Awkward Coffee

21534 Devonshire St

Suite J

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Order Again

Popular Items

AWKWARD BLEND
COLD BREW
ICED BITTERSWEET MEMORIES

HOT COFFEE

Awkward's hot coffee drinks; All 8oz are made with a double shot and all 12oz are made with a quad shot. Try the favorites; bittersweet memories or the all time lowtte

AMERICANO

$3.00

The All Americano is our Awkward blend espresso and hot water.

BITTERSWEET MEMORIES

$4.50

The awkward twist on a mocha with a twist. 'Awkward' blend coffee, Tiramisu flavor, chocolate powder.

CAFE AU' LATE

$4.00

"The Black Parade" is Awkwards take on a cafe au late. Awkward Espresso and steamed dairy product of your choice.

DRIP DECAF

$2.50

"9 to 5" drip coffee is available in medium, dark, and decafe roasts.

DRIP BLEND

$2.50+

"9 to 5" drip coffee is available in medium, dark, and decaf roasts.

LATTE

$4.25

All time "low"tte is our standard latte. Originally made with espresso and 2% milk, dairy substitute available.

SHOT (SINGLE)

$1.25

"A shot of less d"espresso

SHOT (DOUBLE)

$2.25

"A shot of less d"espresso

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

MACCHIATO

$4.25

MOCHA

$4.50

Travelers Box

$22.00

Get Awkward Coffee to go! Serves up to 10 people, perfect for meetings, open houses, etc. Our traveler box comes with diary and sugar to make the perfect cup of Awkward Coffee.

ICED COFFEE

Awkward's Iced coffee drinks; All 12oz are made with a double shot and all 16oz are made with a quad shot.

COLD BREW

$5.25

"In to steep" cold brew, steeped for 16 hours.

ICED AMERICANO

$3.25

The All Americano is our Awkward blend espresso and cold water over ice.

ICED LATTE

$5.00

All time "low"tte is our standard latte. Originally made with espresso and 2% milk, dairy substitute available.

THE BLACK EYE

$3.00

Two shots of espresso over ice.

THE KNUCKLE PUCK

$4.75

Two shots of espresso over ice, sweetened with simple syrup and a spalsh of cream.

ICED MACCHIATO

$5.00

ICED BITTERSWEET MEMORIES

$5.25

Our signature cold brew concentrate based espresso drink, sweetened with tiramisu syrup, and topped with chocolate powder

ICED MOCHA

$5.00

Our signature Espresso, dairy option of your choice, and Mocha syrup!

TEA & STUFF

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$2.75+

Iced tea flavor of the week.

HOT MATCHA

$5.00

Enjoy our Ceremonial Matcha!

ICED MATCHA

$5.50

HOT CHAI

$5.50

ICED CHAI

$6.00

Made with Chai concentrate and the dairy option of your choice!

ICED DIRTY LITTLE SECRET

$6.75

Awkward's version of an iced dirty chai. Made with Rishi Chai concentrate, whole milk, and a shot espresso. Add extra shots if you would like more!

HOT DIRTY LITTLE SECRET

$6.25

Awkward's version of an dirty chai. Made with Donna Chai concentrate, whole milk, and a double shot espresso.

Aliens Exist

$5.75+

Our signature Matcha latte, made with dairy of you choose, and a shot of espresso!

BLENDED

AWKWARD BLEND

$5.75

Our Awkward blended is a blended drink made with coffee and dairy. Cold Brew Concentrate with a flavor of your choice, blended with ice and dairy product of your choice.

BASIC BLENDED

$5.25

Cold frappe with a flavor of your choice, blended with ice and the dairy product of your choice.

Dirty Little Secret Blended

$7.25

Our famous Dirty Little Secret (chai tea latte with espresso) but blended! The 12oz comes with one shot of espresso, the 16oz comes with 2!

Bittersweet Memories Blended

$6.00

Introducing our most popular drink, blended! Made with vanilla base, espresso concentrate, tiramisu flavoring, mocha drizzle, and a splash of milk! (Alt milk available)

Matcha Blended

$6.25

REFRESHER

Strawberry Acai

$4.00+

A light and refereshing beverage, perfect for the hot and humid days!

Peach Mango

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Our unique coffee shop is inspired by the pop punk era from the early 2000's. From our band inspired drink names to the unique art on the walls, Awkward coffee offers something for everyone. Come by, get caffeinated, snap a photo, and get #Awkward with us!

21534 Devonshire St, Suite J, Chatsworth, CA 91311

