Ay, Chabela Ay, Chabela | 719 E Roosevelt St

No reviews yet

719 E Roosevelt St

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Popular Items

Tacos Perron (2)
Charred Elote Bowl

Shareables

Aguachiles Negros

$18.00

Rich umami flavors highlighting charred habaneros & black garlic. Lime-cured shrimp | Aguachile Negro | Mango | Tostadas

Aguachiles Verdes

$18.00

Bright, fresh & spicy aguachile verde made fresh with jalapenos & serranos. Lime-cured shrimp | Aguachile Verde | Avocado | Tostadas 12oz bowl

Ceviche de Camaron

$16.00

Classic shrimp ceviche Shrimp | Jalapeno | Serrano | Red Onion | Tomato | Cucumber | Cilantro | Avocado

Cold Starters

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocados | Tomato | Red Onion | Cilantro | Jalapeno | Lime Juice |

Charred Elote Bowl

$10.00

Grilled White Corn | Chipotle-Mayo | Queso Fresco | Cotija | Valentina Hot Sauce | Lime Juice | Cilantro

Nopal Cactus Salad

$9.00

Prickly Pear Cactus | White Onion | Roma Tomato | Cilantro | Jalapeno | Lime Juice | Queso Fresco | EVOO

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Cucumber | Watermelon Radish | White Onion | Pickled Red Onion | Roma Tomato | Epazote | Tomatillo Vinaigrette | Queso Fresco | Cotija Cheese

Calabasita with Queso

$7.00

Tostadas

Octopus Tostadas (2)

$12.00

Mexican Octopus | Chipotle-Mayo | Pickled Red Onion | Cilantro

Avocado Tostadas (2)

$8.00

Avocado | Chipotle-Mayo | Pickled Red Onion | Cilantro

Chicken Tinga Tostadas (2)

$12.00

Served on (2) 4 in corn tostadas. Topped with Crema, Queso Fresco, Shredded Lettuce, Cilantro and Pickled Onions

Tacos

Charred Octopus Tacos (2)

$12.00

Charred Octopus | Salsa Negra | Serrano | Cotija Cheese | Cilantro

Grilled Swordfish Tacos (2)

$14.00Out of stock

Nelson's Swordfish | Salsa Negra | Serrano | Queso Fresco | Cilantro

Tacos Perron (2)

$14.00

Mesquite Grilled Angus Beef | Frijoles de Olla | Mont. Jack Cheese | Guacamole | Red Onion | Cilantro | Flour Tortilla

Barramundi Tacos (2)

$14.00

Mesquite grilled Halibut served on flour tortilla | House Slaw | Mango Manzano Salsa | Cilantro

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.00

Mesquite grilled Shrimp served on flour tortillas | House Slaw | Mango Manzano Salsa | Cilantro

Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)

$14.00

Bottled Beer

Corona (12oz)

$5.00

Modelo Negra (12oz)

$5.00

12oz Glass Bottle

Dos XX (12oz)

$5.00

12oz Glass Bottle

Canned Beer

Modelo Especial (16oz)

$7.00

12oz Glass Bottle

Dos xx (16oz)

$7.00

Corona (16oz)

$7.00

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Brand: La Cetto From: Valle de Guadalupe Baja California, Mexico est. 1928 Bottled: 2018 13.5% ALc. by Vol. 750ml

White

Chardonnay

$20.00

Brand: La Cetto From: Valle de Guadalupe Baja California, Mexico est. 1928 Bottled: 2020 13% Alc. by Vol. 750ml

Bottled Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Mineral Water

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Empanadas

2 Empanadas for $5.00

$5.00

Sweet Potato Chili Empanadas

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Not your traditional mariscos menu featuring Fresh Fish | Octopus | Shrimp | Aguachiles , Ceviche and more!

719 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

