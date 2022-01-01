Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Salad

Azteca Grill

1,737 Reviews

$$

3962 POWELL RD

POWELL, OH 43065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Dip
Street Tacos (3) (Time Pricing)
Rice

Margaritas

Margaritas TO GO

$9.99+

Flavored Margarita

$10.49+

Daiquiris

$7.25+

Horseshoe

$11.99

Spicy

$9.99

Azteca

$9.99

Cocktails

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$11.99

Floridian

$8.99

Paloma

$10.75

Michelada (24oz)

$8.75

Skinny Patron

$14.99+

Jalapeno Margarita (21oz)

$14.49

Angelica’s Drinks (16oz)

$10.99

Citrus Shot Martini

$11.99

Beer

Corona Extra

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Dos Equis

$4.75

Dos Equis Amber

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Haze Jude

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Raspberry

$4.75

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.75

White Claw Lime

$4.75

Mimosa

$4.75

Bloddy Mary

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors LIght

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

O'Doul's

$3.75

Modelo

$4.50+

Pacifico

$4.50+

Dos Equis

$4.50+

Negra Modelo

$4.50+

Bud Light

$3.95+

Miller Lite

$3.95+

Beta Flash

$6.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.99

Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.99

Rose

$7.99

Merlot

$7.99

Sangria

$7.99

Cabernet

$7.99

Beverages

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Apple

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Cranberry and Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.69

Sweetened Tea

$2.69

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Green Tea

$2.69

Child Size Beverage

$1.25

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Minute Maid

$2.99

Barq's

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

No Drink

Water

Jarrito

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Liquor

Absoult

$8.99

Belevdere

$8.99

Grey Goose

$8.99

House Vodka

$5.25

Ketel One

$8.99

Sky Vodka

$7.99

Smirnoff

$7.99

Stoli

$6.95

Titos

$7.99

Ciroc

$6.95

Beef Eater

$7.99

Paramount London Dry

$5.99

Seagrems

$4.99

Tanqueray

$7.49

Bombay

$7.99

151 Cruzan

$6.99

Bacardi

$8.95

Bacardi limon

$6.99

Barcardi Select

$7.75

Captian Morgan

$7.25

DonQ Cristal

$7.75

House Rum

$5.25

Malibu

$6.99

1800 Tequila

$8.99

Cabo Wabo

$9.25

Cazadores

$8.99

Correalejo

$8.99

Don Julio

$9.25

El Jimador

$7.99

El Milagro

$8.99

Esponlon

$7.99

Herradura

$10.00

Herradura Ultra

$15.00

Herradura King of Kentucky

$15.00

Corazon: William L Weller

$11.00

Hornitos

$8.25

Jose Curevo

$7.99

Jose Curevo Cince

$7.99

Jose Curevo Traditional

$7.99

Jose Curo Sliver

$5.99

Patron

$9.25

Sauza

$7.49

Casa Amigos

$9.25

Avion

$9.25

Sauza

$8.99

Tres Generaciones

$9.25

Angels Envy Rye

$24.99

Buffalo Trace

$6.99

Crown Royal

$8.95

Dewars

$8.99

Eagle Rare

$11.99

EH Taylor

$12.99

Evan Williams BiB

$5.99

Fire Ball

$6.25

House Wisky

$5.25

Jack Daneils

$8.99

Jameson

$8.99

JB

$7.25

Jimbean

$7.25

Johnny Walker

$7.99

Knobb Creek 12 year

$13.00

Knob Creek

$7.99

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.99

Weller Special Reserve

$6.99

Weller Antique (1.5)

$15.00

Weller Antique Double (3oz)

$20.00

Wild Turkey

$6.25

Woodford

$9.99

Heaven Hill BiB

$14.00

Canadian Club

$5.99

Fire Water

$5.25

Pisco Porton

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$5.99

Flights

Herradura Flight

$15.00

Featured Marg Flight

$15.00

Flavored Marg Flight

$15.00

Premium Marg Flight

$15.00

Appetizer

Regular Nachos

$8.99+

Nachos Supremos

$14.99

Nachos Gary's Style

$14.99

Small Cheese Dip

$3.99

Large Cheese Dip

$8.99

Bean Dip

$5.49

Small Guacamole

$4.99

Large Guacamole

$8.49

Plantains

$8.99

Queso Fundido W/ Chorizo

$9.25

Queso Fundido W/ Shrimp

$11.99

Mexican Skins

$11.49

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.49

Seafood Nachos

$10.99

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$6.99+

Taco Salad

$10.99

Fajita Style Taco Salad

$13.49

Seafood Taco Salad

$13.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.49

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

Fajita Style Quesadilla

$12.49

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.49

Quesadilla Supreme

$14.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$14.49

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Tacos

Street Tacos (3) (Time Pricing)

