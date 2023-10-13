FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

Ay Por Dios Tasting

$42.00

2 chicken empanadas, 1 seafood quesadilla, 2 chiquen taquitos, 2 refried bean sopes, side of salsa tatemada.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$17.00

Chicken taquitos, crema mexicana, tomato, lettuce and guacamole salsa.

Table Side Cesar Salad

$25.00

Little gem lettuce, tortilla crutones, parmessan cheese, dijon.

Por Dios Guacamole

$20.00

Organic avocado, lime, tomato, onion, cilantro, queso fresco, pomegranate.

Queso Fundido

$20.00

Malted oaxaca cheese, topped with mexican chorizo sausage.

Camarones Gio

$18.00

Easy peel shrimp sauteed in buttrt with mexican guajillo chile and garlic.

Empanadas Trio

$19.00

A mix order of three flour dough pockets, vegetarian, chicken tinga and beef. served with a side of chimichurri. Mushrooms, patatoes, carrots, onions, bell peppers and oaxaca cheese.

Exquites

$16.00

Organic corn kernel, doritos, cotija cheese, sour creme, cilantro, onions and radish.

Street Corn

$15.00

Corn on the cobb dressed in mayonnaise, queso fresco and chile piquin.

Wagyu Burger & Parmesan Truffle Fries

$35.00

Wagyu patty, brioche bun, LTOs, american cheese, caramelized onions, truffle cream, lechuga romana, tomato and jalapeno grill, with parmesan truffle fries.

Ceviche Torre de Mariscos

$30.00

Succulent shrimp, salomon and tuna marinated in a citrus salsa layered in a tower topped with sliced avocado.

Ceviche Mixto

$30.00

A delicious mix of juicy shrimp, mahi fish, red onions, cilantro, jalapenos all marinated in lime juice finished with fresh sliced avocado.

Tuna Tostadas

$18.00

Corn tostada topped with a chipotle aioli spread, sushi grade yellowfin tuna, sesame seed, soy sauce reduction, pickled onions and chopped cucumbers.

Sopa de Tortilla

$15.00

Chicken broth base, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, crema, queso fresco and avocado.

TACOS

Asada Tacos

$28.00

Char grilled angus skirt steak topped with melted chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro, sliced avocado.

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$24.00

Pork confit marinated in a citrus annatto paste wrapped in banana leaves, slowly roasted. topped with pickled red onions, fresh jalapenos and a side of black beans.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$24.00

Shredded chicken braised in a smoky chipotle adobo, served with onions, cilantro, fresh lime, radishes.

Pollo Pastor Tacos

$24.00

Grilled chicken marinated in guajillo chile and mexican herb paste. topped with caramelized pineapple salsa, fresh limes and radishes.

Camaron Tacos

$24.00

Breaded shrimp, cabbage, chipotle mayo aioli, pico de mango relish.

Tacos Hay Por Dios

$24.00

Abuela's Fish Tacos

$24.00

Dark beer battered fried mahi mahi with little gem lettuce, pickled red onions, radishes, fresh lime.

Al Pastor Tacos

$28.00

Pork strips in am adobo and mexican spice marinate, topped cilantro, onions and pineapple.

Campechanos Tacos

$26.00

Steak and mexican homemade chorizo, topped with cilantro and onions.

Carnitas Tacos

$26.00

Pork confit marinated in a naranja agria marinate, topped with red pickled onions and cilantro.

SUSHI HAND

Shrimp Tempura

$20.00

Tempura shrimp, rice plantains, cream cheese and chipotle aioli.

Salmon Roll Fresh

$20.00

Cucumber, cream cheese, salmon cracklings and spicy tampico dressing.

Lucky Tuna

$35.00

Ahi tuna, fried rice, avocado and black caviar.

Tropical Salmon

$20.00

Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, mango and seaweed.

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, spicy tampico dressing and black sesame seed.

Vegetarian Sushi

$20.00

Avocado, green asparagus, black sesame, chipotle.

SEAFOOD

Pescado Frito

$85.00

Fried whole red snapper fish, served with papas brava and a mango, pomegranate, candied walnuts, red onions and maracuya vinaigrette side salad.

