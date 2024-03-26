Ay Güey! Mexican Grill 3490 S. State St. SLC
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Specializing in quesabirrias, Pizzas with a touch of Mexican flavor i.e Carne asada tomatillo sauce, Mole sauce, Birria, Chimichurri sauce. Tortas, Wings with a Mexican flavor.
Location
3490 State Street, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Gallery
