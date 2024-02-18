Azteca D'Oro Brandon Brandon
459 Brandon Town Center Mall
Brandon, FL 33511
DINNER MENU ONLINE
*APPETIZERS*
- Azteca Queso Dip$11.00
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Fresh Guacamole$16.50
- Elotes Mexicanos$10.75
Grilled com on the cob, slathered in our home made mayocream and cotija cheese, sprinkled with a mixture of species and Cilantro.
- Esquites$10.75
- Chicken Taquitos$17.50
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla$13.50
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
- Nachos D'oro$14.50
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
- Ceviche$16.00
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
- Coconut Shrimp$17.00
Coconut battered prawns. Served with our zesty, mango chipotle-marmalade.
- Mariscos Mojo de Ajo$20.00+
A Mexican coastal delicacy! Shrimp or scallops and mushrooms sautéed in a slightly spicy sauce of rich butter, crushed red peppers and fresh garlic. Slightly spicy.
*SOUPS*
- Sopa Azteca$9.00+
Hearty pieces of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken Broth.
- Shrimp Tequila Chowder$11.00+
A creamy chowder of chorizo, shrimp, green chiles, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeños in a rich clam broth with a hint of Chipotle and Tequila.
- Sopa de Pollo$14.45
Tender chicken, carrots, zucchini, and red potatoes in a rich broth. Cilantro, diced onions, jalapeños, limes and Mexican rice are served on the side.
- Black Bean Soup$7.75+
Black beans, carrots, potatoes and garlic with the perfect balanced blend of spices. Topped with cotija cheese.
*SALADS*
- Garden Salad$16.00
Garden salad generously topped with choice of fajitas. Finished with mushrooms, tomatoes, avocados and cheese
- Caesar Salad$16.00
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
- Taco Salad$16.00
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
*D’ ORO FAVORITES*
- Plato Mexicano$30.00
Taquito Ranchero *Carne Asada Chile Relleno Jalisco-Style Enchilada
- Parrillada$37.00
Charbroiled Carne Asada and Grilled Chicken, plus delicious Shrimp Wrapped in bacon served over a bed of onions and green pepper. Served with Chorizo and Mexican
- Molcajete$35.00
The unbeatable flavor of steak, chicken, chorizo and camarones Monterrey sizzle over of onions and green peppers. A mildly spicy sauce enhances the meal and leaves your taste buds absolutely satisfied. Queso fresco and green onions garnish as a finish Touch.
- Borrego$25.00
Marinated, seasoned lamb shank slowly baked until tender. Served with marinade sauce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, Rancho beans and corn or flour tortillas.
- Plato Fiesta$32.50
Charbroiled Carne Asada and grilled Chicken, plus delicious Camarones Monterey over a bed of green peppers and onions, served with Mexican rice and Refried beans. 23.95
- Huevos con Chorizo$15.45
- Huevos Rancheros$15.45
*MARISCOS*
- Coctel de Camarones$21.00
Enjoy this truly Mexican combination of shrimp, pico de gallo and fresh, diced avocados. Served marinated in natural juices. Served hot or cold. This ‘coctel’ is fabulous with a Mexican Chelada! (not served with rice and beans)
- Caldo 7 Mares$35.00
This flawless soup is created by combining the finest crab, clams, octopus,and shrimp with hearty vegetables, scallops, mussels and flaky tilapia. Invigorating flavor will delight every bite as you taste the tour of the sea! Jalapeños, cilantro, diced onions and lime are served on the side.
- Arroz con Mariscos$26.00
Choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions. Served over a bed of rice with Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
- Camarones Blancos$26.00
A delectable mix of sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green peppers And carrots over white rice, nestled in a light, creamy jalapeño sauce. (Not served with beans)
- Molcajete D’Mar$39.50
Served in a traditional Molcajete. A must try combination of snow crab, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and octopus. Sautéed in Azteca D' Oro unique mojo de ajo sauce, slightly spicy. Served over a bed of onions and bell peppers.
- Camarones Monterrey$29.00
Cilantro and garlic marinated shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked and served Fajita style over sautéed onions, carrots and green peppers. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Mariscos Mojo de Ajo$26.00
Choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms in Azteca’s garlic chile butter. Slightly spicy.
- Camarones a la Diabla$26.00
.WOW! Hot, spicy and a little 'smokey'. Shrimp in our Salsa a la Diabla.
- Salmon Chimichurri$26.00
- Camarones Mexicanos$26.00
Succulent shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions and mushrooms in your choice of zesty Azteca salsa or Chipotle Sauce.
