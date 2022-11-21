  • Home
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke

1,103 Reviews

$$

108 Campbell Ave SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperjack Crab Soup
Awful Wings
Fish & Chips Entree

Appetizers

Awful Wings

$11.99

One pound of traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Basket of French Fries

$5.99

Boom! Best fries in Roanoke. Throw some cheese and bacon on these bad boys for some extra fun.

Basket of Hush Puppies

$3.99

(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.

Beer Battered Shrimp

$11.99

Six jumbo Gulf shrimp dredged in our in-house beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

Boneless Wings

$11.99

1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Southwest Chicken Dip

$11.99

Grilled shredded chicken, roasted red peppers and Boursin cheese served with our in-house made buffalo sauce on top and crispy tortilla chips.

Calamari

$10.99

Crispy rings topped with Parmesan cheese and served with our homestyle marinara

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Six chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

Coconut Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Six jumbo Gulf shrimp battered, fried golden brown and smothered in shredded coconut. Served with our orange marmalade sauce.

Crab Balls

$11.99

Lump crabmeat in our own special recipe. Served with a horseradish mustard sauce.

Crab Rangoon Dip

$12.99

Lump crabmeat, roasted red peppers and boursin cream cheese served with a sweet chili sauce on top and wonton chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Oysters Rockefeller

$12.99

Six bayside oysters served on the half shell, baked in a spinach cream sauce, and topped with bacon and Parmesan cheese.

Sesame Ahi

$12.99

Ahi Tuna seared to your liking and crusted with wasabi sesame seeds. Served with ginger soy vinaigrette.

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.99

Buffalo Oyster

$12.99

Soups

Pepperjack Crab Soup

$5.99

Lump crabmeat with sweet red and green peppers and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.

New England Clam Chowder

$4.99

Creamy and slow cooked with chopped clams, potatoes, bacon, and fresh herbs

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. We suggest adding our blackened chicken!

Chef Salad

$9.99Out of stock

A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Market Street Salad

$9.99

A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!

Side House Salad

$3.99

Our smaller version of our Market salad with just cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

A smaller version of our Caesar salad in every way,

Asian Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches/ Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Lump crabmeat in our in-house recipe served grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on a hoagie roll.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

We buy Prime grade ribeye than shave it into an extremely delectable sandwich. Thinly sliced prime ribeye topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.

Boardwalk Club Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

A sandwich so big you will need a friend to help you finish. Thinly sliced ham and turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on three pieces of Texas Toast.

Awful Springs Chicken Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken tenders, bacon, provolone cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing on a hoagie roll.

Cod Fillet Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. We suggest fried, but we understand some people workout.

American Burger

$10.99

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$11.99

Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche roll.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Brioche bun.

Gangplank Burger

$13.99

You may want to walk to the plank after this crowd favorite. Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and Arthur's in-house pulled pork BBQ on a Brioche bun.

Chesapeake Burger

$14.99

Most popular burger we have ever made! Fresh ground beef seasoned with Old Bay, grilled to your liking and topped with lump crabmeat, pepperjack cheese, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche roll.

Arthur's BBQ

$10.99

Arthur's in-house pulled pork BBQ topped with coleslaw on a Brioche bun.

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$12.99

Ahi tuna seared to your liking, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and remoulade sauce in a flour tortilla.

Oyster Po Boy

$11.99

Our hand shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, and remounted sauce on a hoagie roll.

Seared Tuna Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Club

$12.99

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy alfredo sauce served over a bed of penne made in-house pasta with grilled or blackened chicken

Seafood Alfredo

$19.99

Creamy made in-house alfredo sauce served over a bed of penne pasta with grilled or blackened jumbo Gulf shrimp and sea scallops.

Black and Bleu Tuna

$19.99

Blackened ahi tuna cooked to you liking and topped with a bleu cheese cream sauce. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Fish & Chips Entree

$15.99

If we were in a contest, this would win an award. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Fish & Chips - Small

$10.99

A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Kingston Trio

$19.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, chicken breast and andouille sausage sautéed with peppers and onions in a mouthwatering sweet and spicy cream sauce and served over penne pasta.

Oysters & Chips

$16.99

A generous portion of select shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.

Oysters & Chips - Small

$11.99

A smaller portion of our famous fried oysters. Served with fries and cocktail sauce.

Prime Grade Ribeye

$26.99

14 ounce prime grade ribeye grilled to your liking and served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Seafood Platter

$19.99

Pick any two: select fried oysters, jumbo Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, crab cake, or cod filet. Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried and served with rice pilaf and seasoned vegetables.

Shrimp & Chips

$16.99

(8) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp & Chips - Small

$11.99

(5) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.

Tropical Salmon

$18.99

Signature Dish: Lightly blackened salmon, topped with in-house made pineapple salsa. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Arturo

$18.99

Alfredo Plain

$10.99

Calabash Platter

$25.99

Raw Bar

Steamed Bayside Oyster 6 each

$8.99

Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. The bayside oysters are mild in flavor with less salt taste. Served steamed only.

Steamed Bayside Oysters 12 each

$17.99

Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. The bayside oysters are mild in flavor with less salt taste. Served steamed only.

Steamed Blue Point Oysters 6 each

$12.99

Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. This oyster is farmed off the Atlantic ocean so it is a more tender oyster with high saltiness flavor. Served steamed only.

Steamed Blue Point Oysters 12 each

$24.99

Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. This oyster is farmed off the Atlantic ocean so it is a more tender oyster with high saltiness flavor. Served steamed only.

Peel & Eat Shrimp - Full Pound

$16.99

Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a full pound of shrimp is 30, it does differ from time to time depending on size.

Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound

$9.99

Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a half pound of shrimp is 15, it does differ from time to time depending on size

Mussels

$9.99

Mussels that are steamed and than sautéed in a white wine, butter, and garlic sauce. Served with breadsticks.

Seasonal Clams 6 each

$8.99

These clams come from a Chincoteague Virginia farm and are packed with big bold sea brininess and a soft, smooth finish. Served raw or steamed

Seasonal Clams 12 each

$17.99

These clams come from a Chincoteague Virginia farm and are packed with big bold sea brininess and a soft, smooth finish. Served raw or steamed

Snow Crab Legs - Full Pound

$34.99

Alaskan snow crab legs cooked the only way they should be with a commercial steamer. The tender meat that comes out is unbeatable.

Snow Crab Legs - Half Pound

$17.99

Alaskan snow crab legs cooked the only way they should be with a commercial steamer. The tender meat that comes out is unbeatable.

Malpeque Oysters 6 Each

$12.99Out of stock

Malpeque Oysters 12 Each

$24.99Out of stock

Samplers

Captain's Sampler - Full

$44.99

The largest portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, snow crab legs and mussels served steamed only.

Captain's Sampler - Half

$22.99

A smaller portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, snow crab legs and mussels served steamed only.

Commodore's Sampler - Full

$39.99

Our largest portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, and snow crab legs. Served with all of the fixings.

Commodore's Sampler - Half

$19.99

Our smaller portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, and snow crab legs. Served with all of the fixings.

Purser's Sampler - Full

$39.99

FAN FAVORITE: 1lb of steamed Peel&Eat shrimp, AND 1lb of steamed snow crab legs. Served with cocktail and drawn butter.

Purser's Sampler - Half

$19.99

1/2lb of steamed Peel&Eat shrimp, AND 1/2lb of steamed snow crab legs. Served with cocktail and drawn butter.

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

A mix of seasonal fruit provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company.

French Fries

$2.99

Takeout Tip: Add some cheese to these bad boys to make the trip home taste better.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Look at you making healthy decisions. We're Awfully proud of you....

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.99

Seasonal veggies provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company sauteed in a dash of butter and garlic.

Side of Hush Puppies

$2.99

4 puppies, served with honey butter

Slaw

$2.99

Finely sliced cabbage and carrots tossed in our slaw dressing.

Tater Tots

$2.99

Old school Tatertots splashed with Old Bay.

Celery

$0.99

Celery provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company.

Bread Sticks

$1.99

4 bread sticks as only we can do

Bacon

$3.99

Sometimes you just need a side of bacon. 3 slices of heaven.

Kids

3 of our jumbo gulf shrimp breaded and served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

3 chicken tenders and a side of french fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$4.99

Our famous fish and chips recipe made into bite size pieces, served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Texas Toast and American cheese, served with French fries

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Same hamburger that the parents get just in a thinner version, served with fries.

Kids Shrimp

$4.99

Three of our hand-breaded fried shrimp served with fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

KID FAVORITE: Tortilla and Cheese, so basic, so lovely. Served with fries

Kids Ham And Cheese

$4.99

Texas Toast with our ham and american cheese, served with fries.

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Our in-house made Key Lime pie with signature crust and home made whipped cream on top.

Death by Chocolate Cake

$5.99Out of stock

A slice of Death by Chocolate cake sourced from locally owned Edies Bakery in downtown Roanoke.

Rasbberry Donut Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Straw Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Molten Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Cup

$1.25

Tux Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Extra Sauces

$$ Extra Ranch

$0.50

$$ Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$$ Extra Alfredo Sauce

$0.99

$$Tartar

$0.50

$$ Cocktail

$0.50

$$ Extra Sauce

$0.50

$$ Extra Dressing

$0.50

$$ Celery

$1.00

$$ Extra Horseradish

$0.50

Extra cheese

$1.00

Xtra Honey Butter

$0.25

$$ Extra Cole Slaw

$0.99

$$ Pepperjack Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Lunch Specials

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.00

Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche roll.

Chicken Club

$10.00

Shrimp and Salad

$10.00

(5) Jumbo Gulf shrimp served with our signature house salad.

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.00

Soup and Salad

$10.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company has been in the heart of downtown Roanoke for over 25 years. We have the best Fish and Chips this side of the Atlantic, and the ONLY raw bar in the Valley. Enjoy the menu!

Website

Location

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Directions

