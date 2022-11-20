AZO'S PIZZA 250 Cowesett Ave Ste 1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our pizza prepared and worked by hand, an abundant pizza that you can share with your friends and family, the ingredients are fresh and natural such as the Manzano tomato, delicious mozzarella cheese and olive oil.
Location
250 Cowesett Ave Ste 1, West Warwick, RI 02893
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tree House Tavern - 1094 Centerville Road
No Reviews
1094 Centerville Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurant
The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
4.5 • 63
291 Providence st West warwick, RI 02893
View restaurant