Langosta Rellena

$85.00

Main lobster stuffed with shrimp marinated with mexican spices, served with freshly roasted corn, cilantro rice, melted butter and parsley.

Salmon Entree

$46.00

Grilled salmon topped with herb butter and capers topped with sliced mango, avocado, mixed bell peppers, pomegranate, crispy tortilla and cilantro served over mashed potatoes.

Salmon Espinacas

$46.00

Grilled salmon, sauteed spinach drizzled in a lemon and dill sauce, served with mashed potatoes.

Snapper Zarandeado

$70.00

Grilled butterflied red snapper marinated in mexican spices served with papas brava and cilantro rice.

Huachinango

$70.00

Grilled red snapper cooked in a homemade salsa, spinach al ajillo and mashed potatoes.

Shrimp Chile Relleno

$22.00

Apoblano peppers stuffed with sauteed shrimp, caramelized onions, bell peppers, oaxaca cheese, covered in white truffle sauce, topped with pomegranate and parsley.

Camarones Ay Por Dios

$36.00

Butterglied grilled shrimp in a mexican spice marinate served with rice and a side salad.

ENTREES

Cochinita Pibil Entree

$39.00

Pork confit marinated in a citrus annatto paste wrapped in banana leaves, slowly roasted. topped with pickles red onions, fresh jalapenos and a side of black beans.

Fettuccine Veracruz

$78.00

Pasta cooked in a delicious red tomato sauce with capers, kalamata olives, parsley and fresh oregano topped with a grilled NY strip steak glazed with rosemary and chimichurri.

White Truffle Carbonara

$78.00

Fresh pasta, heritage pork, parmesan cheese and a white truffle cream.

Pollo a la Plancha

$38.00

Char grilled chicken marinated in mexican spices sauteed with onions, bell peppers served with cilantro, rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$46.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, roasted corn, chiles toreados, served with salad, roasted green onions, chimichurri, refries beans and fresh tortillas.

Parilla Ay Por Dios

$72.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, shrimp and pork ribs, served with two orders of cilantro, rice, beans, queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos, chimichurri and fresh tortillas.

Tomahawk 35oz

$200.00

Grilled and glazed 35 oz Tomahawk steak served with papas bravas and mexican chimichurri sparrows.

Mar y Tierra

$88.00

Hay Por Dios Chopped Salad

$28.00

Carnitas

$28.00

Pork confit served with a side of pickled onions, pico de gallo, served with a side of rice, black beans and homemade corn tortillas.

Tlayuda

$30.00

A large tortilla topped with a oaxaca asiento, black beans, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, topped with the protein of your choice.

Tulum

$85.00

Grilled NY Strip steak, jumbo shrimps, marinated, served with papas bravas, glazed baby carrots and chimichurri.

La Isla

$88.00

Grilled marinated filet mignon with grilled lobster tail, roasted yellow corn, cilantro rice and chimichurri.

Cowbow Ribeye

$75.00

Bone in rib-eye grilled topped with a homemade herb and truffle butter, served with white rice and papas bravas.

VEGETARIAN

Enchiladas de Vegetables

$24.00

Three enchiladas stuffed with sauteed zecchini, corn, bell pepperd and onion, the covered with a salsa spinach sauce. served with white rice.

Sopes

$16.00

Corn patty topped with black beans, lettuce, salsa, queso fresco, crema, onions, radish.

Enchiladas de Espinacas

$22.00

Three enchiladas stuffed with sauteed spinach, corn, tomato and onion covered in spinach sauce.

Vegan Quesadilla

$20.00

Wild mushrooms, sauteed in epazote herb, garlic and chile serrano, served with a side of rice.

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$22.00

Rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, cucumber roasted corn, tomatoes, crumbled queso fresco, onions, sour cream.

SIDES

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Papas' Fingerling Potatoes

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Grilled Asparagus

$18.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Steamed Asparagus

$15.00

Glazed Carrots

$15.00

Chiles Toreados

$4.50

Chee Dip

$7.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Tortillas de Harina

$2.50

Tortillas de Maiz

$2.50

Crema

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$12.00

Rice or Papas.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Rice or Papas.

DESSERTS

Corn Bread Dessert

$15.00

Homemade blue berries compote, peach ice cream ginger ice cream.

Churros

$15.00

Cajeta and chocolate.

Tres Leches Cake

$15.00

Creme Brule with Berries

$15.00

ENCHILADAS Y BURRITOS

Enchiladas Suizas

$25.00

Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken covered in a creamy tomatillo salsa topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onions and radishes.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$24.00

Three enchiladas filled a delicious mix of sauteed zucchini, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach all covered in a spinach salsa topped with queso fresco, sour cream and radishes.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$26.00

Three enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp with bell peppers and onions covered with a creamy chipotle salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo. served with a side of cilantro rice.

Enchiladas Chipotle

$25.00

Tree chicken enchiladas served in a creamy chipotle sauce, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiadas Poblanas

$25.00

Three chicken enchiladas in mole poblano, topped with sesame seed, queso fresco, sour cream red onions and a side of rice.

Burrito Cochinita Pibil

$25.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, pork confit, pickled onions, guacamole and cheese dip.

Burrito Bowl

$22.00

Rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, cucumber roasted corn, tomatoes, crumbled queso fresco, onions, sour cream.

Ay Por Dios Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mexican homemade chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and mexican crema.

SALADS

Table Side Cesar Salad Tijuana Style

$25.00

Little gem lettuce, tortilla crutones, parmessan cheese, dijon.

Ay Por Dios Chopped Salad

$25.00

Spring mix, avocado, cucumbers, red onions, roasted corn, cheese, tomatoes, raspberry vinaigrette.

BIRRIA MENU

Birria Fries

$15.00

Bed of seasoned fries topped with our braised beef, cheese dip, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.

Birria Empanadas

$15.00

Four braise beef birria empanadas, served with a side of consome dipping.

Quesabirria Tacos

$15.00

An order of three delicious braised beef tacos on corn tortilla, with oaxaca cheese, red onions and cilantro, served with consome.

Birria Dinner

$15.00

Our braised beef with rice, beans and our fresh corn tortilla.

Tapatio Ramen

$15.00

Our braised beef broth and consome in our tapatio ramen bowl.

PANCAKES

Blueberries

$19.00

Four blueberry pancakes topped with whip cream, seasonal fruits, powder sugar, served with agave nectar.

Nutella

$19.00

Four pancakes with a hazelnut chocolate spread, topped with whip cream, seasonal fruits, powder sugar, served with agave nectar.

Bannana

$19.00

Gluteen free oats, banana pancakes with seasonal fruits.

Oreo French Toast

$19.00

Whit chocolate sauce, dark chocolate sauce, oreo cookies and whip cream.

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Jimador, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave. Lime, Raspberry, Peach, Mango, Passion fruit.

Black Margarita

$17.00

Jimador tequila infused charcoa, strawberry pure, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, orange juice, agave black lava salt.

No Te Rajes(Spicy)

$16.00

Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, watermelon pulp, fresh lime juice, jalapeno syrup.

Apapacho

$16.00

Caribbean

$17.00

Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, coconut creeme, orange juice, malibu, agave.

Presta Pa'la Orquesta

$17.00

Millonaria

$45.00

Clase azul tequila reposado, grand marnier, fresh lime juice, star anis, agave.

Guava-Mint

$17.00

Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, peach liqueur, guava pulp, fresh mint.

Coco

$20.00

Hibiscus

$25.00

No Te Rajes

$16.00

Blood

$16.00

Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice fresh, hibiscus concentrate, agave, black lava salt.

COCKTAILS

Barbie

$18.00

Jimador tequila, grapefuit liqueur, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, agave, grapefruit foam.

Oaxaca Mule

$17.00

Casa amigos mezcal, ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer, aromatic bitter.

Tulum Paradise

$18.00

Rum with coconut, peach liqueur, coconut cream, fresh lime juice, japanese melon liqueur, molecular caviar.

Chaman

$19.00

Casa amigosmezcal, elderflowers french liqueur, drambuie, grapefruit liqueur, fresh lime juice, lemon grass syrup, orange bitter.