*ENCHILADAS*
- Jalisco Style Enchiladas$16.50
Filled with Jack cheese and dipped in a sauce of mild chiles and seasonings with onion and crema Mexicana.
- Enchiladas Verdes$16.50
A beautifully balanced blend of tomatillos (green tomatoes) and green chiles. This enchilada is characterized by the ‘tart’, ‘fresh’ flavor of the verde salsa.
- Enchiladas a la Crema$16.50
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.50
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
- Enchiladas en Mole$16.50
These Mexican enchiladas have the most ‘complex’ flavor of them all. Typically, only served during Mexican special occasions. Mole is most famous in the states of Puebla and Oaxaca. Mole poblano has a history going back centuries and may include up to 20 or more chiles, spices and other ingredients. Incredible!
- Enchiladas Originales$16.50
*CARNES*
- Carne Asada$31.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
- Carne Asada y Mojo$32.00
Your choice of grilled carne asada or grilled pollo asado accompanied by shrimp and mushrooms sautéed in Azteca’s garlic and chile butter.
- Steak Mexicano$27.00
Grilled steak strips, green peppers and onions sautéed in a zesty Azteca salsa or Chipotle sauce. Served with Guacamole.
*FAJITAS*
- Fajita Sampler$29.00
- Shrimp Fajitas$26.50
- Steak Fajitas$26.50
- Pork Carnitas Fajitas$24.50
- Chicken Fajitas$24.50
- Fajita Quesadilla$18.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
*POLLO*
- Arroz con Pollo$20.50
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice and melted Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
- Milanesa de Pollo$20.50
A Jalisco favorite… Breast of chicken lightly breaded then finished with Azteca’s Queso Dip! Served with Mexican rice and Refried beans. Garnished with Pico de Gallo.
- Pollo a la Crema$20.50
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce. Garnished with Cotija Mexican cheese.
- Pollo Fundido$20.50
Rolled flour tortilla, soft or crispy, filled with seasoned chicken and smothered with jalapeño cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole.
- Chicken Taquito Combo$20.50
Azteca’s famous Chicken Taquitos: Flour tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken, Jack cheese served crispy. Topped with Cotija Mexican cheese and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
- Pollo Asado al Carbon$20.50
Charbroiled Adobo (marinated) chicken breast. Garnished with guacamole.
- Chicken Carnitas$20.50
Sauteed strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole.
- Pollo Mexicano$20.50
Strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes and onions sautéed in zesty Azteca salsa or Chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole.
*TACOS*
- Shrimp Tacos$21.50
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
- Tacos al Pastor$18.50
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, avocado slice and lime wedge.
- Tacos de Asada$21.50
- Tacos de Pollo Adobado$18.50
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, charbroiled steak or chicken, finished with white onions, cilantro and Azteca Salsa
- Tacos al Carbon$21.50
Three (3) corn tortillas dipped in our special sauce, grilled and stuffed with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken. Garnished with fresh tomatoes, cotija cheese and Guacamole
- Carnitas Tacos$18.50
Slow cooked, simmered, roasted pork, creating a beautiful alternating texture of softness with caramelized crispness. Finished with diced white onions and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce, mixed cabbage and lime wedge
- Tacos De Birria$21.00
- Flautas$18.50
Juicy chicken or flavorful picadillo packed into crispy. Golden corn tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, Mexican Cotija cheese and cream drizzle.
- Fish Tacos$21.50
- Salmon Tacos$23.00
- Chorizo Tacos$18.50
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
*BURRITOS*
- Macho Burrito$19.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
- Burrito Blanco$19.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
- Fajita Burrito$22.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Carnitas Burrito$22.00
A burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, onions and green peppers. Topped with burrito sauce and a blend of Jack and Cotija Mexican cheese. Served with green onions, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Carne Asada Burrito$25.50
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
*SANDWICHES*
- D'oro Burger$15.00
½ lb. all beef burger grilled with crisp bacon, American cheese and a Poblano chile. Served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion
- Birria Torta$18.50
The ultimate Mexican sandwich! Crispy Mexican roll with refried beans, onions, green peppers and 'Monterrey Jack Cheese. Choice of Birria, Carnitas, Chicken, or Grilled Steak. Served with Birria Consome for dipping.
- Club Quesadilla$17.00
- Grill Chimis$18.50
*VEGGIE MEX*
- Enchiladas Espinaca$16.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
- Veggie Macho Burrito$16.50
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice and black beans or Rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, Chipotle sauce or Azteca’s special salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese
- Veggie Enchiladas$16.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, garnished with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
- Veggie Fajitas$18.00
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. Served fajita style, topped with Molcajete sauce.
*COMBOS*
- D- POCO 1$13.00
(Choose 1 item) Enchilada. Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
- D-POCO 2$15.00
(Choose 1 item) Chimichanga, Chile Relleno, Burrito.
- D-GRANDE 1$16.50
(Choose 2 items) Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
- D-GRANDE 2$18.50
(Choose 2 items) Chimichanga, Chile Relleno, Burrito, Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
*DESSERTS*
- Cheesecake Chimi$8.50
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
- Churros Rellenos de Cajeta$8.50
Delecate, mexican pastry served warm filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for 2
- Deep Fried Ice Cream$8.50
A scrumptious vanilla ice cream ball is deep fried with crunchy coating and served with chocolate or strawberry topping. Gamished with whipped cream and cherry
- Flan$7.50
Flawless vanilla custard with bumt sugar topping. Traditional and homemade
- Sopapillas$8.50
Deep-fried, light flour tortilla puffs topped with honey and cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, For 2
- Tres Leches$8.50
Traditional and divine, a soft cake drenched in three varieties of mik to produce melt-in-your-mouth magic
- Ice Cream Sunday$4.50
- Volcano D'oro$8.50
*KIDS*
- K - Cheesesticks (4)$8.95
- K - Chick Tenders$7.95
- K - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese$6.95
- K - Taco$7.95
- K - Mini Burrito$7.95
- K - Enchilada$7.95
- K - Mini Quesadilla$7.95
- K - Carne Asada$14.00
- K - Fajita$14.50
- K - Cheese Burger$9.95
- K - Mexi-Bites$7.95
- K-Mexi-bites$8.95
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.00
- Buñuelos$2.00
- Strawberry Shake$6.00
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
- Raspberry Shake$6.00
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
- Chocolate Sheke$6.00
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
- Vanilla Shake$6.00
- Sub Chocolate Shake$4.00
- Sub Vanilla Shake$4.00
- Sub Strawberry Shake$4.00
*KIDS DESSERTS*
*KIDS SHAKES*
PARTY PACKS
- Fiesta Platter$75.00
Mini Chimichangas. Quesadillas. Flaulas. Taquilos Rancheros, Chicken Taquilos. Sour Cream. Guacamole and Pico de Gallo. ALLOW ONE HOUR
- Layered Bean Dip$45.00+
Beans. Guacamole. Pico de Gallo. cheese. Sour Cream. diced Green Onions, and Jalapenos. ½ Pan ( Serves 25 People) Full Pan (Serves 50 People )
- Combo Party Platter$75.00
#25 Taquitos Rancheros and #10 Mini Burritos
- Fresh Guacamole with Chips & Salsa$39.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips. 2 Pounds of Fresh Guacamole and Spicy Salsa for #10 People.
- Quesadilla Platter$65.00+
#50 Slices of Monterrey Jack and Cheddar. Green Onions. and Tomatoes.
- Burrito Finger Platter$75.00
#36 Mini Burritos with your choice of Chicken or Picadillo.
- Vegetarian Fiesta Platter$75.00
Cheese quesadillas, Veggie Ouesadillas, Spinach and Jack Cheese Flautas, black beans. cheese. and Flautas.
- Fajita Platter (Serves 6 - 8)$145.00
- Enchilada Platter (15 Enchiladas)$80.00
- Taquiza Platter (15 Tacos)$90.00
- Rice$30.00+
- Beans$30.00+
- Party size Queso Dip$35.00
- Chicken Per Lb$9.50
- Ground Beef Per Lb$13.50
- Picadillo Per Lb$14.50
HAPPY HOUR MENU SUNDAYS
HH SPECIALTIES
HH WINES
HH WELLS
N/A BEVERAGES MENU
BEVERAGES
- N/A Water
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Lemonade Flavor$4.95
- Sierra Mist$3.50
- Mountain Dew$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Iced Tea Unsweet$3.50
- Iced Tea Sweet$3.50
- Horchata$3.25
- Jaimaica$3.50
- Iced Tea - Flavor$4.95
- Soda Water$2.00
- Mexican Cola$3.25
- Jarritos$3.25
Mexican sodas In a varlety of flavors
- Apple Juice$3.95
- Coffee$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Milk$2.25
- Refill Horchata$2.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Photos coming soon!