Axe Republic Williamsburg



No reviews yet

4919 Courthouse Street

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Monster Zero

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Black Rifle Coffee

$4.00

Slushie

$4.00

Yoohoo

$2.00

Pretzels

Pretzels

Pretzels

$6.00

Soft Pretzel Bites Served with Cheese Dip or Mustard.

Dessert Pretzels

Dessert Pretzels

$7.00

Soft Pretzel Bites Tossed in Butter and Sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar.

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Crispy Tots Topped with Queso, Taco Meat, Onions, and Jalapenos.

BBQ Tots

BBQ Tots

$9.50

Crispy Tots Tossed in Bet Your Sweet Axe House Rub.

Fries

Fries

$5.50

Seasoned Curly Fries Crisped to Perfection

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Wings

Bare Naked Drums & Flats

$11.00

Bone-In Wings Tossed in a Lemon pepper & Garlic Dry Rub

Buffalo Drums & Flats

$11.00

Sweet Axe Drums & Flats

$11.00

Bone-in Wings Tossed in a Sweet Chili Sauce

Marty's Secret Sauce Drums & Flats

$11.00

Garlic Buffalo Ranch Sauce

BBQ Drum & Flats

$11.00

Garlic Parm Drums & Flats

$11.00

Boneless Bare naked

$11.00

Crispy Boneless Wings With a Lemon Pepper & Garlic Dry rub

Boneless Buffalo

$11.00

Boneless Sweet Axe

$11.00

Crispy Boneless Wings tossed in a Sweet Chili Sauce

Boneless Marty's Secret Sauce

$11.00

Garlic Buffalo Ranch Sauce

Boneless BBQ

$11.00

Boneless Garlic Parm

$11.00

Waffle Bowl

Waffle Bowl Sweet Potato

$12.00

Freshly Made Waffle Bowl Filled with Sweet Potato Fries

Waffle Bowl Seasoned Fries

Waffle Bowl Seasoned Fries

$12.00

Freshly Made Waffle Bowl Filled with Curly Fries

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.50

BBQ Sliders

Pork Slider

$10.00

Pork Seasoned with our Bet your Sweet Axe House Rub.

Empanada

Bacon Cheeseburger Empanada

$9.50

Cheeseburger stuffed empanada served with Bullseye sauce

Pepperoni Calzones

$9.50

Stuffed with savory tomato sauce, Cheese, and pepperonis!

Brownie

Brownie

$4.50

Warm chocolate chunk brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.50+

Tortilla Chips with a side of Hot Queso

Franks in a Blanket

Franks in a Blanket

$8.50

Honey Garlic Brussel Sprouts

Honey Garlic Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Tossed in a Zinging Garlic Seasoning and Drizzled with Honey

Merchandise

Koozie

$2.50

Grey T-Shirt

$18.00

Black T-Shirt

$18.00

Grey Beer & Axes

$18.00

White & BLACK t-shirt

$18.00

Hoodie

$18.00

SiliCup

$15.00

Sili Lid

$3.00

Sticker

$1.00

Trucker Hat

$24.00

White Dad Hat

$18.00

Grey Dad Hat

$18.00

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock

Birthday Board

$10.00

Birthday Sale

$14.00Out of stock

Black Hoodie

$40.00

Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Black Beer&axes

$25.00
Call for Open Hours

THROW - EAT - DRINK

4919 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