Curandero

$18.00

Whiskey bourbon, ginger, fresh lime juice, sage syrup, club soda.

Garden Tonic

$17.00

Gin tanqueray, slice cucumber, rosmary, tonic water.

Obsession

$17.00

Gim bombay saphire, berries, cinnamon syrup, tonic water.

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Vodka, coffe liquor, coffe express, cocoa bitters, agave, chocolate popcorn.

Maria Felix

$18.00

Vodka, chamboard, lime juice fresh, raspberry pulp, egg wuite, cinnamon syrup.

Carajillo

$17.00

Licor 43, colombian coffe express.

Carajillo Por Dios

$18.00

Licor 43, iris cream, colombian coffe express, marshmallow.

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Ketel one, tomato juice, lemon juice, petroleo.

Que Chido

$17.00

Ay Wey

$16.00

CERVEZA

DRAFT

Voo Doo Ranger 32 oz

$8.00

Hazy IPA 32oz

$8.00

Negra Modelo 32 oz

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo 32 oz

$8.00

Pacifico 32 oz

$8.00

BlueMoon 32 oz

$8.00

XX Amber 32 oz

$8.00

BOTTLES

Modelo especial

$7.00

Negra modelo

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Michelob ultra

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

XX Amber

$7.00

XX Lager

$7.00

Michelada Ay Por Dios

$13.00

WINE

TINTO

Cabernet sauvignon

$13.00

Merlot

$13.00

Pinto Noir

$13.00

BLANCO

Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Rose

$13.00

ESPUMOSO

Prosecco La Marca

$13.00

Proseco Josh

$15.00

Botlle Proceso Josh

$70.00

Botlle Proceso La Marca

$60.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mimosa La Comcentida

$45.00

CHAMPAGNE

Moet & Chandon, Rose

$230.00

Moet & Chandon, Brut

$150.00

Moet & Chandon, Néctar Imperial

$210.00

Moet & Chandon, Ice Imperial

$210.00

Don Perignon

$900.00

Don Perignon Brut Rose

$1,300.00

LIQUOR

TEQUILA SHOT

Clase azul reposado

$48.00

Clase azul Añejo

$120.00

Clase azul Extra Añejo

$500.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$22.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

$38.00

Casa Dragones Añejo

$38.00

Casa Dragones Tequila Joven

$85.00

Casa Noble Marques Añejo

$45.00

Mandala reposado

$45.00

Mandala añejo

$45.00

Mandala Extra Añejo

$45.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la familia Extra Añejo

$48.00

Cincoro Añejo

$38.00

Cincoro Extra Añejo

$450.00

Maestro dobel Diamante

$14.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo

$38.00

1800 reposado

$14.00

1800 añejo

$15.00

1800 cristalino Añejo

$17.00

Don julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Añejo

$17.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 Añejo

$50.00

Patron silver

$15.00

Patron reposado

$16.00

Patron Añejo

$17.00

Herradura Ulltra Añejo

$17.00

Herradura Selección Suoprema Extra Añejo

$75.00

Casa amigos silver

$15.00

Casa amigos reposado

$16.00

Casa amigos añejo

$17.00

Clase Azul Gold

$65.00

Patron Anejo 7 Years

$75.00

Gran Patron Burdeos

$125.00

MEZCAL SHOT

Clase azul Mezcal Papalote Guerrero

$95.00

Casa Amigos

$16.00

Montelobos

$15.00

El Silencio

$13.00

Los vecinos

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Ilegal

$15.00

WHISKEY SHOT

Johnnie walker blue label

$60.00

Johnnie walker double black

$15.00

Johnnie walker green label

$18.00

Johnnie walker black label

$14.00

Chivas regal 12

$14.00

Chivas regal 18

$23.00

The Glenlivet

$60.00

Wild Turkey

$16.00

Woodford reserve

$11.00

Woodford reserve double Oaked

$17.00

Markers Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Buchanans

$17.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie walker gold reserve

$18.00

Johnnie walker Odyssey

$250.00

The Glenlivet 18 y

$70.00

The Glenlivet 25 y

$90.00

COGNAC SHOT

Courvoisier initiale extra cognac

$104.00

Courvoisier XO imperial

$50.00

Courvoisier XO Royal

$75.00

D’Usse VSOP Cognac

$16.00

D’Usse XO Cognac

$65.00

Hennessy XO Cognac

$70.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

$11.00

Hennessy XO Cognac Kim Jones

$78.00

Remy Martin XO Cognac

$50.00

Martel Cordon Blue

$53.00

TEQUILA BOTELLA

Clase azul reposado

$555.00

Clase azul Añejo

$1,500.00

Clase azul Extra Añejo

$6,000.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$255.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

