Azadero Mexican Grill - Anaheim 10500 Magnolia Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10500 Magnolia Ave, Stanton, CA 92804
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
