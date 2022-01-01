Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean

Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas

review star

No reviews yet

3749 COLLEGE STREET

COLLEGE PARK, GA 30337

Order Again

FOOD

LIVE ENT Food

DO NOT MAKE

Extra House Sauce

$1.00

Pita Bread w Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Flatbread Pizza Veggie

$10.00

Strawberry Spinach Kale Salad

$14.00

Flatbread Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Mix Green Salad

$10.00

Fried Green Tomato

$9.00

Veggie Egg Roll

$14.00

Fried Brussels Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Crab Cake w/ Mango Salsa

$17.00

Red Snapper Nuggets

$14.00

Sour Patch Wings

$10.00

Teriyaki Wings

$12.00

3000 Degrees Wings (HOT)

$12.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.00

Carribean Jerk Wings

$10.00

Honey Bbq Wings

$12.00

Sweet Chili Wings

$12.00

BlackBean Burger

$14.00

WESTSIDE Turkey Burger

$14.00

ATE Burger

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Seabass with sauteed spinach

$40.00

Lambchops 4 A La Cart

$40.00

Grilled Mojo Salmon

$35.00

404 Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Red Snapper Filet w/ Escovitch Sauce

$25.00

Chicken Yakatori

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Filet and Rice

$22.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$28.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Saute Brussels

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Plantains

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Fried Brussels Side

$8.00

Mixed Green Side Salad

$4.00

Seafood Mac N Cheez (Shellfish)

$12.00

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Risotto Side

Out of stock

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grit Cake

$18.00Out of stock

Beef Medallions W/ Mashed Garlic Potatoes

$35.00Out of stock

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Complimentary Starter (Bottle Sale)

Sauteed Spinach Side

$8.00

Desserts

Pound Cake

$9.00

Birthday Cake

Fried Cheesecake Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00

BEVERAGES

REMAKE/COMP

SPILLED DRINK

COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

Waiakea Volcanic Water

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Espresso

$8.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$6.00

Sherrly Temple

$5.00

Fiji

Beer

Dos Equis XX

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

TreeHorn Ginger

$8.00

TreeHorn Pomegranate

$8.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Tropicalia

$8.00

Corona

$4.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Red Apple Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420

$4.00Out of stock

By the Bottle

14 Hands Red Blend (B)

$45.00

Belaire Black Rose

$100.00Out of stock

Belaire Luxe (B)

$125.00

Belaire Pink Rose (B)

$150.00

Oak Hill Cabernet (B)

$20.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay (B)

$20.00

Lamdrid Merlot

$30.00Out of stock

House Pinot Grigio (B)

$45.00Out of stock

Kreusch Reisling (B)

$40.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose (B)

$50.00

Prisoner Red (B)

$90.00

House Moscato (B)

$40.00Out of stock

House Red Moscato (B)

$40.00Out of stock

Wycliff Champagne (B)

$50.00

House Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$30.00Out of stock

Skyfall Merlot (B)

$30.00Out of stock

Gnarly Head Merlot (B)

$30.00Out of stock

Clos Du Bois Merlot (B)

$30.00Out of stock

Angeline Cabernet (B)

$20.00

Formation Bottle

$20.00

By the Glass

Prisoner Red (G)

$25.00

Lamadrid Malbec (G)

$12.00

14 Hands Red House (G)

$9.00

Oak Farm Cabernet (G)

$11.00

Kresch Bro Reisling (G)

$11.00

Formation Pinot Noir (G)

$12.00

Skyfall Merlot (G)

$10.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay (G)

$10.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc (G)

$10.00

Moscato Red (G)

$11.00

Moscato White (G)

$11.00

Belaire Luxe (G)

$15.00

Belaire Rose (G)

$14.00

Prosecco Rose (G)

$11.00

Belaire (G)

$20.00

House Champagne (G)

$8.00

House Red Blend (G)

$12.00

House Pinot Grigio (G)

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Wine Pouring Fee

$25.00

Angeline Cabernet

$10.00

Angeline Cabernet (G)

