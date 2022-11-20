Restaurant header imageView gallery

AZO'S PIZZA 250 Cowesett Ave Ste 1

review star

No reviews yet

250 Cowesett Ave Ste 1

West Warwick, RI 02893

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Azo's Steak Special
Chicken Saltimbocca

APPETIZERS

Soups

$4.99

Fries

$5.25+

Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Chicken Tenders

$7.99+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Steak & Cheese Roll

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Cauliflower

$7.25

hot weiner

$2.75

mustard, meat Sause, sausage, onions, celery salt.

Cheesy bread

$7.50

Garlic Knot

$0.50+

Onions Rings

$5.25

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.00

Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.00

Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

kids cheese Pizza

$6.00

Grill Cheese&Fries

$6.00

SALAD

Classic Ceasar

$7.50+

House Salad

$7.50+

Greek Salad

$7.50+

Cowboy Salad

$7.50+

Cobb Salad

$7.50+

Spinach & Pecan

$7.50+

Antipasto Salad

$7.50+

Buffalo Salad

$7.50+

Chef Salad

$7.50+

GRINDERS

Sausage Pepper Sandwich

$10.75

Ham and cheese

$7.50+

Hot Pastrami Swiss Grinder

$7.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles & Thousand Island Dressing

Chicken BLT Grinder

$7.99+

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, grill Chicken & bacon

Spice Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$7.99+

Lettuce, tomatoes & blue cheese dressing

Italian Cold Cuts Grinder

$7.99+

Prosciutto, Salami, Capicola, Soppressata & Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, Onions, Oil & vinegar, pickles.

Tuna Salad Melt Grinder

$7.99+

with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Onions, Pickles Oil & Vinegar

Chicken Parm Grinder

$6.99+

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Meatball Parm Grinder

$6.99+

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, & mozzarella cheese.

Steak & Cheese Grinder

$7.99+

Shaved steak, Melted American Cheese.

B.B.Q.

$7.99+

Steak, Onions, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Pizza Steak

$7.99+

Shaved Steak, Marinara and cheeses

Cali Steak

$7.99+

Shaved Steak, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles.

Azo's Steak Special

$7.99+

Shaved steak with peppers, onions and mushrooms with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Cutlets

$7.50+

Fry Chicken Lettuce Tomatoes, Onions, pickles Mayo

SLICE of PIZZA

Slice Pepperoni

$3.00

Slice Sausage

$3.00

Slice Cheese

$2.50

Slice Chicken

$3.50

Slice White Ricotta Cheese

$3.25

SLICE HAWAIIAN

$3.50

Slice chicken parm

$3.50

WHOLE PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Margarita Pizza

$9.99+

Meat Lover Pizza

$12.99+

Veggie Piza

$12.99+

Buffalo Pizza

$12.99+

Prosciutto Pizza

$12.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99+

Azo's Special Pizza

$12.99+

The White Pizza

$12.99+

Ricotta & Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

Ranch Bacon Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

gluten free pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza

$12.99+

Ricotta Cracked Pepper, local Honey Spiked with Calabrian hot oil & Mozzarella Cheese.

New York Hot wiener.

$14.00+

Meat sauce Mozzarella Cheese, Chop Onions Celery Salt Mustard, hot dogs.”wiener “

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

BBQ Calzone

$9.99

Veggie Calzone

$9.99

Chicken&Bacon Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Parm Calzone

$9.99

Meat Lover Calzone

$9.99

Buffalo Calzone

$9.99

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Chicken BTL Wrap

$9.95

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.95

Honey Mustard Chken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$9.95

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.95

PASTA

Rigatoni a la Vodka

$10.99+

Chicken Parm

$10.99+

Chicken Marsala

$10.99+

Chicken Saltimbocca

$10.99+

Chicken Piccata

$10.99+

Chicken Cacciatore

$10.99+

Spaghetti Bolognese

$10.99+

Shrimp Scampi

$10.99+

Pasta Primavera

$10.99+

Buffalo Mac&Cheese

$10.99+

Chicken&Broccoli

$10.99+

Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.99+

CHOOSE Sauce

plain (no sauce)

Buffalo sauce

BBQ Sauce

Sweet Chilli Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Mango Habanero Sauce

Extra Protein

Chicken

$4.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimps

$6.00

Tuna

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Special

Pizza and wings

$20.99

Large Cheese pizza and 10 wings

Pasta Diner, large cheese pizza, Garlic knots

$26.00

Special Friday wings

$1.00

PLATTERS

Giro Platter

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini, tzatziki sauce & fries

SUNDAY

Combo Sunday Spec

$29.99

SODA

12 oz Can

$1.50

20 oz Bottle

$2.75

2 Liter Bottle

$4.00

DRINKS

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

$3.00

WATER

WATER

$1.88

Add Extras

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

House Dressing

$1.00

House Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

No Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our pizza prepared and worked by hand, an abundant pizza that you can share with your friends and family, the ingredients are fresh and natural such as the Manzano tomato, delicious mozzarella cheese and olive oil.

Location

250 Cowesett Ave Ste 1, West Warwick, RI 02893

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tree House Tavern - 1094 Centerville Road
orange starNo Reviews
1094 Centerville Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Sherri's Come Along Inn
orange star4.8 • 244
402 Washington St Coventry, RI 02816
View restaurantnext
Brewed Awakenings - Warwick
orange starNo Reviews
1316 Bald Hill Rd. Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
orange star4.5 • 63
291 Providence st West warwick, RI 02893
View restaurantnext
Donahue's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Main Street West Warwick, RI 02893
View restaurantnext
PVD Pizza - West Warwick - 49 Providence Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Providence Street West Warwick, RI 02893
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Warwick

The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
orange star4.5 • 63
291 Providence st West warwick, RI 02893
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Warwick
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston