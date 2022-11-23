Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
51 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen is a genuine Peruvian restaurant located in East Los Angeles serving flavorful Peruvian cuisine, using only fresh ingredients, and delivering great service. We are open for dine-in and outdoor seating. We also offer catering, delivery, take-out, and, curbside pick-up.
3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063
