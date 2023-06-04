Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
721 Reviews
$$
131 E Main St
Salem, VA 24153
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Cod Filet Sandwich
Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. We suggest fried, but we understand some people workout.
Fish & Chips - Small
A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Market Street Salad
A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!
Appetizers
Awful Wings
1 pound of traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Basket of French Fries
Boom! Best fries in Salem. Throw some cheese and bacon on these bad boys for some extra fun.
Basket of Hush Puppies
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
Basket of Tots
A healthy serving of tater tots sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning.
BBQ Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips covered with our in-house BBQ pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, and scallions.
Beer Battered Shrimp
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp dredged in our in-house beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with Cocktail sauce.
Boneless Wings
1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Calamari
Crispy rings topped with Parmesan cheese and served with our homestyle marinara
Cheese Tots
Tater tots topped with melted monterey jack cheese and our homemade chili. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with our in-house pepperjack cheese sauce, blackened chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, and scallions. Served with sour cream.
Chicken Tenders
Six chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Chips and Queso
Tortilla chips served with our homemade pepperjack sauce.
Coconut Jumbo Shrimp
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp battered, fried golden brown and smothered in shredded coconut. Served with our signature orange marmalade sauce.
Crab Balls
Lump crabmeat in our own special recipe. Served with a horseradish mustard sauce.
Crab Rangoon Dip
Lump crabmeat, roasted red peppers, and boursin cream cheese served with a sweet chili sauce on top and wonton chips.
Firecracker Shrimp
Half pound of deep fried shrimp tossed in our homemade firecracker sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six lightly fried sticks served with our in-house marinara sauce.
Oysters Rockefeller
Six bayside oysters served on the half shell, baked in a spinach cream sauce, and topped with bacon, bread crumbs, and Parmesan cheese.
Sesame Ahi
Ahi Tuna seared to your liking and crusted with wasabi sesame seeds. Served with our signature ginger soy vinaigrette.
Soups
Salads
Asian Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo Gulf shrimp, mandarin oranges, Asian slaw, wontons, and cucumbers over mixed greens. Served with ginger soy dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. We suggest adding our blackened chicken!
Market Street Salad
A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!
Side Caesar Salad
A smaller version of our Caesar salad in every way.
Side House Salad
Our smaller version of our Market salad with just cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches/ Wraps
(2) Ahi Tacos
Two seared Ahi tuna tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.
(2) Chicken Tacos
Two grilled chicken tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.
(2) Shrimp Tacos
Two grilled shrimp tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.
(3) Ahi Tacos
Three seared Ahi tuna tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.
(3) Chicken Tacos
Three grilled chicken tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.
(3) Shrimp Tacos
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with Asian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli.
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with sliced Ahi tuna, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sriracha mayo!
American Burger
Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a Brioche bun.
Arthur's BBQ
Arthur's in-house BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw on a Brioche bun.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Brioche bun.
Baja Chicken Sandwich
Chicken tenders grilled and tossed in sweet chili sauce, topped with Asian slaw, pickled red onions, scallions, and sriracha aioli on a hoagie roll.
BLT
Two slices of Texas toast with applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served with a side of mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
Chesapeake Burger
Most popular burger we have ever made! Fresh ground beef seasoned with Old Bay grilled to your liking and topped with lump crabmeat, pepperjack cheese, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a Brioche bun.
Cod Filet Sandwich
Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. We suggest fried, but we understand some people workout.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lump crabmeat in our in-house recipe served grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried with lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.
Gangplank Burger
You may want to walk the plank after this crowd favorite. Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and our in-house BBQ pulled pork on a Brioche bun.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Fresh ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
Prime Rib Sandwich
We buy Prime grade ribeye than shave it into an extremely delectable sandwich. Thinly sliced prime ribeye topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Shrimp Po Boy
Jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on a hoagie roll.
Entrees
Black and Bleu Tuna
Blackened ahi tuna cooked to your liking and topped with a bleu cheese cream sauce. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce served over a bead of penned made in-house pasta with grilled or blackened chicken.
Fish & Chips - Small
A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips Entree
If we were in contest, this would win an award. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Kingston Trio
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, chicken breast, and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in a mouthwatering sweet and spicy cream sauce and served over penne pasta.
Oysters & Chips
A generous portion of select shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Oysters & Chips - Small
A smaller portion of select shucked oysters hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Penne Alfredo
Our homemade alfredo sauce and penne pasta topped with shaved parmesan cheese and parsley.
Ribeye
14 ounce prime grade ribeye grilled to your liking and served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Seafood Alfredo
Creamy made in-house alfredo sauce served over a bed of penne pasta with grilled or blackened jumbo Gulf shrimp and sea scallops.
Seafood Platter
Pick any two: select fried oysters, jumbo Gulf shrimp, seas scallops, crab cake, or cod filet. Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried and served with rice pilaf and seasoned vegetables.
Shrimp & Chips - Small
(5) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Shrimp & Chips
(8) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, red and green peppers, red onions, and our Cajun cream sauce served over cheesy grits.
Surf & Turf
14 ounce prime grade ribeye and (5) jumbo gulf shrimp grilled to your liking and served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Tropical Salmon
Signature Dish: Lightly blackened salmon, topped with in-house made pineapple salsa. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Raw Bar
6 Bayside Oysters
A half dozen Chesapeake oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
12 Bayside Oysters
A dozen Chesapeake oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
6 Blue Point Oysters
A half dozen Long Island Sound oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
12 Blue Point Oysters
A dozen Long Island Sound Oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
Peel & Eat Shrimp - Full Pound
A pound of Gulf Shrimp steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound
A half pound of Gulf shrimp steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
Mussels
A pound of New Zealand mussels steamed and sauteed in white wine, butter, and garlic.
6 Seasonal Clams
A half dozen Virginia topneck or middleneck clams either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
12 Seasonal Clams
A dozen Virginia topneck or middleneck clams either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
Snow Crab Legs - Full Pound
A pound of Alaskan snow crab legs steamed to perfection. Served with drawn butter.
Snow Crab Legs - Half Pound
A half pound of Alaskan snow crab legs steamed to perfection. Served with drawn butter.
24 Bayside Oysters (Bucket)
Two dozen Chesapeake oysters on the half shell either raw or steamed. Served with cocktail or drawn butter.
Samplers
Sides
Asian Slaw
Bread Sticks
Celery
Celery provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company
French Fries
Takeout trick: Add cheese to these bad boys to make the trip home taste better.
Fresh Fruit
A mix of seasonal fresh fruit provided by locally owned Roanoke Fruit and Produce company.
Mashed Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
Sometimes we make good life decisions too
Seasonal Vegetables
Our fresh veggies provided by Roanoke Fruit and Produce company sauteed in a little butter and garlic.
Side of Hush Puppies
4 puppies, served with honey butter
Slaw
Finely sliced cabbage and carrots dressed in our slaw dressing.
Tater Tots
Grits
Kids
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company has been in the heart of Salem for over 15 years. We have the best Fish and Chips this side of the Atlantic, and the ONLY raw bar in the Valley. Enjoy the menu!
131 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153