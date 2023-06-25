AZ Pizza Co - Goodyear
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Quick serve, Pizza, Wings, Beer, Sub & Salads! Available for Dine-In, Pick-Up and Delivery! Locally Owned & Operated!!
Location
15530 West Roosevelt Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Waffletto - 406 North Litchfield Road
No Reviews
406 North Litchfield Road Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 606-Goodyear
4.4 • 1,426
845 N Litchfield Rd Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Goodyear
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 606-Goodyear
4.4 • 1,426
845 N Litchfield Rd Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurant