Restaurant header imageView gallery

Axe & Arrow Gastropub

review star

No reviews yet

232 4th Street

Bremerton, WA 98337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Bites

Crispy fried with a side of sweet chili sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Jalepenos

$15.00

Four blistered peppers stuffed with blk & bleu cream cheese wrapped in savory Applewood smoked bacon

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Paired with house salad and sliced almonds

Fire Dusted Calamari

$17.00

side of volcano tartar sauce

Hand Rolled Lumpia

$14.00

Pork and Shrimp egg roll with veggies deep fried and crispy. Side of sweet chili sauce

Whole Wings

$17.00

Jumbo whole wings tossed with Thai chili sauce

Kalua Pork Sliders

$15.00

Shredded pork, caramelized onions & slaw on mini brioche buns with fries.

Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Spiced sweet soy marinated chicken, jalapenos, sweet peppers & fried onions.

Croquettes

$12.00

Our garlic mashed potato croquettes stuffed with smoked ham & cheddar cheese, fried to perfection.

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Lava Fries

$13.00

Lava fries w/ pork

$16.00

Lava Fries w/ Bacon

$16.00

Lava Fries w/ Pork & Bacon

$19.00

Chili cheese Fries

$17.00

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

House Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Wagyu Chili

$7.00+

House Salad

$7.00+

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Axe & Arrow Chop Chop

$15.00

Romain, sweet baby bells, cucumber, cherry tomato, bacon, feta cheese, and almonds with avocado/serrano ranch

Axe & Arrow Chop Chop Seared Ahi

$25.00

Axe & Arrow Chop Chop Sweet Spice Soy Chicken

$20.00

Axe & Arrow Chop Chop Crab Cake

$23.00

Entrée

Dinner Plate, Ahi

$23.00

Served with jasmine rice, sauteed fresh vegetables, and hand rolled lumpia.

Dinner Plate, Chicken

$16.00

Served with jasmine rice, sauteed fresh vegetables, and hand rolled lumpia.

Dinner Plate, Crab Cake

$20.00

Served with jasmine rice, sauteed fresh vegetables, and hand rolled lumpia.

Dinner Plate, Pulled Pork

$16.00

Served with jasmine rice, sauteed fresh vegetables, and hand rolled lumpia.

Dinner Plate, Wagyu Patty

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fried Fish Taco

$18.00

Grilled fish taco

$18.00

Loco Moco

$20.00

1/2lb. wagyu beef patty, two over easy eggs, jasmine rice, brown gravy and sauteed vegetables.

New York Steak

$29.00

10 oz Ney York Strip with garlic mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables

Roasted Chicken Pesto Penne

$20.00

Fresh spinach, sliced sweet peppers, creamy pesto parmesan.

Sandwich

Deluxe Wagyu Burger

$20.00

1/2 lb wagyu beef, thick cut bacon, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of fries.

Elk Burger

$22.00

1/2lb elk, thick cut bacon, pecan bacon jam, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.

French Dip

$17.00

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Hand sliced NY Strip steak, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, fried onions, and side of fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken tenders, sriracha aioli, bbq sauce, fried onions, sliced jalapenos, and side of fries.

Fish Burger

$15.00

Fried or grilled Cod, volcanic tartar, mango salsa, and side of fries.

Vegan Burger

$19.00

Veggie patty, avocado, vegan cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan bun and side of fries.

Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Shredded pork, caramelized onions, bbq sauce, slaw, and side of fries.

Piggy-back

$17.00

Shredded pork, thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, spicy lava cheese, and side of fries.

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Sweets

Miquel's Lava Cake

$9.00

Molten flourless chocolate cake and chocolate drizzle with vanilla ice cream.

Honey Brown Cake

$9.00

Brown butter cake, chocolate & caramel drizzle with vanilla ice cream

Miquel's Ice Cream

$9.00

Miquel's Special Dessert

$9.00

Floats

$7.00

White Wine

Mary Hill Pino Gri

$10.00

Joel Gott Sauvblanc

$10.00

St Francis Chardonnay

$8.00

Pacific Rim Riesling

$8.00

Red Wine

J Lohr Noir

$14.00

Mary Hill Red Blend

$11.00

Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Bubbles

San Juan Seltzer

$7.00

Treveri Sparkling Rose

$7.00

Glassed Bottle

Mary Hill Pino Gri

$10.00

Joel Gott Sauvblanc

$10.00

Saint Francis Chard

$8.00

Pacific Rim Riesling

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Axe & Arrow Gastropub is a warm, sophisticated rustic social destination where locals and travelers meet and enjoy great locally sourced Northwest cuisine with a touch of the Pacific Rim. Come and enjoy some of the best craft beers and wines of the Pacific Northwest. We are a veteran (two retired US Army Green Berets) owned business.

Location

232 4th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Evergreen Pizza & Sappling Gelato
orange starNo Reviews
1223 McKenzie Ave Bremerton, WA 98337
View restaurantnext
Yoko Yoko Ramen - Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
315 pacific ave. Bremerton, WA 98337
View restaurantnext
Manette Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
2113 e 11th st. Bremerton, WA 98310
View restaurantnext
South Pacific Sports Bar - 218 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
218 1st St Bremerton, WA 98337
View restaurantnext
Pup's Cups n Cones
orange starNo Reviews
1103 Perry Ave Bremerton, WA 98310
View restaurantnext
Peninsula Beverage Collective
orange starNo Reviews
110 harrison ave Port Orchard, WA 98366
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bremerton

Tracyton Public House
orange star4.4 • 772
403 NW Tracy Ave. Bremerton, WA 98311
View restaurantnext
Espresso Gone Crazy - 4006 St Hwy 16 W
orange star4.2 • 150
4006 St Hwy 16 W Bremerton, WA 98312
View restaurantnext
Silver City Brewery Taproom
orange star4.4 • 107
206 Katy Penman Ave Bremerton, WA 98312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bremerton
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (629 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston