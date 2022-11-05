Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Azotea Cantina

245 18th Street NW

Suite 6100B

Atlanta, GA 30363

Popular Items

Taco-Steak
Guacamole
Queso Dip

To Share

Azotea Salsa Trio

Azotea Salsa Trio

$6.00

Tomatillo-puya chile salsa, habanero salsa verde & toasted pumpkin seed salsa with crispy corn totopos

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00

smashed to order with sea salt, serrano, fresh lime with crispy corn totopos.

Guacamole with Pork Belly

Guacamole with Pork Belly

$13.00
Guacamole with Pineapple

Guacamole with Pineapple

$12.00
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$8.00

melted white cheese & mild green chili with crispy corn totopos

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

broiled chihuahua cheese, crispy pork belly, grilled onions & poblanos with soft flour tortillas

Esquites

Esquites

$7.00

charred sweet corn, queso cotija, morita mayo

Brussels

Brussels

$9.00

chorizo vinaigrette, sweet & spicy peppers, fresh mint, thai basil

Frio & Raw

Cold Appetizer
Tostada- Tuna

Tostada- Tuna

$15.00

sushi grade spicy tuna, avocado, morita aioli

Tostada- Pulpo

Tostada- Pulpo

$14.00

grilled spanish octopus, avocado, salsa matcha

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

shrimp, pineapple, avocado, cucumber, tomatillo-habanero salsa with crispy corn totopos

La Cazuelas

Azotea Ensalada

Azotea Ensalada

$9.00

mixed lettuces, grilled sweet corn, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions, radish, cucumbers, tortilla strips + citrus chipotle dressing

Cazuela

Cazuela

$10.00

a healthy bowl of rice, beans, guacamole, grilled pineapple & kimchee

Arroz Con Pollo Soup

Arroz Con Pollo Soup

$9.00

Tacos

Taco-Steak

Taco-Steak

$15.00

grilled marinated ribeye, crispy cheese, guacamole, cilantro & onions

Taco- Suadero

Taco- Suadero

$14.00

slow cooked prime brisket, serrano salsa verde, cilantro & onions

Taco- Alambre

Taco- Alambre

$16.00

skirt steak al la plancha, papas fritas, queso, bacon, grilled onions & peppers

Taco-Carnitas

Taco-Carnitas

$12.00

confit pork shoulder, pickled red onions, salsa verde crudo

Taco- al Carbon

Taco- al Carbon

$13.00

bulgogi marinated grilled chicken, red & green slaw, spicy sesame soy dressing

Taco- Pollo Frito

Taco- Pollo Frito

$13.00

crispy fried chicken, shaved cabbage, morita aioli & cilantro

Taco- Fish

Taco- Fish

$14.00

tempura cod, pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, morita mayo

Taco- Shrimp

Taco- Shrimp

$14.00

spicy gulf shrimp, queso asadero, rajas, grilled sweet corn

Taco- Portobello

Taco- Portobello

$11.00

tempura mushroom, pico de gallo, morita mayo

Taco-Cauliflower

Taco-Cauliflower

$12.00

sweet potato, toasted pumpkin seeds & salsa matcha

EVENT TACO

$16.00

Los Fuertes

Redfish

Redfish

$24.00

blackened gulf redfish fillet, grilled citrus mojo & avocado salad, served with corn or flour tortillas

Costillas de Puerco

Costillas de Puerco

$25.00

baby back ribs, chipotle-brown sugar BBQ sauce, red cabbage-jalapeno slaw, served with corn or flour tortillas

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$32.00

char grilled 12 oz NY strip, guajillo chile steak sauce, butterball potatoes served with corn or flour tortillas

Sancoho

Sancoho

$19.00

Sides

$$ CHORIZO

$2.50
Arroz Blanco

Arroz Blanco

$3.50

steamed short grain rice with roasted garlic

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Fries

$3.50
Mayocoba Beans

Mayocoba Beans

$3.50

vegetarian black beans with pico de gallo & lime crema

Red Cabbage Kimchi

Red Cabbage Kimchi

$3.50

house made kimchi with sesame & red chili

SD Jalapeno

$0.50

SD Pineapple

$1.00

SD Pomegranate

$1.50

Side - Blue Corn Chips

Side - Guacamole

Side - Guacamole

$3.50

a smaller portion of our fresh guacamole

Side - Pumpkin Seed Salsa

$2.00

Side - Puya Chile Salsa

$2.00
Side - Queso Dip

Side - Queso Dip

$3.50

our famouse cheese dip

Side - Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side - Taquero Salsa

SD Cabbage

$1.00

$$$ PORK BELLY

$5.00

PINEAPPLE PICO

$1.00

BUTTER BALL POTATOES

$3.50

LIME AIOLI

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

Postres

Churros con Chocolate

$6.00

house made churros with melted dark chocolate for dunking!!

Kids

Kids CHZ Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Specials

Jumbo Wings

$13.00Out of stock

GUAC SPECIAL

PORK BELLY TACOS

$30.00

CHURROS SPECIAL

Hats

Black Azotea Hat

$20.00

Grey Azotea Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A MODERN, MEXICO CITY-INSPIRED MENU IS THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN ATLANTA. CREATED BY THE INCREDIBLE TEAM BEHIND TACOS & TEQUILAS OUR MENU FEATURES SIMPLE, YET DELICIOUS CHEF-FORWARD FOOD, FRESH MARGARITAS, AND HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS. COME VIBE IN THE OPEN-AIR AND TAKE IN THE VIEW ON OUR ROOFTOP OR CHILL ON THE GROUND-LEVEL PATIO.

Website

Location

245 18th Street NW, Suite 6100B, Atlanta, GA 30363

Directions

Gallery
Azotea Cantina image
Azotea Cantina image
Azotea Cantina image

