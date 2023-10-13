Full Menu

Entrées / Platos Fuertes

Chile Relleno Plate

$25.00
Pescado A LA Veracruzana

Pescado A LA Veracruzana

$48.00

Pan seared Halibut, garlic, green and red peppers, capers, olives, cilantro, fresh tomatoes, white wine sauce, roasted potatoes

Chicken Breast Fajitas

$28.00

Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, lime

Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, lime

Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo

$28.00

Grilled traditional garlic-marinated shrimp served with rice and avocado

Chile Relleno Skirt Steak

$60.00

Grilled 12 oz Ribeye, chile poblano, mexican cheeses, potato filling, salsa pasilla, crema

Tomahawk and Lobster

$160.00

Chile rubber tomahawk steak and cut tableside, paired with butter-poached lobster

Enchiladas

$22.00

chicken or cheese, salsa verde, crema, crema, radish and onions

Molcajete Ay Ay Ay!

$48.00

Shrimp, steak, chicken, cactus, stuffed peppers, green onions, panela cheese and salsa

Hanger Steak Fajitas

$34.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions And Lime

Para La Mesa

Warm Tortilla Chips and Salsas

$8.00

House-made salsa Verde, roasted Chipotle, Habanero

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Melted Oaxacan and Monterey cheese topped with tomatillos

Memelas De Birria

$18.00

Two corn masa cakes, braised birria, refried beans, crema, queso fresco, salsa

Taquitos Dorados

$14.00

Chorizo and potato taquitos, avocado salsa, crema, salsa verde

Tostadas De Tinga

$13.00

Oyster mushroom tinga, refried beans, cashew crema, avocado

Ceviche De Camaron

$16.00

Shrimp, lime, grapefruit, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cucumber cilantro

Corn Esquites

$12.00

Roasted corn, mayo, lime, and cotija cheese

Ensalada Cesar

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, Caesar dressing, pumpkin seeds, red onions, radish, parmesan cheese

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$14.00

Spinach, strawberries, panela cheese, red onions, raisins, pecans, strawberry vinaigrette

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Marinated pork, pineapple, salsa, pickled onions, cilantro

Roasted Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chile spice grilled chicken, pickled peppers, avocado pico, cilantro

Pescado Tacos

$15.00

Grilled fish or beer battered, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Birria, pickled onion, cilantro

Tortilla Soup

$14.00

Tortilla, avocado, panela cheese, chile pasilla, crema, cilatro

Steak Tacos

$20.00

Quesabirrias

$23.00

Guacamole

$14.00

made fresh to order, avocado, onions, cilantro,tomatoes, lime

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$20.00

Chicken Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers W/fries

$10.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$8.00

Side Of Fruit (Orange & Berries)

$8.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Chicken Taco W/Rice & Beans

$9.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Choco Flan

$10.00

Churros

$12.00

2 Ice Cream Scoops

$8.00

Flan

$10.00

Sides

Side of Beans

$4.00

Ala Carte Steak Taco

$8.00

Side of Eggs

$5.00

Ala Carte Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Ala Carte Fish Taco

$7.00

Ala Carte Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Ala Carte Chix Taco

$6.00

Side of Homemade Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Side of Rice And Beans

$7.00

Side de Tomatillos Salsa

$3.00

Side de Chipotle Salsa

$3.00

Side de Habanero Salsa

$3.00

Side de Avocado

$4.00

Side de Crema

$3.00

Side de Fries

$6.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Pozole Jalisco Style

Pork broth seasoned with chiles and spices, white hominy, lettuce, radish, onion, toasted oregano. Served with corn tostadas and lime

AyAyAy! Desayuno

$20.00

3 farm fresh eggs cooked any style served with beans, pico de gallo, roasted potatoes, and your choice of bacon or chorizo

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Homemade corn chips topped with salsa verde or roja, onions, Mexican blend cheeses, 2 fried eggs served with refried beans, crema

Rancheros

$13.00

2 fresh farm eggs sunny side up, corn tortillas, refried beans, ranchero sauce, pico, and cheese

Dulce De Leche French Toast

$13.00

Sweet milk, caramel topping, fresh berries

Churro Pancakes

$13.00

Cinnamon sugar churro pancakes, syrup, butter

Mango Granola Fruit Bowl

$19.00

Homemade granola, yogurt, fresh mangoes, berries

Chile Relleno Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla, chile relleno, potatoes, homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs

Chia & Coconut Milk Granola Bowl

$22.00

Dragon Fruit, Kiwi, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries And Honey

N/A Drinks

Cans

coke

$5.00

coke zero

$5.00

sprite

$5.00

fresca

$5.00

squirt

$5.00

Bottles

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Aqua Panna 500 ml

$5.00

Aqua Panna 1 ltr (Tall)

$7.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Wine Menu

Reds

Pinot Noir Angeline

$8.00

Whites

Chardonay Angeline

$8.00

Sparkling

Brut Borrasca

$8.00

Beer Menu

Bottled Beers

corona

$7.00

corona premier

$7.00

pacifico

$7.00

modelo

$7.00

negra modelo

$7.00

xx lager

$7.00

michelob Ultra

$6.00

blue moon

$6.00

angry orchard

$6.00

Cocktails

Agave

Margarita

$15.00

Paloma

$16.00

AyAyAy! Mi Cazuela

$22.00

Sabor A Mi

$16.00

La Llorona

$16.00

Besame Mucho

$16.00

Amor Eterno

$16.00

Gins

La Bikina

$18.00

Si Nos Dejan

$18.00

Bourbons

Mi Gusto Es

$18.00

El Rey

$18.00

Desserts

Que Carajillo

$18.00

Dulce Amor

$18.00

Vodka

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Grey Goose

$15.00

Titos

$13.00

Smirnoff

$11.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$15.00

Empress

$15.00

Fords

$14.00

Monkey 47

$22.00

Blancos

Espero Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Patron Blanco

$13.00

Arette Blanco

El Tesoro De Don Felipe Blanco

El Tequileno Blanco

$11.00

Cascahuin Blanco

G-4 Blanco

Don Fulano Blanco

Maestro Doble Blanco

Lalo Blanco

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Ocho Blanco

Siete Leguas Blanco

Claze Azul Blanco

Reposados

Patron Reposado

Arette Reposado

El Tesoro De Don Felipe Reposado

El Tequileno Reposado

Cascahuin Reposado

G-4 Reposado

Don Fulano Reposado

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$15.00

Lalo Reposado

Fortaleza Reposado

Ocho Reposado

Siete Leguas Reposado

Clase Azul Reposado

$29.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Anejos

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Patron Anejo

Arette Anejo

El Tesoro De Don Felipe Anejo

El Tequileno Anejo

Cascahuin Anejo

G-4 Anejo

Don Fulano Anejo

Maestro Dobel Anejo

Lalo Anejo

Fortaleza Anejo

Ocho Anejo

Siete Leguas Anejo

Clase Azul Anejo

Mezcales

Salvadores Espadin

$16.00

400 Conejos

$12.00

Salvadores Tamarindo/Chile

$18.00

Salvadores Elote

$18.00

Vida Del Maguey

$18.00

Bourbons

Bulleit

$14.00

Makers

$13.00

Old Forester 100

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Old Forester Rye

$11.00

Extra Anejos

Don Julio 1942

$29.00