Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant OBT

review star

No reviews yet

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Azteca Queso Dip
Fajita Quesadilla
Macho Burrito

MARGARITAS

D'Oro Rita

D'Oro Rita

$10.00

Margarita from gun 1/2 oz float Monte Alban Reposado 1/2 oz float Gran Gala

Corona Rita

$12.00

Our famous Ramos Rita with a kick of Coronita

Honey Mango Margarita

$12.50Out of stock

Margarita Gallon

$55.00

Riunite Rita

$11.95Out of stock

A 187ml Riunite Lambrusco hooked onto your signature Ramos Rita. Try Frozen or On The Rocks

Teremana Margarita

$12.50

Smoky Jalapeno Pineaple Margarita

$12.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Cazuela Guadalajara

$14.00

Chocolate Old Fashion

$15.00

Cucumber Spritzer

$9.50

D'oro Tea

$8.99

Daiquiri

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Sangria

$9.50

Enjoy a refreshing combination of red wine, brandy, frult julces, and a hint of sweet & sour

Sangria Gallon

$55.00

Spooky old Fashion

$13.00

Freaky Tiki

$12.50

MULES

Oaxacan Mule

$12.00

1 1/2 oz 400 Conejos Mezcal 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz Barrows Intense Liqeuer 1/4 oz agave Topped with 3 oz Q Ginger Beer

ESPECIALIDADES DE CAFE

Azteca Coffee

$6.95

Kahlua, Amaretto & Bailey's Irish Cream

Carajillo

$6.95

Spice up your espresso with Licor 43. It makes the perfect after dinner drink for coffee lovers

Caté Divino

$6.95

Frangellico, Irish Cream Liqueur & Tla Marla

Coffee Nudge

$6.95

Brandy, Kahlua & Dark Crème de Cacao

Mexican Coffee

$6.95

Kahlua & Monte Alban Tequila

O'orchalutte Caliente

$6.95

RumChata & Vanlla Vodka

Tequlla Rose

$6.95

Tequila Rose & Kahlua

BEERS

D'Oro 16OZ

$5.60

Modelo Especial 16OZ

$5.60

Dos Equis Lager 16OZ

$5.60

Dos Equis Amber 16OZ

$5.60

Stella Artois 16OZ

$5.60Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 16OZ

$4.00

Bud Light 16OZ

$4.00

Pacifico 16 Oz

$5.60Out of stock

Miller Lite 16OZ

$4.00

Brazil Loves

$7.50

D'Oro 24OZ

$7.50

Modelo Especial 24OZ

$7.50

Dos Equis Lager 24OZ

$7.50

Dos Equis Amber 24OZ

$7.50

Stella Artois 24OZ

$8.50Out of stock

Mich Ultra 24OZ

$6.00

Bud Light 24OZ

$6.00

Miller Lite 24 oz

$6.00

Pacifico 24OZ

$7.50Out of stock

DOMESTIC

$18.00

IMPORTED

$22.00

N/A SPECIALTIES

Apple Juice

$3.95

Azteca Tropic

$6.00

Strawberry, banana, and a splash of orange Juice. Blended with fresh coconut until rich and smooth!

Bananaberralada

$6.00

A tasty combination of banana, strawberry, and sweet vanilla Ice cream.

Coca-cola Mexicana

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

I.C. Oreo

$6.00

Crushed Oreo Cookie mixed with vanilla Ice cream and topped with whipped cream. A delightful indulgence.

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican sodas In a varlety of flavors

Mango Berry Blast

$6.00

Mango and raspberry combined with tasty sweet and sour mix.

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineaple Juice

$3.95

Raspberry Dream

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Strawberry Dream

$6.00

Your choice of delicious fruit flavor mixed with ice cream

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Michelada

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Coconut cream and coconut milk whlpped with plneapple.

Saratoga Still

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.50

LIQ- TEQ-GIN-VODKA-RUM

1800 - Silver

$9.00

1800 Coco

$9.00

Altos Olmeca – Silver

$11.00

Avion - Silver

$10.00

Azteca Azul - Silver

$7.50

Blue Nectar - Silver

$10.50

Cabo Wabo – Silver

$11.00

Camarena Silver

$8.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00Out of stock

Casa Noble - Silver

$12.00

Casamigos – Silver

$14.00

Cazadores - Silver

$9.00

Centenario – Silver

$9.00

Cincoro - Silver

$20.00

Clase Azul – Silver

$22.00