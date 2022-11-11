Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azada Grill 1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Wheeling, IL 60090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast Entrees

Steak & Egg

$7.99

American cheese, chipotle sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms, red peppers

California

California

$7.99

Scrambled eggs American cheese Bacon, diced tomato, green onions, avocado and jalapenos

Chorizo & Egg

$7.99

With chihuahua cheese and avocado

Bacon & Egg

Bacon & Egg

$7.99

American cheese served on a brioche bun and chipotle sauce

Veggie & Egg

$6.99

Avocado, spinach, mushrooms, onions, chihuahua cheese

Entrees

Tacos

Tacos

$3.75

Steak, al pastor, adobo chicken, birria, chorizo. served with cilantro and onions.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.99

With chihuahua cheese, steak, al pastor, adobo chicken, birria, chorizo. served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream and Pico.

Tortas

Tortas

$9.99

Steak, al pastor, adobo chicken, chorizo or Birria. served with cheese, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, avocados and jalapenos

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Steak, al pastor, adobo chicken, chorizo served with beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de gallo. sour cream and guacamole

Burrito

$8.99

Steak, adobo chicken, barbacoa, or chorizo served with fried beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, fajita mix.

Salads

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$8.99

Mix greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, tortilla strips and avocado

House Salad

$6.49

Mix greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.49
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.49
Horchata

Horchata

$3.49+

Tamarindo

$3.49+

Guava

$3.49+
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.49
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.99

Large Portions

Guacamole

$19.99

pico

$14.99

chips & Salsa

$14.99

Catering

Call store for details

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Everything is made fresh to order, nothing is frozen. Come try our Tacos and Burritos and tell us what you think. The drinks, Horchata, Jamacia, and Lemon con pepino are made in house. Stop by and give us a try.

Location

1048 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL 60090

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fry the Coop - - Prospect Heights
orange star4.7 • 200
580 N Milwaukee Prospect Heights, IL 60070
View restaurantnext
Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling
orange star4.6 • 2,302
102 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
orange starNo Reviews
419 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Arctic Spoon
orange star4.7 • 125
371 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Milwaukee Avenue Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wheeling

Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling
orange star4.6 • 2,302
102 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Arctic Spoon
orange star4.7 • 125
371 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wheeling
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston