Azteca Mexican Grill
33 Reviews
$
12 West 8th Street
Grafton, ND 58237
Popular Items
Burritos
Big Daddy Burrito
Rice, Choice of Beans, Choice of meat (3 Scoops instead of 2), Served in a larger Flour Tortilla, Smothered with Red Enchilada Sauce or Soup, With Choice of Veggies and Sauce on top.
Classic Burrito
Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Veggies and Sauce, Serverd in a flour tortilla wrapped in foil.
Wet Burrito
Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, served in a flour tortilla smothered with red enchilada sauce or chicken tortilla soup, with choice of veggies and sauces on top.
Naked Burrito
Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Veggies and sauce, with no tortilla.
Burrito Bowl (1/2 Burrito)
1/2 Naked Burrito, Served in a 16oz bowl, Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Veggies and sauce, with no tortilla.
Taco Salad
Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, served over lettuce with choice of veggies and sauce on top, with a side of chips.
Tacos
1 Taco
Hard shell corn tortilla, soft flour or corn tortilla with veggies and sauces.
3 Tacos
Tortilla filled with Choice of Meat with veggies and sauces.
4 Tacos
Tortilla filled with Choice of Meat with veggies and sauces.
1 Street Taco
Soft flour tortilla with veggies and sauces. (Street Taco are smaller than normal tacos and hold less filling)
3 Street Taco
Soft flour tortilla with veggies and sauces. (Street Taco are smaller than normal tacos and hold less filling)
Soup & Taco Meal
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz or 16oz), Taco with choice of meat and a side of chips.
Kids Tacos
3 Kid size Tacos (3 Street Tacos), includes a small side of chips and rice and a 12oz fountain drink.
Taco Salad
Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, served over lettuce with choice of veggies and sauce on top, with a side of chips.
Nachos
Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with choice of cheese, melted then covered with choice of veggies and sauces.
Nachos, 1/2 Order
Tortilla chips covered with choice of meats and choice of cheese, melted then covered with choice of veggies and sauces.
Kid Nachos
Kids size nachos, includes 12oz fountain drink.
Quesadillas
Tostadas
Meals
Carne Asada / Build Your Own Taco Meal
Rice, Choice of Beans, Choice of meat, Veggies and sauce. Served with 3 flour or corn tortillas on the side.
Red Enchilada
Two Flour or Corn Tortillas Rolled around meat covered in red enchilada sauce with sides of rice, beans, veggies and sauce.
Big Daddy Burrito
Rice, Choice of Beans, Choice of meat (3 Scoops instead of 2), Served in a larger Flour Tortilla, Smothered with Red Enchilada Sauce or Soup, With Choice of Veggies and Sauce on top.
Soup & Taco Meal
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz or 16oz), Taco with choice of meat and a side of chips.
Kid Meals
Kid Nachos
Kids size nachos, includes 12oz fountain drink.
Kids Burrito
Kids size Buritto, Includes Small Amount of Chips and a 12oz fountain Drink.
Kids Quesadilla
Kid size Quesadilla, includes a small side of chips and rice and a 12oz fountain drink.
Kids Tacos
3 Kid size Tacos (3 Street Tacos), includes a small side of chips and rice and a 12oz fountain drink.
Chips
Dessert
1 Churro
Cinnimon and Sugar Dough Treat.
3 Churros
Cinnimon and Sugar Dough Treat.
Icing
Icing for Churros
Choco Taco
Choco Taco is an ice cream novelty resembling a taco. It consists of a disk of waffle cone material folded to resemble a hard taco shell, vanilla ice cream, fudge, peanuts, and a milk chocolate coating.
Spongebob Ice Cream Bar
Spiderman Ice Cream Bar
FruitBar
Strawberry Fruit Bar.
Ice Cream Cup
Ice Cream Cup, with your choice of flavor.
Mango Strawberry Swirl Juice Cup
Coffee Cake
Banana Swirl Cake
Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie
Vanilla Ice Cream Puck
Soup, Sides & Extras
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup served with side of Tortilla chips.
Rice & Beans
Bowl of Rice and Beans.
Guacamole
Extra Side of Guacamole.
White Queso
Extra Side of Queso.
Salsa
Extra Side of Choice of Salsa
Extra Enchilada Sauce
Extra Meat
Extra Scoop of Meat of your Choice. Note Type In Comments.
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Tortillas
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Taste Of Mexico, Here In Grafton!
12 West 8th Street, Grafton, ND 58237