$12.99

Hard Tacos (3)

$8.25

Soft Tacos (3)

$8.25

Ensenada Seafood Tacos

$17.49

Ensenada Fish Tacos

$17.49

Fajitas

Fajitas Texas

$20.99+

Fajitas Hawaiian

$21.49+

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99+

Steak Fajitas

$18.99+

Cadillac Fajitas

$23.99+

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99+

Steve Special

$21.99+

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.99

Mixed Fajitas

$18.49+

Sarah's Special Fajitas Carnitas

$20.99+

Specialties

Chicken Hawaiian

$17.49

Pollo Asado

$16.49

Pollo Ranchero

$16.99

Pollo A La Crema

$16.49

Powell Choice

$16.99

Pollo A La Playa

$15.49

Pollo San Mateo

$17.49

Columbus Choice

$18.49

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.75

Carnitas

$16.99

El Molcajete

$21.99

El Tapatio (Time Pricing)

$15.49

Carne Asada

$23.99

Rib Eye Steak

$23.99

Steak Mazatlan

$24.99

Manny Burger

$11.99

Burritos

Burritos (1)

$8.49

Mike's Burritos (1)

$9.25

Burrito California

$13.99

Burritos Deluxe

$13.99

Burritos De Carneasada

$15.99

Burrito Tipicos

$14.99

Seafood Burrito

$16.49

El Grande Burrito

$15.49

Combination Dinners

Pick 1

$10.99

Pick 2

$12.99

Pick 3

$14.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas (2)

$8.49

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.49

Enchilada Supreme

$14.75

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$15.49

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.49

A La Carte

Chile Relleno (1)

$6.25

Beef Chimichanga (1)

$8.75

Chicken Chimichanga (1)

$8.49

Shrimp Chimichanga (1)

$10.49

Hard Taco (1)

$3.85

Soft Taco (1)

$3.85

Fajita Style Tacos (1)

$8.49

Extras

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Side Grilled Steak

$7.99

Side Shrimp

$8.25

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$1.25

Side Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Side Mushrooms

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Avocado

$2.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Crema Salad

$2.49

Side Orders

Rice

$3.49

Beans

$3.49

Black Beans

$3.49

Hot Salsa

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Tortillas

$1.50

French Fries

$2.99

Shredded Lettuce

$1.00

Diced Onions

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pickle Jalapeños

$1.00

Jalapeños Frescos

$1.00

Fajita Salad

$4.25

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Cilantro

$1.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger and Fries

$6.25

Hot Dog and Fries

$6.25

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.25

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.25

Soft Chicken Taco and Rice

$6.25

Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$6.25

Beef Taco and Rice

$6.25

Macaroni and Apple Sauce

$6.25

To Go

Small Salsa 5oz

$1.99

Large Salsa 16oz

$4.99

Large Guacamole Dip

$8.49

Large Cheese Dip

$8.25

Small Bag of Chips w/5oz salsa

$4.49

Large Bag of Chips w/16oz salsa

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

3962 POWELL RD, POWELL, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Azteca Grill image
Azteca Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
The Point 614
orange starNo Reviews
16 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
45 N. High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
El Acapulco - Columbus
orange star3.8 • 1,007
7475 Vantage Dr Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Los Tizoncitos la Joya
orange starNo Reviews
154 Hutchinson Ave West Worthington, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in POWELL

Aladdin's Eatery - Powell
orange star4.8 • 1,796
9711 Sawmill Pkwy Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
orange star4.4 • 1,106
15 E Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Kraft House No. 5
orange star4.1 • 961
5 S Liberty St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Koble Greek Italian Grill - Powell
orange star4.7 • 439
176 W Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
orange star4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near POWELL
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston