Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lebanese + Mediterranean + Greek

review star

No reviews yet

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Gyro
Chicken Kebab Platter
Chicken Tawook Wrap

Appetizers

App Hummus Dip

$8.00

A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and sea salt. Served with a touch of olive oil and side of tomatoes, pickles, and pita bread.

App Baba Ghanouj Dip

$8.00

A smooth velvety blend of roasted eggplant, lemon juice, garlic, tahini and a drizzle of olive oil. Served with a side of pickles, tomatoes and pita bread.

App Tabouli Salad

$10.00

A refreshing combination of finely chopped tomatoes, parsley, onions and mint tossed with bulgur wheat, lemon juice, olive oil and sea salt. Served on a bed of lettuce.

App Stuffed Grape Leaves

App Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.00

Four hand-rolled vine leaves stuffed with rice, vegetables, chickpeas, sea salt and spice. Served with Labané (tzatziki dip).

App Spanakopita

$10.00

Four filo pastries stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, onions and spices. Baked to perfection.

App Beef Kibbi Sineyee

$11.00

A mixture of lean ground beef, cracked wheat, onions and spices, layered with a ground beef, onion and pine nut stuffing. Served with Labané (tzatziki dip).

App Azar's Crispy Fries

$7.00

Crispy fries sprinkled with zaatar served with garlic dip or ketchup.

App Tzatziki Dip

$9.00

Refreshing blend of thick Greek yogurt with garlic a hint of mint and a touch of olive oil. Served with cucumbers and pita bread.

App Falafel

$10.00

A traditional blend of fava beans, vegetable and spices served with lettuce, tahini sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles and pita bread. Available fried or baked.

Maza

$19.00

Hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouli and four grape leaves served with tomatoes, pickles, Labané (tzatziki dip) and pita bread. SERVES 2 - 4.

A Taste of Azar's

$10.00

Choose three of the following (Limit one per item) Hummus • Two grape leaves • Tzatziki dip • Baba ghanouj • Tabouli. Served with pita, serves 1 - 2.

Mediterranean Garlic Bread

Mediterranean Garlic Bread

$7.00

A freshly baked parsley swiss and romano boule smeared with garlic spread and sun-dried tomato pesto. Sprinkled with zaatar & olive oil. ADD FETA & MOZZARELLA CHEESE BLEND: $1 EXTRA

Pick Your Pair

Pick 2 Side Salad & Wrap

$13.00

The perfect meal made better by YOU! Choose one Salad and one on may Azar's tasty wraps to create the perfect combination to satisfy your cravings.

Pick 2 Soup & Wrap

$13.00

The perfect meal made better by YOU! Choose one Soup and one on may Azar's tasty wraps to create the perfect combination to satisfy your cravings.

Pick 2 Soup & Side Salad

$13.00

Pick 2 Side Salad & Wrap

$13.00

From The Grill

Salmon Kebab Platter

$16.00

Chunks of Atlantic Salmon marinated with a blend of spices and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection. All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.

Beef Kebab Platter

$16.00

Tender pieces of Beef marinated with a blend of spices and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection. All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.

Chicken Kebab Platter

$14.00

Chicken tender pieces marinated with a blend Garlic herb spice and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection. All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.

Veggie Kebab Platter

$13.00

Two skewers of Seasonal Vegetables seasoned with a blend of spices and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection. Served with hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.

Gyros

Original Gyro

$8.00

Tender slices of blended lamb and beef wrapped in a warm pita served with cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce and our creamy homemade tzatziki (Labané) sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$8.00

Marinated strips of grilled chicken wrapped in a warm pita and served just like our delicious “Original” gyro.

Portabella Gyro

$8.00

Salmon Gyro

$11.00

Premium Wraps

Chicken Tawook Wrap

$9.00

“Customer’s Favorite” - Strips of grilled marinated chicken with cabbage garlic mixture, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and a touch of MamaLina dressing.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Tender portions of grilled beef served with hummus, tomatoes, tahini, pickles, sumac and parsley.

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Smoked turkey breast with slices of smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Mama Lina’s dressing and a touch of garlic spread.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.00

White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.

Kefta Wrap

$9.00

Baked lean ground beef with a blend of parsley, onions and spices, hummus, tahini, pickles and tomatoes with a sprinkle of parsley and sumac.

Masterpiece Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Sliced smoked turkey breast with a blend of mozzarella and feta, Zaatar, Azar’s garlic spread and tomatoes.

Tofu Wrap

$9.00

A homemade vegetable and tofu patty with parsley, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, hummus spread and Azar’s special dressing.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.00

Azar’s own recipe of marinated chicken tenders, a little mayo,special seasonings, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and of course...our Mama Lina’s dressing.

Wraps

Grilled Eggplant Wrap

$8.00

Sliced grilled eggplant, tzatziki, tomatoes, parsley, feta cheese and MamaLina’s dressing.

Baba Ghanouj Wrap

$8.00

A creamy blend of roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and a touch of olive oil topped with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and pickles.

