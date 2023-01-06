Axe & Arrow Gastropub
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Axe & Arrow Gastropub is a warm, sophisticated rustic social destination where locals and travelers meet and enjoy great locally sourced Northwest cuisine with a touch of the Pacific Rim. Come and enjoy some of the best craft beers and wines of the Pacific Northwest. We are a veteran (two retired US Army Green Berets) owned business.
232 4th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337
