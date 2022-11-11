AZ Pizza Company imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

AZ Pizza Company

No reviews yet

15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Popular Items

XL-1 Topping
10 Wings
Large

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$5.99
Bread Sticks /w Cheese

$6.99
Cheese Bread

$4.99
Fries

$5.99
Garlic Bread

$3.49
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Toasted Beef Ravioli

$8.99

Zucchini Sticks

$8.99

Salads

Antipasto

$6.99+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozarella, Bell Pepper, Olives, Pepper Rings & Onion

Greek

$6.99+

Chicken, Feta, Black Olives, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber & Greek Dressing

Chef

$6.99+

Turkey, Ham, Mozzarella, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Black Olive

Cobb

$6.99+

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Tomato

Chicken Caesar

$6.99+

Chicken, Parmesan & Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Garden

$5.49+

Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings & Mozzarella

Caesar (NO CHICKEN)

$5.49+

parmesan & crouton tossed in caesar dressing

Make It Your Way Pizza

Medium

$9.99
Large

$11.99
Extra Large

$13.99

Gluten Free

$9.49

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers

Classic

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers

Meathead

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Meatball

Chicken Supreme

$14.99+

Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99+

Ham, Bacon & Pinepple

White Pizza

$14.99+

Olive Oil, Italian Seasoning, Tomato, Parmesan, Mozzarella, & Ricotta

Veggie Delight

$14.99+

Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Tomato

Wings

10 Wings

$11.99

10 Boneless or Traditional - 13 different flavors to choose from. You can choose 1 flavor. Served with One 4 Oz. Ranch or Blue Cheese Dip.

20 Wings

$23.99

20 Boneless OR Traditional - 13 different flavors to choose from. You can choose 2 different flavors. Served with two 4 Oz. Ranch or Blue Cheese Dips.

Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.99+

Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozarella. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Chicken Philly

$6.99+

Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.99+

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce & Ranch. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Meatball Sub

$6.99+

Meatballs, Marinara & Mozzarella. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Italian Sub

$6.99+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Rings. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Club Sub

$6.99+

Turkey, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Rings & Mayo. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Turkey Sub

$6.99+

Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Rings & Mayo. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Ham Sub

$6.99+

Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Rings & Mayo. 6 inch OR 12 inch. Includes a bag of chips.

Pizza Specials

XL-1 Topping & 20 Wings

$35.99

LRG- 1 Topping & 20 Wings

$33.99

2 LG-1 Topping, 25 Wings & Lg Garden Salad

$56.99

XL-1 Topping

$12.99

2 Large (1 topping) Pizzas

$23.99

Desserts

Brownie

$2.99
Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.49
Cookie

$1.99
Lemon Bar

$3.49

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Takis

$3.50
Rice Krispy Treat

$2.00 Out of stock

Sugar Wafer

$1.75 Out of stock

Candy

$2.00 Out of stock

Cooler Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

20 Oz Bottles

$2.50

Bang Energy Drink

$3.50

Boylands

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Juice

$2.50 Out of stock

Monster

$3.50

Red Bull SMALL

$3.25

Tea Pure Leaf

$3.00

Water Arrowhead

$2.00

Beer/Wine

805

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud\Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Fat Tire

$4.25

Kilt Lifter

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Modelo

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

Shock Top

$4.25

Sierra Nevada

$4.25

White Claw

$3.75

Wine Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.49

Wine Chardonnay

$4.49 Out of stock

Wine Merlot

$4.49

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.25

Stella Artios

$4.25

Heinenken

$4.25

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.75

Hop Knot

$4.25

VooDoo

$4.25

Truely

$3.75

Extra Dip

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Quick serve, Pizza, Wings, Beer, Sub & Salads! Available for Dine-In, Pick-Up and Delivery! Locally Owned & Operated!!

15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104, Goodyear, AZ 85338