$10.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$50.00

Bulleit Rye Bourbon

$16.00

Bullet Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Cognac

Dusse

$16.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Hennessey Black

$16.00

Henny Privilege

$25.00

Remy 1738

$25.00

Ciroc VS

$14.00

Privledge

$20.00

Courvasier

$14.00

Gin

Empress 1908

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Conniption Gin

$14.00

Liqueur

Campari

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Bumbu Creme

$10.00

DOM Benedictine B&B

$10.00

Jameson

$14.00

St Germain

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi - House

$13.00

Bacardi Black

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Malibu Dark Rum

$13.00

Bumbu Rum

$12.00

Scotch

MaCallan 12

$40.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$50.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Plata

$32.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$37.00

Patron Silver-House

$14.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Lobos Reposado

$15.00

Deleon Anejo

$16.00

1942 Shot

$16.00

Mastro Dobel °50

$45.00

Sombra Mezcal

$14.00

Vodka

Titos- House

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Kettle One Citreon

$14.00

Kettle One Botanicals Grapefruit Rose

$14.00

Ketel One Botanicals Peach Orange Blossom

$14.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$16.00

Ciroc Apple

$16.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$16.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniels- House

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Fireball

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Double Shot-Well Only

Double Shot

$9.00

Craft Cocktails

The Aye

$16.00

GA Tea

$19.00

Elle

$16.00

Black Girl Magic

$15.00

Lady's Night

$12.00

I-75

$16.00

My Brother's Keeper

$14.00

24/7

$14.00

Southern Playa

$16.00

ATLien

$40.00

Sangria

$10.00

Snicker Shot

$8.00

Comp Drink

Bartender Special

$14.00

LIVE ENT DRINK

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Bramble

Clover Club

Corpse Reviver

Daiquiri

$12.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin Rickey

Gold Rush

Hemingway Daiquiri

Jack Rose

Long Island Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martinez

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pink Lady

Ramos Gin Fizz

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Sidecar

$12.00

Southside

$12.00

The Last Word

Tom Collins

$12.00

Ward Eight

White Lady

Texas Marg

$17.00

Sangria Quickhand

$10.00

Long Island

$15.00

Tokyo Tea

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Greyhound

$14.00

NA MOCKTALE

$10.00

Mojito

$14.00

Other Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Bellini

$14.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Cape Cod

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gin N Tonic

$12.00

Hennessy Margarita

$15.00

Henny Colada

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rum N Coke

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Hottie Totty

$12.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Kamakazee

$12.00

Martini Cocktails

Dry Martini

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Moonlight Martini

$16.00

Vesper Martini

$16.00

Apple Martini

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Bottle Service

Casamigos Anejo

$150.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$150.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$150.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Plata

$350.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Rep

$500.00

Don Julio 1942

$200.00Out of stock

Dusse

$150.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$150.00Out of stock

Hennessy VSOP

$150.00Out of stock

Hennesy

$150.00Out of stock

Hennesy Black

$250.00Out of stock

Hennesy VS

$150.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Blue

$600.00Out of stock

Macallan

$300.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$150.00

Titos Vodka

$150.00

Bumbu Original

$40.00

Bumbu Creme

$45.00

Bumbu Xo

$50.00

Shooters

B-52 Shooter

$10.00

Green Tea Shooter

$10.00

Kamikaze Shooter

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shooter

$10.00

TEA THE LONGWAY THURSDAYS

GA TEA

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$10.00

LONG BEACH TEA

$10.00

TOKYO TEA

$10.00

GA PEACH TEA

$10.00

BLUE MF

$10.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Aye Tea Elle is a full-service Tapas restaurant that provides Dine-In and Take-out food that consist of southern favorites, fine seafood entrees, and traditional dessert dishes from the South! We are the melting pot of Atlanta culture and food! Come in and enjoy an experience of visual and auditory amazement while tasting great tapas cuisines! Aye Tea Elle...Where We Dine Differently.

Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas image
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas image
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas image
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas image

