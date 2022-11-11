Azada Grill 1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Everything is made fresh to order, nothing is frozen. Come try our Tacos and Burritos and tell us what you think. The drinks, Horchata, Jamacia, and Lemon con pepino are made in house. Stop by and give us a try.
Location
1048 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL 60090
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
No Reviews
419 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurant