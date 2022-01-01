Axia Taverna

Restaurant info

AXIA is a modern Greek award winning restaurant located in the quaint suburb of Tenafly, NJ. AXIA’s beverage program, authored by GM Tim Vlahopoulos, boasts a full bar with one of the deepest selections in the state. The cuisine, authored by Chef Alex Gorant, is a modern day interpretation of a Greek taverna. The sleek design was done by award winning designer Tony Chi, and we currently have seating options both indoors and out.