Casa Dragones Añejo

$450.00

Casa Dragones Tequila Joven

$1,020.00

Casa Noble Marques Añejo

$528.00

Mandala reposado

Mandala añejo

Mandala Extra Añejo

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la familia Extra Añejo

$570.00

Cincoro Añejo

$450.00

Cincoro Extra Añejo

$5,400.00

Maestro dobel Diamante

$150.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo

$450.00

1800 reposado

$130.00

1800 añejo

$150.00

1800 cristalino Añejo

$190.00

Don julio Blanco

$185.00

Don Julio Reposado

$195.00

Don Julio Añejo

$215.00

Don Julio 70

$250.00

Don Julio 1942 Añejo

$600.00

Patron silver

$185.00

Patron reposado

$187.00

Patron Añejo

$195.00

Herradura Ulltra Añejo

$300.00

Herradura Selección Suoprema Extra Añejo

$900.00

Casa amigos silver

$180.00

Casa amigos reposado

$185.00

Casa amigos añejo

$230.00

Clase Azul Gold

$900.00

Patron Anejo 7 Years

$900.00

Gran Patron Burdeos

$1,500.00

Juan in a Million Extra Anejo

$1,500.00

Pintoresco Anejo

$600.00

Don Julio Rosado

$450.00

MEZCAL BOTELLA

Clase azul Mezcal Papalote Guerrero

$1,300.00

Casa Amigos

$220.00

Montelobos

$160.00

El Silencio

$140.00

Los vecinos

$140.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$145.00

Ilegal

$200.00

WHISKEY BOTELLA

Johnnie walker blue label

$750.00

Johnnie walker double black

Johnnie walker green label

$250.00

Johnnie walker black label

$150.00

Chivas regal 12

Chivas regal 18

$300.00

The Glenlivet

$60.00

Wild Turkey

Woodford reserve

Woodford reserve double Oaked

Markers Mark

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels Gentleman

Jameson

Buchannans 12 Y

$150.00

Dewars

Johnnie walker gold reserve

$250.00

Johnnie walker Odyssey

The Glenlivet 18 y

$70.00

The Glenlivet 25 y

$90.00

Ma Callan Rare Cask

$1,100.00

COGNAC BOTELLA

Courvoisier initiale extra cognac

Courvoisier XO

$600.00

Courvoisier XO Royal

D’Usse VSOP Cognac

D’Usse XO Cognac

$600.00

Hennessy XO Cognac

$750.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

Hennessy XO Cognac Kim Jones

Remy Martin XO Cognac

$750.00

Martel Cordon Blue

Glenlivet 21

$1,100.00

VODKA SHOT

Tito´s

$9.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

CHAMPAGNE

Dom Perignon Champ 750ML

$684.75

Dom Perignon Rose Luminous 750ML

$1,230.00

Moet Imperial Brut 750ML

$153.30

Moet Imperial Ice 750ML

$178.20

Moet Imperial Nectar Blanc 750ML

$162.21

Moet Imperial Rose

$177.90

N/A BEVERAGES

CAFES

Café americano

$6.00

Café expresso

$6.00

Café capuccino

$7.00

Café latte

$7.00

BEBIDAS

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

Topo chico

$5.00

Perrier

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Refrescos

$4.00

Ginger ale

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Dr pepper

$4.00

Sunkist

$4.00

Mtn Dew

$4.00

Pepsi diet

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

SMOOTHIES

Pina Colada Smoothie

$12.00

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$12.00

Peach Smoothie

$12.00

Mango Smoothie

$12.00

Raspberry Smoothie

$12.00