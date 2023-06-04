Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM

721 Reviews

$$

131 E Main St

Salem, VA 24153

Popular Items

Cod Filet Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. We suggest fried, but we understand some people workout.

Fish & Chips - Small

$10.99

A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Market Street Salad

$9.99

A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!


Appetizers

Awful Wings

$11.99

1 pound of traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Basket of French Fries

$5.99

Boom! Best fries in Salem. Throw some cheese and bacon on these bad boys for some extra fun.

Basket of Hush Puppies

$3.99

(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.

Basket of Tots

$5.99

A healthy serving of tater tots sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning.

BBQ Nachos

$11.99Out of stock

Crispy tortilla chips covered with our in-house BBQ pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, and scallions.

Beer Battered Shrimp

$11.99

Six jumbo Gulf shrimp dredged in our in-house beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with Cocktail sauce.

Boneless Wings

$11.99

1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Calamari

$10.99

Crispy rings topped with Parmesan cheese and served with our homestyle marinara

Cheese Tots

$8.99

Tater tots topped with melted monterey jack cheese and our homemade chili. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips covered with our in-house pepperjack cheese sauce, blackened chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, and scallions. Served with sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Six chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Tortilla chips served with our homemade pepperjack sauce.

Coconut Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Six jumbo Gulf shrimp battered, fried golden brown and smothered in shredded coconut. Served with our signature orange marmalade sauce.

Crab Balls

$11.99

Lump crabmeat in our own special recipe. Served with a horseradish mustard sauce.

Crab Rangoon Dip

$12.99

Lump crabmeat, roasted red peppers, and boursin cream cheese served with a sweet chili sauce on top and wonton chips.

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.99

Half pound of deep fried shrimp tossed in our homemade firecracker sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Six lightly fried sticks served with our in-house marinara sauce.

Oysters Rockefeller

$12.99

Six bayside oysters served on the half shell, baked in a spinach cream sauce, and topped with bacon, bread crumbs, and Parmesan cheese.

Sesame Ahi

$12.99

Ahi Tuna seared to your liking and crusted with wasabi sesame seeds. Served with our signature ginger soy vinaigrette.

Soups

Pepperjack Crab Soup

$5.99

SIGNATURE DISH: Lump crabmeat with sweet red peppers and green peppers, and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.

New England Clam Chowder

$4.99

Creamy and slow cooked with chopped clams, potatoes, bacon, and fresh herbs.

Salads

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. We suggest adding our blackened chicken!

Asian Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Grilled jumbo Gulf shrimp, mandarin oranges, Asian slaw, wontons, and cucumbers over mixed greens. Served with ginger soy dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. We suggest adding our blackened chicken!

Market Street Salad

$9.99

A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

A smaller version of our Caesar salad in every way.

Side House Salad

$3.99

Our smaller version of our Market salad with just cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches/ Wraps

(2) Ahi Tacos

$12.99

Two seared Ahi tuna tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.

(2) Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Two grilled chicken tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.

(2) Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Two grilled shrimp tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.

(3) Ahi Tacos

$16.99

Three seared Ahi tuna tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.

(3) Chicken Tacos

$16.99

Three grilled chicken tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with sliced Ahi tuna, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sriracha mayo!

American Burger

$10.99

Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a Brioche bun.

Arthur's BBQ

$10.99Out of stock

Arthur's in-house BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw on a Brioche bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Brioche bun.

Baja Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken tenders grilled and tossed in sweet chili sauce, topped with Asian slaw, pickled red onions, scallions, and sriracha aioli on a hoagie roll.

BLT

$8.99

Two slices of Texas toast with applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served with a side of mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.

Chesapeake Burger

$14.99

Most popular burger we have ever made! Fresh ground beef seasoned with Old Bay grilled to your liking and topped with lump crabmeat, pepperjack cheese, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche bun.

Cod Filet Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. We suggest fried, but we understand some people workout.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Lump crabmeat in our in-house recipe served grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.

Gangplank Burger

$13.99

You may want to walk the plank after this crowd favorite. Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and our in-house BBQ pulled pork on a Brioche bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

We buy Prime grade ribeye than shave it into an extremely delectable sandwich. Thinly sliced prime ribeye topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on a hoagie roll.

Entrees

Black and Bleu Tuna

$19.99

Blackened ahi tuna cooked to your liking and topped with a bleu cheese cream sauce. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy alfredo sauce served over a bead of penned made in-house pasta with grilled or blackened chicken.