Baked Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Savory pieces of falafel with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles and tahini. Choice of baked.

Fried Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Savory pieces of falafel with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles and tahini. fried.

Hummus Wrap

$8.00

A smooth and creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic and lemon juice with lettuce, pickles tomatoes, parsley and olive oil.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Tender portions of grilled beef served with hummus, tomatoes, tahini, pickles, sumac and parsley.

Chicken Tawook Wrap

$9.00

“Customer’s Favorite” - Strips of grilled marinated chicken with cabbage garlic mixture, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and a touch of MamaLina dressing.

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Smoked turkey breast with slices of smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Mama Lina’s dressing and a touch of garlic spread.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.00

White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.

Kefta Wrap

$9.00

Baked lean ground beef with a blend of parsley, onions and spices, hummus, tahini, pickles and tomatoes with a sprinkle of parsley and sumac.

Masterpiece Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Sliced smoked turkey breast with a blend of mozzarella and feta, Zaatar, Azar’s garlic spread and tomatoes.

Tofu Wrap

$9.00

A homemade vegetable and tofu patty with parsley, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, hummus spread and Azar’s special dressing.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.00

Azar’s own recipe of marinated chicken tenders, a little mayo,special seasonings, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and of course...our Mama Lina’s dressing.

Masterpiece No Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Same goodness of the Masterpiece Turkey without the Turkey with a blend of mozzarella and feta, Zaatar, Azar’s garlic spread and tomatoes.

Soup

Chicken Soup

$7.00

A hearty blend of fresh vegetables and tender portions of hand-pulled chicken in an authentic homemade chicken stock. **Caution: An occasional bone may be found. This is perfectly natural! Just remove the bones and continue to enjoy!

Azar's Lentil Soup

$7.00

An old fashioned recipe made with wholesome green lentils and fresh vegetables.

Yogurt Cucumber Soup

$7.00

A cold refreshing blend of homemade yogurt, mint, garlic and diced English cucumbers topped with red peppers, shredded carrots and a dash of parsley.

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

A wonderful rich and creamy tomato bisque with a hint of basil and spices.

Entree Salads

House Entree Salad

$12.00

A dinner sized portion made with a mixture of green leaf and Romaine lettuce, carrots, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and dash of parsley.

Greek Entree Salad

$14.00

Our popular side salad in a dinner portion made with a mixture of green leaf and Romaine lettuce topped with red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, parsley, feta cheese, olives and banana peppers.

Peasant Entree Salad

$13.00

An entree sized portion of a delicious and refreshing blend of ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and Romaine lettuce with a hint of parsley all topped with a balsamic and olive oil vinaigrette.

Spinach Entree Salad

$12.00

A meal sized verison of our side salad made with baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, carrots and parsley.

Fattoush Entree Salad

$14.00

This Azar’s specialty is a blend of Romaine and green leaf lettuce, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, homemade pita chips and pitted kalamata olives tossed with a lemon herb dressing, sumac and zaatar.

Side Salads

House Side Salad

$7.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce, carrots, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and a dash of parsley. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Side Salad

$7.00

A generous portion of baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, carrots and parsley. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Side Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, parsley, feta cheese, olives and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing.

Peasant Side Salad

$9.00

This chopped salad is a delicious and refreshing blend of ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and Romaine lettuce with a hint of parsley all topped with a balsamic and olive oil vinaigrette.

Pizzas

The Original Pizza

$13.00

Our 11’’ Zaatar pizza crust covered in a blend of mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes and a drizzle of olive oil.

By George Pizza

$15.00

Crowned with a roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomatoes, red onions, parsley salad a hint of garlic a drizzle of olive oil and our mozzarella and feta blend on our 11’’ Zaatar crust.

Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Strips of grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, pitted sliced Kalamata olives and sliced banana peppers on our 11’’ Zaatar crust topped with a mozzarella and feta blend and olive oil.

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

A gluten free pizza crust topped with tomatoes sauce, feta and mozzarella blend, sliced tomatoes and a drizzle of olive oil. (MADE WITHOUT ZAATAR MIX)

Pizza Wrap

$9.00

Burgers

Grilled seasoned ground lamb served on a giant swiss romano and parsley boule with sun-dried tomato pesto, garlic spread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Mama Lina dressing.

Lamb Burger

$15.00

Grilled seasoned ground lamb served on a giant swiss romano and parsley boule with sun-dried tomato pesto, garlic spread, lettuce,tomato, pickles, and Mama Lina dressing.

My Big Fat Greek Burger

$14.00

Loaded with Mediterranean flavor! This seasoned ground beef patty is covered with our feta and mozzarella blend, banana peppers, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki (Labané) sauce on a ciabatta bun

Backyard Burger

$13.00

A savory ground beef patty seasoned with our very own Mediterranean spices topped with mayo, mustard, tomato, pickles and lettuce on a hearty ciabatta bun.

