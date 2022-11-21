Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke
1,103 Reviews
$$
108 Campbell Ave SE
Roanoke, VA 24011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Awful Wings
One pound of traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Basket of French Fries
Boom! Best fries in Roanoke. Throw some cheese and bacon on these bad boys for some extra fun.
Basket of Hush Puppies
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
Beer Battered Shrimp
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp dredged in our in-house beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.
Boneless Wings
1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Southwest Chicken Dip
Grilled shredded chicken, roasted red peppers and Boursin cheese served with our in-house made buffalo sauce on top and crispy tortilla chips.
Calamari
Crispy rings topped with Parmesan cheese and served with our homestyle marinara
Chicken Tenders
Six chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Coconut Jumbo Shrimp
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp battered, fried golden brown and smothered in shredded coconut. Served with our orange marmalade sauce.
Crab Balls
Lump crabmeat in our own special recipe. Served with a horseradish mustard sauce.
Crab Rangoon Dip
Lump crabmeat, roasted red peppers and boursin cream cheese served with a sweet chili sauce on top and wonton chips
Mozzarella Sticks
Oysters Rockefeller
Six bayside oysters served on the half shell, baked in a spinach cream sauce, and topped with bacon and Parmesan cheese.
Sesame Ahi
Ahi Tuna seared to your liking and crusted with wasabi sesame seeds. Served with ginger soy vinaigrette.
Firecracker Shrimp
Buffalo Oyster
Soups
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. We suggest adding our blackened chicken!
Chef Salad
A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Market Street Salad
A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!
Side House Salad
Our smaller version of our Market salad with just cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
A smaller version of our Caesar salad in every way,
Asian Shrimp Salad
Sandwiches/ Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lump crabmeat in our in-house recipe served grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun.
Shrimp Po Boy
Jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on a hoagie roll.
Prime Rib Sandwich
We buy Prime grade ribeye than shave it into an extremely delectable sandwich. Thinly sliced prime ribeye topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Boardwalk Club Sandwich
A sandwich so big you will need a friend to help you finish. Thinly sliced ham and turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on three pieces of Texas Toast.
Awful Springs Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tenders, bacon, provolone cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing on a hoagie roll.
Cod Fillet Sandwich
Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. We suggest fried, but we understand some people workout.
American Burger
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche roll.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Brioche bun.
Gangplank Burger
You may want to walk to the plank after this crowd favorite. Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and Arthur's in-house pulled pork BBQ on a Brioche bun.
Chesapeake Burger
Most popular burger we have ever made! Fresh ground beef seasoned with Old Bay, grilled to your liking and topped with lump crabmeat, pepperjack cheese, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche roll.
Arthur's BBQ
Arthur's in-house pulled pork BBQ topped with coleslaw on a Brioche bun.
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Ahi tuna seared to your liking, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and remoulade sauce in a flour tortilla.
Oyster Po Boy
Our hand shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, and remounted sauce on a hoagie roll.
Seared Tuna Tacos
Chicken Club
Entrees
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce served over a bed of penne made in-house pasta with grilled or blackened chicken
Seafood Alfredo
Creamy made in-house alfredo sauce served over a bed of penne pasta with grilled or blackened jumbo Gulf shrimp and sea scallops.
Black and Bleu Tuna
Blackened ahi tuna cooked to you liking and topped with a bleu cheese cream sauce. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Fish & Chips Entree
If we were in a contest, this would win an award. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips - Small
A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Kingston Trio
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, chicken breast and andouille sausage sautéed with peppers and onions in a mouthwatering sweet and spicy cream sauce and served over penne pasta.
Oysters & Chips
A generous portion of select shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Oysters & Chips - Small
A smaller portion of our famous fried oysters. Served with fries and cocktail sauce.
Prime Grade Ribeye
14 ounce prime grade ribeye grilled to your liking and served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Seafood Platter
Pick any two: select fried oysters, jumbo Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, crab cake, or cod filet. Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried and served with rice pilaf and seasoned vegetables.
Shrimp & Chips
(8) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Shrimp & Chips - Small
(5) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Tropical Salmon
Signature Dish: Lightly blackened salmon, topped with in-house made pineapple salsa. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Arturo
Alfredo Plain
Calabash Platter
Raw Bar
Steamed Bayside Oyster 6 each
Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. The bayside oysters are mild in flavor with less salt taste. Served steamed only.
