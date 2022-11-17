Lebanese + Mediterranean + Greek

Restaurant info

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties is a family owned and operated business that was stablished in 1988 Va. beach. For the last 33 years Azar's been serving the community with high Quality Mediterranean cuisine to include a retail store providing an assortment of specialty grocery products. Azar's manufactures and distribute various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean product such as Hummus, Dressings and garlic sauce to name a few. Our 8000 sqr ft facility is shared between our main restaurant,retail location and food processing commissary. Our team is dedicated to bring our customers the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean.