Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

51 Reviews

$$$

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Lomo Saltado
Bistec a lo Pobre - 8oz Angus Sirloin Steak
Arroz Chaufa

Peruvian Goodies

Paneton D'onofrio (Limited time)

Paneton D'onofrio (Limited time)

$10.99Out of stock

A classic Peruvian holidays dessert

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$8.99

Yellow potatoes, spicy aji amarillo creamy cheese sauce, hard-boiled egg, black olives

Ceviche Clasico

Ceviche Clasico

$18.69

Cod filet fish cooked in lime juice, Aji limo leche de tigre sauce, garlic, red onion, cilantro sweet potatoes, choclo corn

Peruvian Style Street Corn

Peruvian Style Street Corn

$11.99

Queso fresco, jalapeño, huancaina crema, Peruvian spices mix, cilantro

Chicken Jumbo Peruvian Tamal

Chicken Jumbo Peruvian Tamal

$9.99

with salsa criolla

Soups & Salad

Chicken & cilantro rice soup, green peas, potatoes, carrot. Mild spicy
Signature Aymara Salad

Signature Aymara Salad

$12.99

Romaine, avocado, tomato, carrot, cilantro, purple cabbage, red onion, garlic Dijon vinaigrette

Aguadito de Pollo

Aguadito de Pollo

$13.99

Chicken & cilantro rice soup, with green peas, carrot, and potatoes. Mild spicy

Signature Dishes

Signature Lomo Saltado

Signature Lomo Saltado

$15.99

Fire flamed, red wine sauce, soy & oyster sauces, red onion, tomato, and cilantro, loaded with homemade fries, and jasmine rice

Lomo Saltado a lo Pobre

Lomo Saltado a lo Pobre

$18.99

Fire flamed, fried egg, plantain, red wine sauce, soy & oyster sauces, red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with homemade fries, and jasmine rice

Bistec a lo Pobre - 8oz Angus Sirloin Steak

Bistec a lo Pobre - 8oz Angus Sirloin Steak

$21.99

8oz Fire Flamed USDA Angus Sirloin Steak, fried egg, plantains, fries and jasmine rice, green salsa, cilantro

Tallarin Verde

Tallarin Verde

$15.99Out of stock

Peruvian style creamy basil and spinach pesto spaghetti

Mains

Signature marinade fire flamed,, fried egg, plantain, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with hand-cut fries, and garlic jasmine rice
Tallarin Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

$15.99

Peruvian style stir-fry noodle with red onion, tomato, green onion, and saltado sauce

Tallarin a la Huancaina

Tallarin a la Huancaina

$16.99

Spaghetti with spicy crema a la huancaina, topped with parmesan

Chicken Milanesa

Chicken Milanesa

$15.99

Breaded chicken breast, with homemade French Fries, jasmine rice and green Huacatay sauce

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$15.99

Peruvian style fried rice, chifa sauce, scrambled egg, oyster & soy sauce, green onion

A La Plancha

A La Plancha

$15.99

Choice of Protein, with jasmine rice & salad, green salsa, and salad dressing

Loaded Salchipapa

Loaded Salchipapa

$13.99

Sausage & French fries, topped with green onions, cilantro, spicy crema huancaina sauce, ketchup, mayo

Tropical Chicken Tamale Platter

Tropical Chicken Tamale Platter

$14.99

Jumbo Peruvian chicken tamale, jasmine rice, plantain, yucca, aji verde salsa, huancaina sauce, and salsa criolla

New ! Aji De Gallina

$16.49Out of stock

Vegetarian/ Vegan

Veggie "Lomo" Saltado (Vegan)

$15.99
Veggie Tallarin Saltado (Vegetarian)

Veggie Tallarin Saltado (Vegetarian)

$15.99

Peruvian style stir-fry noddle with seasonal veggies, red onion, tomato, green onion, soy sauce

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.99
Homemade Seasoned French Fries

Homemade Seasoned French Fries

$3.99
Peruvian Fried Yucca

Peruvian Fried Yucca

$3.99
Fried Plantain

Fried Plantain

$3.99
House Salad

House Salad

$3.99
Salsa Criolla

Salsa Criolla

$3.00

Jalapeño

$1.99

Green Salsa Huacatay (1oz)

$1.00

Red Aji Rocoto (1oz)

$1.00

Huancaina Sauce (1oz)

$1.50

Aymara Spicy Mayo (1oz)