Steamed Bayside Oysters 12 each
Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. The bayside oysters are mild in flavor with less salt taste. Served steamed only.
Steamed Blue Point Oysters 6 each
Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. This oyster is farmed off the Atlantic ocean so it is a more tender oyster with high saltiness flavor. Served steamed only.
Steamed Blue Point Oysters 12 each
Rappahannock oysters are shipped to us every week sometimes twice a week. This oyster is farmed off the Atlantic ocean so it is a more tender oyster with high saltiness flavor. Served steamed only.
Peel & Eat Shrimp - Full Pound
Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a full pound of shrimp is 30, it does differ from time to time depending on size.
Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound
Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a half pound of shrimp is 15, it does differ from time to time depending on size
Mussels
Mussels that are steamed and than sautéed in a white wine, butter, and garlic sauce. Served with breadsticks.
Seasonal Clams 6 each
These clams come from a Chincoteague Virginia farm and are packed with big bold sea brininess and a soft, smooth finish. Served raw or steamed
Seasonal Clams 12 each
These clams come from a Chincoteague Virginia farm and are packed with big bold sea brininess and a soft, smooth finish. Served raw or steamed
Snow Crab Legs - Full Pound
Alaskan snow crab legs cooked the only way they should be with a commercial steamer. The tender meat that comes out is unbeatable.
Snow Crab Legs - Half Pound
Alaskan snow crab legs cooked the only way they should be with a commercial steamer. The tender meat that comes out is unbeatable.
Malpeque Oysters 6 Each
Malpeque Oysters 12 Each
Samplers
Captain's Sampler - Full
The largest portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, snow crab legs and mussels served steamed only.
Captain's Sampler - Half
A smaller portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, snow crab legs and mussels served steamed only.
Commodore's Sampler - Full
Our largest portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, and snow crab legs. Served with all of the fixings.
Commodore's Sampler - Half
Our smaller portion of Bayside oysters, seasonal clams, spiced shrimp, and snow crab legs. Served with all of the fixings.
Purser's Sampler - Full
FAN FAVORITE: 1lb of steamed Peel&Eat shrimp, AND 1lb of steamed snow crab legs. Served with cocktail and drawn butter.
Purser's Sampler - Half
1/2lb of steamed Peel&Eat shrimp, AND 1/2lb of steamed snow crab legs. Served with cocktail and drawn butter.
Beverages
Sides
Fresh Fruit
A mix of seasonal fruit provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company.
French Fries
Takeout Tip: Add some cheese to these bad boys to make the trip home taste better.
Mashed Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
Look at you making healthy decisions. We're Awfully proud of you....
Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal veggies provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company sauteed in a dash of butter and garlic.
Side of Hush Puppies
4 puppies, served with honey butter
Slaw
Finely sliced cabbage and carrots tossed in our slaw dressing.
Tater Tots
Old school Tatertots splashed with Old Bay.
Celery
Celery provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company.
Bread Sticks
4 bread sticks as only we can do
Bacon
Sometimes you just need a side of bacon. 3 slices of heaven.
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders and a side of french fries
Kids Fish & Chips
Our famous fish and chips recipe made into bite size pieces, served with fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast and American cheese, served with French fries
Kids Hamburger
Same hamburger that the parents get just in a thinner version, served with fries.
Kids Shrimp
Three of our hand-breaded fried shrimp served with fries.
Kids Quesadilla
KID FAVORITE: Tortilla and Cheese, so basic, so lovely. Served with fries
Kids Ham And Cheese
Texas Toast with our ham and american cheese, served with fries.
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Our in-house made Key Lime pie with signature crust and home made whipped cream on top.
Death by Chocolate Cake
A slice of Death by Chocolate cake sourced from locally owned Edies Bakery in downtown Roanoke.
Rasbberry Donut Cheesecake
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Straw Cheesecake
Chocolate Molten Cake
Ice Cream Cup
Tux Cheesecake
Extra Sauces
Lunch Specials
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche roll.
Chicken Club
Shrimp and Salad
(5) Jumbo Gulf shrimp served with our signature house salad.
Firecracker Shrimp
Soup and Salad
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company has been in the heart of downtown Roanoke for over 25 years. We have the best Fish and Chips this side of the Atlantic, and the ONLY raw bar in the Valley. Enjoy the menu!
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011