Tofu Burger

$13.00

Our very own homemade vegetable and tofu patty served on a giant swiss romano and parsley boule with hummus, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini and a dash of parsley.

Portabella Burger

$12.00

Our very own homemade vegetable and tofu patty served on a giant swiss romano and parsley boule with hummus, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini and a dash of parsley.

Platters

Lamb Shank Platter

Lamb Shank Platter

$22.00

A braised bone-in lamb shank topped with our own flavorful curry vegetable sauce and served with our hearty bulgur wheat pilaf. **May substitute Bulgur pilaf for basmati rice as a Gluten Free option

Mousaaka Platter

$18.00

Seasoned grilled eggplant, layered lasagna style, with lean ground beef and tomato sauce. Finished with béchamel and a mozzarella and feta cheese blend. Baked to perfection and served with your choice of basmati rice or linguini pasta.

Chicken Tawook Platter

$16.00

Marinated strips of chicken, pan sautéed with a medley of seasonal vegetables topped with tahini and Azar’s Mama Lina’s dressing and served with basmati rice.

Kibbi Platter

$17.00

A mixture of ground beef, cracked wheat, onions and spices layered with more ground beef, sautéed onions and pine nuts. Baked and served with a choice of Garden Salad or Greek Salad

Shawarma Platter

$21.00

Marinated strips of Australian lamb, pan sautéed with a medley of seasonal vegetables topped with tahini and Azar’s Mama Lina’s dressing and served with basmati rice.

Stuffed Eggplant Platter

$18.00

Slow roasted eggplant stuffed with lean ground beef, pine nuts and sautéed onions, baked in tomato sauce and served with basmati rice.

Sides / Extras

Add Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Add Beef Skewer

$7.00

Add Salmon Skewer

$7.00

Add Vegetable Skewer

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Gluten Free Chips

$3.00

Side Crispy Fries

$4.00

Side Basmati Rice

$4.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

2oz Hummus

$1.00

2oz Baba Ghanouj

$1.00

2oz Tahini

$1.00

2oz Labane

$1.50

2oz Garlic Spread

$1.00

2oz Mamalina

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

2oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz Fattouch

$1.00

2oz Balsamic & Evoo

$1.00

2oz Peasant

$1.00

2oz FF Raspbery

$1.00

2oz Vegan Tzaziki

$1.50Out of stock

4oz Tuna Salad

$6.00

4oz Chicken Salad

$5.00

4 Falafel Baked

$4.00

4 Falafel Fried

$4.00

1 Tofu Pattie

$4.00

Shawarma Lamb Prtn

$8.00

Shawarma Beef Prtn

$6.00

Tawook Meat Prtn

$4.00

Anchovies

$4.00

Gyro Original Prtn

$5.00

Gyro Chicken Prtn

$4.00

Side Cucumbers

$2.00

Side Tomato Slices

$2.00

Side Feta Cheese

$3.00

1 Grape Leaf

$2.25

1 Spanakopita

$2.50

Side olives 3oz

$3.00

Side Pickles

$2.00

2oz Olives

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Skewer

$7.00

One skewer of grilled chicken served with pita wedges and hummus.

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Linguini with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or olive oil.

Kids Hummus

$5.00

Linguini with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or olive oil.

Cheesy Toasty Pita

$5.00

Pita bread with garlic spread and a blend of mozzarella and feta cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Gooey, cheesy, and oven baked! Enough said!

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids Side Basmati rice

$4.00

Kids Side Crispy Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Awesome Lia

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$6.00
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Pistachio Baklava

$4.00

Rolled Oat Cookie

$4.00

Tiramisu Signature Cake

$8.00

GF Ugly Ducklin

$4.00

Walnut Baklava

$4.00

Carrots Cake

$8.00

Big Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Lemoncello Cake

$6.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$8.00

Baba Rum Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Choc Chunk Cookie

$0.69Out of stock

Vegan Cho Chip Cookie

$0.79

Triple Cho Cookie 4.5oz

$2.89Out of stock

S'Mores Cookie 4.5oz

$2.89Out of stock

Key Lime Cheese cake

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties is a family owned and operated business that was stablished in 1988 Va. beach. For the last 33 years Azar's been serving the community with high Quality Mediterranean cuisine to include a retail store providing an assortment of specialty grocery products. Azar's manufactures and distribute various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean product such as Hummus, Dressings and garlic sauce to name a few. Our 8000 sqr ft facility is shared between our main restaurant,retail location and food processing commissary. Our team is dedicated to bring our customers the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean.

Location

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gelati Celesti - Hilltop
orange starNo Reviews
754 First Colonial Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1620 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Le Yaca French restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
741 First Colonial Road suite 107 Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Hilltop Roastery - Hilltop Roastery Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
612 Jack Rabbit Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 101 Hilltop
orange starNo Reviews
1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704 Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Bottlecraft Beer Shop w/Kung Food Kitchen Experiment - 1560 Laskin Road #156
orange starNo Reviews
1560 Laskin Road #156 Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston