Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Hibachi & Sushi

No reviews yet

269 Thayer st

Providence, RI 02906

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken &Steak
Hibachi Chicken
Gyoza

Hibachi

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$12.99
Hibachi Steak

Hibachi Steak

$13.99
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$13.99
Hibachi Salmon

Hibachi Salmon

$14.99
Hibachi Vegetable

Hibachi Vegetable

$10.99

Zucchini, onion, cabbage carrot, broccoli

Hibachi Cobom

Served with Fried Rice & Vegetables
Hibachi Chicken &Steak

Hibachi Chicken &Steak

$14.99
Hibachi Chicken & shrimp

Hibachi Chicken & shrimp

$14.99
Hibachi steak & shrimp

Hibachi steak & shrimp

$15.99
Hibachi Triple

Hibachi Triple

$16.99

chicken,steak,shrimp

Hibachi Side Order

Side Vegetable

Side Vegetable

$4.99

Zucchini, Onion, cabbage, carrot,broccoli

Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$6.99
Side Steak

Side Steak

$7.99
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$7.99

Side Noodle

$3.99
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Side White Rice

$1.99

Appetizer

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$5.50
Edamame

Edamame

$5.50
Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.50

Soup/Salad

Hibachi Soup

Hibachi Soup

$1.99

Clear soup onion and mushroom

Miso Soup

$1.99

Soy bean paste with tofu and seaweed

Crabmeat Salad

Crabmeat Salad

$5.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Cooked Roll

2 Roll

$11.50

3 Roll

$15.99
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.50
California Roll

California Roll

$4.75

Crab meat, Cucumber, Avocado

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.75
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.75

Avocado, cucumber, and fish egg

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Salmon skin, Scallion, Cucumber with eel sauce

Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$6.25

Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado

Phildadephia Roll

Phildadephia Roll

$6.25

Smoke Salmon, Cheese, Cucumber

Spicy Crabmeat Roll

Spicy Crabmeat Roll

$6.25

Eel Cucumber roll

$6.25

Pearl Roll

$7.00

Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado crunch with special wasabi sauce

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$8.75

California roll deep fried with chef special sauce

Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Avocado Roll

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$4.50

Tofu Skin Roll

$4.75

Raw Roll

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.00
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00
Spicy Tuna with Cucumber Roll

Spicy Tuna with Cucumber Roll

$6.25
Spicy Salmon with Cucumber Roll

Spicy Salmon with Cucumber Roll

$6.25

Alaska Roll

$6.50

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado

Classic Maki

$6.50

Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.50
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.50

Spicy Yellowtail with Cucumber

$6.25

Sushi Combo

Sushi Box 1

Sushi Box 1

$14.99

6 pcs of tuna, salmon, yellowtail sushi and 8 pcs of California roll

Sushi Box 2

Sushi Box 2

$13.99

Alaska Roll (8pcs) Sashimi Salmon (2pcs) Sushi (3pcs) Seaweed Salad and Sushi rice

Chriashi Don

Chriashi Don

$16.50

9 Slices of assorted fresh (tuna salmon or yellowtail) served over a bed of sushi rice

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$16.99

Boiled BBQ eel 6 pcs, crabmeat, tamago over a bed of sushi rice

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$14.99

9 Slices of assorted fresh fish

Fresh Fish Don

$16.50

Your choice of sliced fish (tuna, salmon or yellowtail) served over a bed of sushi rice

Tuna & Salmon Combo

Tuna & Salmon Combo

$17.99

3 pcs of tuna, 3 pcs of salmon sushi, one tuna roll and one salmon roll

Special Roll

Ayame Roll

Ayame Roll

$14.99

Spicy tuna, crunchy, avocado topped with seared salmon, masago, rice cracker bit, eel sauce

College Hill Roll

College Hill Roll

$13.99

Tempura shrimp topped with spicy crab and eel sauce

Amazing Roll

Amazing Roll

$13.99

Spicy Tuna topped with avocado and fish egg

Spicy Girl Roll

$13.99

Tempura shrimp topped with spicy tuna, Jalapeno, and eel mango sauce

Raibow Roll

$13.99

Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado with assorted fish on top

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$13.99

Eel, Cucumber inside, topped with avocado, eel sauce

Fancy Roll (Deep Fried)

Fancy Roll (Deep Fried)

$13.99

Spicy Salmon, Cream cheese, Avocado deep fried scallion, tobiko on top with honey wasabi sauce and eel sauce

Providence Roll

Providence Roll

$13.99

Tempura shrimp topped with spicy yellowtail, jalapeño, fish egg and eel sauce

Lost Control Roll

$13.99

Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, top with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, fish egg

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$10.00

with fish egg

Spicy Tuna w. Avocado Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon w. Avocado Tempura Roll

$10.00

Sushi A La Carte

Sushi (2 pcs) or Sashimi (3 pcs) per order

Tuna

$5.50
Salmon

Salmon

$5.25

Yellowtail

$5.50

Shrimp

$5.00

Fish Egg

$5.25

Smoke Salmon

$5.50

Eel Sushi

$6.00

Tamago

$4.75

Tofu Skin

$4.50

Side Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Hibachi Fried Rice & Noodle

Vegetables Fried Rice

$8.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Steak Fried Rice

$11.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

Vegetables Fried Rice (Copy)

$8.99
Vegetable Fried Noodle

Vegetable Fried Noodle

$8.99

Chicken Fried Noodle

$10.99

Steak Fried Noodle

$11.99
Shrimp Fried Noodle

Shrimp Fried Noodle

$11.99

Bottle Drink

Bottle

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

D Pepsi

$2.00

Hibachi

Hibachi Chicken Tray

$65.00

Served with vegetables

Hibachi Steak Tray

$95.00

Served with vegetables

Hibachi Shrimp Tray

$75.00

Served with vegetables

Hibachi Fried Rice Tray

$45.00

Hibachi Noodle Tray

$50.00

Sushi Bar

Ayame Bowl 1

Ayame Bowl 1

$65.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado and cucumber over sushi rice, mixed with chef special sauce, served over rice.

Ayame Platter 2

Ayame Platter 2

$55.00

Combination platter: 8pc Shrimp sushi, 8pc California Roll, 8pc Spicy Tuna Roll, & 16pc Rainbow Roll.

Ayame Sushi Platter 3

Ayame Sushi Platter 3

$60.00

Combination platter: 8pc California Roll, 6pc Tuna Sushi, 6pc Yellowtail Sushi, 6pc Salmon Sushi, & 6pc Shrimp Sushi.

Ayame Platter 4

Ayame Platter 4

$60.00

Combination platter: 8pc California Roll, 8pc Spicy Tuna Roll, 8pc Spicy Shrimp Roll, 6pc Tuna Sushi, 6pc Salmon Sushi, & 6pc Shrimp Sushi.

Ayame Roll Combo 5

$55.00

Combination platter: 8pc California Roll, 8pc Spicy Tuna Roll, 8pc Philadelphia Roll, 8pc Mango Avocado Roll, 6pc Tuna Roll, 6pc Salmon Roll, 8pc Shrimp Tempura Roll, 8pc Spicy Crab Roll, 8pc Cucumber Avocado Roll, & 8pc Salmon Avocado Roll

All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Japanese Hibachi and Sushi

269 Thayer st, Providence, RI 02906

