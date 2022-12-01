Restaurant header imageView gallery

AwwShucks

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Breakwater Drive

Lafayette, LA 70507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CharGrilled Oysters

Jacked Up (1/2 Dz)

Jacked Up (1/2 Dz)

$16.00

A blend of cheeses, jalapeños, and bacon on top of a char-grilled oyster

The O.G. (1/2 Dz)

The O.G. (1/2 Dz)

$14.00

Creamy garlic butter sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese on top of a char-grilled oyster

Spicy Creole (1/2 Dz)

$23.00

Flavorful chargrilled oyster topped with a crawfish and shrimp, blended pepperjack and sweet and spicy sauce drizzle.

Lagniappe

Brisket Bacon Burger

Brisket Bacon Burger

$16.00

1/4 LB burger Brisket burger and seasoned fries.

Gumbo Chicken & Saug

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Breakwater Drive, Lafayette, LA 70507

Directions

Gallery
AwwShucks image
AwwShucks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Central Pizza - 423 Rue Jefferson
orange starNo Reviews
423 Rue Jefferson Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 319
900 Jefferson St Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
Hideaway On Lee - 407 Lee Ave
orange starNo Reviews
407 Lee Ave Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
The French Press Lafayette - 214 East Vermilion Street
orange starNo Reviews
214 East Vermilion Street Lafayette, LA 70506
View restaurantnext
RocknBowl® de Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
905 Jefferson Street Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston