Awkward Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info
Our unique coffee shop is inspired by the pop punk era from the early 2000's. From our band inspired drink names to the unique art on the walls, Awkward coffee offers something for everyone. Come by, get caffeinated, snap a photo, and get #Awkward with us!
Location
21534 Devonshire St, Suite J, Chatsworth, CA 91311
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Firebirds LA - 21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A
No Reviews
21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A Chatsworth, CA 91311
View restaurant
Calif Chicken Cafe - Chatsworth
No Reviews
9045 Topanga Canyon Blvd Chatsworth, CA 91304
View restaurant
Fire Wings Chatsworth - Chatsworth, CA
No Reviews
9171 De Soto Ave Chatsworth, CA 91311
View restaurant