Axia Taverna

18 Piermont Road

Tenafly, NJ 07670

Order Again

Starters

DOLMADAKIA KRITI

$12.00

stuffed grape leaves • tomato • rice • herbs • lemon

MEATBALLS

$14.00

meatballs • olive • orange • roasted tomato • scallion pesto

CHEESE SAGANAKI

$15.00

baked shepherd’s cheese flamed with metaxa brandy

LOUKANIKO SPARTIATIKO

$14.00

grilled artisan sausage • house smoked wild boar

ZUCCHINI CHIPS

$12.00

spicy zucchini chips • sun dried tomato dip

Bakaliaro App.

$18.00Out of stock

HORTOPITA

$18.00

spinach • feta • dill • phyllo

SPICY LAMB RIBLETS

$22.00

denver lamb riblets • rosemary lemon honey glaze • mint pistachio pesto

OKTAPODI SKARAS

$24.00

grilled octopus • onion • pepper • oregano • oil & vinegar

SHRIMP SAGANAKI

$17.00

baked shrimp • tomato • feta

STEAMED MUSSELS

$17.00

PITA FOURNOU

$16.00

baked pita • asparagus • ramps • smoked metzovone cheese •

FAVA SANTORINI

$14.00

yellow split pea puree

TARAMOSALATA

$14.00

carp roe olive oil and lemon spread

MELITZANOSALATA

$12.00

grilled eggplant

TZATZIKI

$10.00

cucumber • garlic • dill • yogurt

FETA Serving

$11.00

sliced feta cheese • oregano • olives • e.v.o.o.

HORIATIKI (Greek Salad)

$16.00+

tomato • cucumber • dodoni feta • olives • peppers • onions

MEGAS ALEXANDROS

$15.00

romaine hearts • red onion • apples • walnuts • chive - feta dressing

HERAKLES SALAD

$16.00

super green salad • figs • almonds • mizithra • mavrodaphne

EXTRA CONDIMENT

$3.00

Add Cucumber

$2.00

Lentil Soup

$12.00

Bean Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Scallops App.

$22.00Out of stock

Lobster Appetizer

$22.00Out of stock

Basket Cheese

$16.00

Anchovie Salad

$15.00

Crab App

$20.00

Spicey Lamb

$20.00Out of stock

Sardines App.

$14.00Out of stock

Calamari Fried

$15.00

Big Plates

Lamb/Beef Burger (Bifteki)

$25.00

lamb & angus beef burger • smoked metsovone cheese • english muffin • fries

YOUVETSI ME THALASSINA

$30.00

seafood & orzo baked in clay pot • shrimp • scallops • feta • tomato

SOLOMOS KALAMATA

$32.00

pan-roasted salmon • olive crust • manouri & feta cheese • spinach rice

KOTOPOULO SPARTI

$32.00

roasted free-range chicken • thyme • lemon • green beans • roasted potatoes

PASTICHIO RHODOS

$24.00

baked greek pasta • meat sauce • béchamel • phyllo shell

MOUSSAKA TENAFLY

$26.00

clay pot casserole • eggplant • meat sauce • béchamel

HILOPITES ME LAHANIKA ('Pasta Menu)

$28.00

pasta • broccoli rabe • porcini • roasted tomato • shallots • goat cheese • wine sauce

GLYKOPATATA (Sweet Potato)

$24.00

Stripe Bass

$40.00

GARIDES MYDOPILAFO - Special (Shrimp & Mussels)

$38.00Out of stock

Open Special. Beef

$40.00Out of stock

Scallops Main Course

$42.00Out of stock

Tuna Special

$42.00Out of stock

CHICKEN CHILD

$15.00

ORZO CHILD

$9.00

Duck Sp.

$46.00Out of stock

Halibut

$44.00Out of stock

Stipe Bass

$42.00

Chilean Bass

$46.00Out of stock

Lamb 2 Ways

$38.00

Cod Special

$42.00Out of stock

Rabbit

$40.00Out of stock

Monk Fish

$42.00Out of stock

Grilled Plates

HALF FREE RANGE CHICKEN

$32.00

simply grilled with the choice of one side dish

DOUBLE CUT PORK CHOP

$42.00

simply grilled with the choice of one side dish

LAMB RIB CHOPS

$52.00

simply grilled with the choice of one side dish

RIB-EYE STEAK

$60.00

simply grilled with the choice of one side dish

LAMB PORTER HOUSE

$38.00Out of stock

FILET OF SALMON

$32.00

simply grilled with the choice of one side dish

BRONZINO

$46.00

simply grilled with the choice of one side dish

1 GRILLED PRAWN

$15.00Out of stock

2 GRILLED PRAWNS

$30.00Out of stock

3 GRILLED PRAWNS

$45.00Out of stock

4 GRILLED PRAWNS

$60.00Out of stock

Dorado

$44.00Out of stock

Grilled Tuna

$38.00Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp

$38.00

Barbounia

$38.00Out of stock

Gr. Sword Fish

$40.00

Grilled Bass

$38.00Out of stock

Snapper

$38.00

Sides

PATATES TIGANITES Fries

$9.00

Ionian fries

Plain Fries

$8.00

PATATES YIAYIA’S

$10.00

grandmother’s roasted lemon potatoes

ALIADA Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

feta & caramelized onion mashed potato

SPANAKORIZO

$8.00

spinach, dill & lemon rice pilaf

BROCCOLI RABE

$9.00

broccoli rabe, roasted garlic & lemon

SPANAKI Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

sautéed spinach

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

roasted cauliflower

Sauteed Green Beans

$9.00

green beans

Steamed Green Beans

$9.00

Steamed Spinach

$8.00

Side metsovone Hilopites

$10.00Out of stock

Plain rice

$8.00

Desserts

Yogurt Napoleon

$8.00

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$10.00

GALAKTOBOUREK

$10.00

HOMEMADE ICE CREAM - 2 SCOOPS

$7.00

BAKLAVA

$8.00

Assorted Cookies

$8.00

Chocolate Tsoureki

$12.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

1 - White Cookie

$2.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Loukoumades

$12.00

Strawberry Ouzo Sorbet

$10.00Out of stock

Kataifi Fig

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

AXIA is a modern Greek award winning restaurant located in the quaint suburb of Tenafly, NJ. AXIA’s beverage program, authored by GM Tim Vlahopoulos, boasts a full bar with one of the deepest selections in the state. The cuisine, authored by Chef Alex Gorant, is a modern day interpretation of a Greek taverna. The sleek design was done by award winning designer Tony Chi, and we currently have seating options both indoors and out.

Location

18 Piermont Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Directions