$1.00

Dessert

Alfajores Cookies

Alfajores Cookies

$5.99

Dulce de leche shortbread cookies

Peruvian Flan

Peruvian Flan

$5.99

Vanilla caramel custard

Beverages

Inka Cola Peruvian Soda

Inka Cola Peruvian Soda

$2.99
Kola Inglesa Peruvian Soda

Kola Inglesa Peruvian Soda

$2.99

Mango Nectar 16oz

$3.99

Chicha Morada 16oz

$3.99

Maracuya Passion Fruit 16oz

$3.99

Peruvian Emoliente 16oz

$3.99
Guarana Brazilian Soda

Guarana Brazilian Soda

$2.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Diet Inka Cola peruvian Soda

$2.99
Peruvian Mango Nectar 16oz

Peruvian Mango Nectar 16oz

$3.99
Perrier Sparkling

Perrier Sparkling

$2.99

Maca Peru

$3.99

Coke

$1.99
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$1.99

Evian/ Fiji

$2.99

Sprite

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Delivery

DELIVERY FEE $15

$15.00

Appetizers & Salad Catering

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$45.00+

Yellow potatoes, spicy aji amarillo creamy cheese sauce, hard-boiled egg, black olives

Ceviche Clasico

Ceviche Clasico

$95.00+
Signature Aymara Salad

Signature Aymara Salad

$65.00+

Romaine, tomato, carrot, cilantro, purple cabbage, red onion, garlic Dijon vinaigrette

Half Tray Main Courses (4-6 people)

Signature Lomo Saltado (4-6 people)

Signature Lomo Saltado (4-6 people)

$80.00

Signature marinade, fire flamed, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with fries, and garlic jasmine rice

Arroz Chaufa (4-6 people)

Arroz Chaufa (4-6 people)

$80.00

Peruvian style fried rice, chifa sauce, scrambled egg, oyster & soy sauce, green onion

Tallarin Saltado (4-6 people)

Tallarin Saltado (4-6 people)

$80.00

Peruvian style stir-fry noodle with red onion, tomato, green onion, and saltado sauce

Tallarin Verde with Chicken Milanesa (4-6 people)

Tallarin Verde with Chicken Milanesa (4-6 people)

$85.00

Peruvian style creamy basil and spinach pesto spaghetti with seasoned breaded chicken breast

Full Tray Main Courses (10-12 people)

Signature Lomo Saltado (10-12 people)

Signature Lomo Saltado (10-12 people)

$155.00

Signature marinade, fire flamed, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with fries, and garlic jasmine rice

Arroz Chaufa (10-12 people)

Arroz Chaufa (10-12 people)

$155.00

Peruvian style fried rice, chifa sauce, scrambled egg, oyster & soy sauce, green onion

Tallarin Saltado (10-12 people)

Tallarin Saltado (10-12 people)

$155.00

Peruvian style stir-fry noodle with red onion, tomato, green onion, and saltado sauce

Tallarin Verde with Chicken Milanesa (10-12 people)

Tallarin Verde with Chicken Milanesa (10-12 people)

$165.00

Peruvian style creamy basil and spinach pesto spaghetti with seasoned breaded chicken breast

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$20.00+
Homemade French Fries

Homemade French Fries

$20.00+
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$20.00+

Bread and Butter (1pc)

$1.00

Yucca Fries

$20.00+

Salsas

Salsa Criolla by pint

$9.00

Salsa Verde Huacatay by pint

$15.00

Salsa Huancaina by pint

$15.00

Dessert

Alfajores Cookies

$24.00+

Dulce de leche shortbread cookies

Pionono Cake

$24.00+

Dulce de leche sponge cake roll

Peruvian Flan

$24.00+

Vanilla Caramel Custard

Attributes and Amenities
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen is a genuine Peruvian restaurant located in East Los Angeles serving flavorful Peruvian cuisine, using only fresh ingredients, and delivering great service. We are open for dine-in and outdoor seating. We also offer catering, delivery, take-out, and, curbside pick-up.

Website

Location

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063

Directions

Gallery
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen image
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen image
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen image
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sara's Market
orange star4.8 • 120
3455 City Terrace Dr Los Angeles, CA 90063
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90033
View restaurantnext
El Tepeyac Cafe
orange star4.0 • 4,569
812 N Evergreen Ave Los Angeles, CA 90033
View restaurantnext
NextMex Express - City Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
4140 City Terrace Drive Los Angeles, CA 90063
View restaurantnext
Everytable - Cal State
orange starNo Reviews
5151 State University Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90032
View restaurantnext
Luminarias Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3500 W Ramona Blvd. Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston