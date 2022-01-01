Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Aziza

602 Reviews

$

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

5 FRESH PITA
SIDE WOOD FIRED VEGGIES
LAMB CHOLENT

APPETIZERS

KUBANEH

KUBANEH

$10.00

Grated tomato, schug.

HUMMUS #1

$16.00

Topped with ghormeh sabzi, chicken, black lime, crispy chickpeas. Served with two pitas.

HUMMUS #2

$14.00

Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.

TUNA TARTARE

$23.00Out of stock

preserved lemon labneh, caviar, lemon oil, herbs, pita chips

HARVEST SALAD

$14.00

Salad with lemon poppy seed tahini, smoked halloumi, sunflower seeds, golden raisins, citrus, arugula and watercress.

SHISHITOS & OKRA

$15.00

sumac, cilantro, pecan, citrus marmalade

WOOD FIRED SHRIMP

$21.00

pole beans, chermoula, pickled cippolinis, pepita crumble

OCTOPUS

$24.00Out of stock

coriander, couscous salad, red pepper tahini, almonds

ENTREES

LAMB CHOLENT

$42.00

favas, herb rice, dill, cilantro, pomegranate & cucumber salsa

SIDES & SAUCES

SIDE WOOD FIRED VEGGIES

$15.00

A generous portion of local veggies roasted in our wood fired oven.

PERSIAN RICE side

$9.00

5 FRESH PITA

$5.00

Five freshly baked pitas

PEACH AMBA (2 oz)

$0.50

TAHINI (2 oz)

$0.75

HARISSA (2 oz)

$0.50

SCHUG (2 oz)

$0.50

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Modern Israeli Cusine

Website

Location

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Aziza image
Aziza image
Aziza image
Aziza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Olive Bistro Midtown
orange star4.0 • 333
1050 juniper st ne Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
orange star4.5 • 933
5950 North Point Pkwy #127 Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
The Beirut - 1025 North Peachtree Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 600
1025 north Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Antico Roma
orange star4.2 • 4,179
1093 Hemphill ave nw Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Westside Provisions
orange star4.7 • 1,968
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Redbird
orange star4.5 • 1,886
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Westside Provisions
orange star4.6 • 263
1198B Howell Mill Road Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Falafel Nation
orange star4.2 • 100
1170 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Atlantic Station
review star
No reviews yet
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston