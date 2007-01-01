- Home
- Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant UCF
465 Reviews
$$
11633 University Blvd
Orlando, FL 32817
Popular Items
MARGARITAS
D'Oro Rita
Margarita from gun 1/2 oz float Monte Alban Reposado 1/2 oz float Gran Gala
Corona Rita
Our famous Ramos Rita with a kick of Coronita
Honey Mango Margarita
Margarita Gallon
Riunite Rita
A 187ml Riunite Lambrusco hooked onto your signature Ramos Rita. Try Frozen or On The Rocks
Teremana Margarita
Smoky Jalapeno Pineaple Margarita
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
MARTINIS
Colada Martini
Don Q PIña Rum, Don Q Coco Rum and pineapple julce
Espresso Martini
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, coffee liqueur and a shot of Espresso Coffee
Guava Martini
Deep Eddy Vodka, guava, splash of triple sec with sugar rim
Mexipolitan
Blue Nectar sado Extra Blend Tequila, Cointreau and cranberry juice
Pineapple Ginger Martini
Absolut Lime Vodka, pineapple ginger julce, fresh llme and agave nectar
Prickly Pear and Pomme Martini
Avion Tequila, fresh pomegranate/cactus pear juice, fresh lime and agave nectar
Paradise Tini
MULES
ESPECIALIDADES DE CAFE
Azteca Coffee
Kahlua, Amaretto & Bailey's Irish Cream
Carajillo
Spice up your espresso with Licor 43. It makes the perfect after dinner drink for coffee lovers
Caté Divino
Frangellico, Irish Cream Liqueur & Tla Marla
Coffee Nudge
Brandy, Kahlua & Dark Crème de Cacao
Mexican Coffee
Kahlua & Monte Alban Tequila
O'orchalutte Caliente
RumChata & Vanlla Vodka
Tequlla Rose
Tequila Rose & Kahlua
BEERS
D'Oro 16OZ
Modelo Especial 16OZ
Dos Equis Lager 16OZ
Dos Equis Amber 16OZ
Stella Artois 16OZ
Michelob Ultra 16OZ
Bud Light 16OZ
Pacifico 16 Oz
Miller Lite 16OZ
Brazil Loves
D'Oro 24OZ
Modelo Especial 24OZ
Dos Equis Lager 24OZ
Dos Equis Amber 24OZ
Stella Artois 24OZ
Mich Ultra 24OZ
Bud Light 24OZ
Miller Lite 24 oz
DOMESTIC
IMPORTED
N/A SPECIALTIES
Apple Juice
Azteca Tropic
Strawberry, banana, and a splash of orange Juice. Blended with fresh coconut until rich and smooth!
Bananaberralada
A tasty combination of banana, strawberry, and sweet vanilla Ice cream.
Coca-cola Mexicana
Cranberry Juice
I.C. Oreo
Crushed Oreo Cookie mixed with vanilla Ice cream and topped with whipped cream. A delightful indulgence.
Jarritos
Mexican sodas In a varlety of flavors
Mango Berry Blast
Mango and raspberry combined with tasty sweet and sour mix.
Orange Juice
Pineaple Juice
Raspberry Dream
Red Bull
Strawberry Dream
Your choice of delicious fruit flavor mixed with ice cream
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Michelada
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Pina Colada
Coconut cream and coconut milk whlpped with plneapple.