Azie Media

Cocktail tickets

$65.00

Azie in Media is officially making it happen! We have an exclusive cocktail class with Beverage Director, Juan Howard. For this event, we will talk about Gin and its history. You will learn about all the different tools and glassware, different tips and tricks, and a lot more! This Event is for October 18, 6pm at Azie in Media 217 W State St. Media PA (Snacks are included) Class is very limited for 12 people so please get your tickets. Don't miss out on this unique experience!