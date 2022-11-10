Ay, Chabela Ay, Chabela | 719 E Roosevelt St
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Not your traditional mariscos menu featuring Fresh Fish | Octopus | Shrimp | Aguachiles , Ceviche and more!
719 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