Fish & Chips - Small

$10.99

A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Fish & Chips Entree

$15.99

If we were in contest, this would win an award. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Kingston Trio

$19.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, chicken breast, and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in a mouthwatering sweet and spicy cream sauce and served over penne pasta.

Oysters & Chips

$16.99

A generous portion of select shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.

Oysters & Chips - Small

$11.99

A smaller portion of select shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.

Penne Alfredo

$10.99

Our homemade alfredo sauce and penne pasta topped with shaved parmesan cheese and parsley.

Ribeye

$26.99

14 ounce prime grade ribeye grilled to your liking and served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Seafood Alfredo

$19.99

Creamy made in-house alfredo sauce served over a bed of penne pasta with grilled or blackened jumbo Gulf shrimp and sea scallops.

Seafood Platter

$19.99

Pick any two: select fried oysters, jumbo Gulf shrimp, seas scallops, crab cake, or cod filet. Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried and served with rice pilaf and seasoned vegetables.

Shrimp & Chips - Small

$11.99

(5) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp & Chips

$16.99

(8) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, red and green peppers, red onions, and our Cajun cream sauce served over cheesy grits.

Surf & Turf

$30.99

14 ounce prime grade ribeye and (5) jumbo gulf shrimp grilled to your liking and served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Tropical Salmon

$18.99

Signature Dish: Lightly blackened salmon, topped with in-house made pineapple salsa. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Raw Bar

6 Bayside Oysters

$8.99

A half dozen Chesapeake oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

12 Bayside Oysters

$17.99

A dozen Chesapeake oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

6 Blue Point Oysters

$12.99Out of stock

A half dozen Long Island Sound oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

12 Blue Point Oysters

$24.99Out of stock

A dozen Long Island Sound Oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

Peel & Eat Shrimp - Full Pound

$16.99

A pound of Gulf Shrimp steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound

$9.99

A half pound of Gulf shrimp steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

Mussels

$9.99

A pound of New Zealand mussels steamed and sauteed in white wine, butter, and garlic.

6 Seasonal Clams

$11.99

A half dozen Virginia topneck or middleneck clams either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

12 Seasonal Clams

$22.99

A dozen Virginia topneck or middleneck clams either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

Snow Crab Legs - Full Pound

$39.99

A pound of Alaskan snow crab legs steamed to perfection. Served with drawn butter.

Snow Crab Legs - Half Pound

$19.99

A half pound of Alaskan snow crab legs steamed to perfection. Served with drawn butter.

24 Bayside Oysters (Bucket)

$33.99

Two dozen Chesapeake oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.

Samplers

Purser's Sampler - Full

$46.99

FAN FAVORITE: 1lb of Peel&Eat shrimp and 1lb of snow crab legs. Served with cocktail and drawn butter.

Purser's Sampler - Half

$23.99

1/2lb of Peel&Eat shrimp and 1/2lb of snow crab legs. Served with cocktail and drawn butter.

Sides

Asian Slaw

$2.99

Bread Sticks

$2.99

Celery

$0.99

Celery provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company

French Fries

$2.99

Takeout trick: Add cheese to these bad boys to make the trip home taste better.

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

A mix of seasonal fresh fruit provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Sometimes we make good life decisions too

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.99

Our fresh veggies provided by Roanoke Fruit and Produce company sauteed in a little butter and garlic.

Side of Hush Puppies

$2.99

4 puppies, served with honey butter

Slaw

$2.99

Finely sliced cabbage and carrots dressed in our slaw dressing.

Tater Tots

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Penne Pasta

$5.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Dessert

2 Layer Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.99

Extra Sauces

$$ Celery

$0.50

$$ Cocktail

$0.99

$$ Extra Alfredo Sauce

$0.99

$$ Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$$ Extra Dressing

$0.99

$$ Extra Honey Butter

$0.25

$$ Extra Horseradish

$0.99

$$ Extra Ranch

$0.50

$$ Extra Sauce

$0.50

$$ Pepperjack Cheese Sauce

$1.25

$$Tartar

$0.99

Extra cheese

$0.99

$$ Pickles

$0.50

$$ Bacon

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company has been in the heart of Salem for over 15 years. We have the best Fish and Chips this side of the Atlantic, and the ONLY raw bar in the Valley. Enjoy the menu!

131 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153

