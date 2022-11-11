Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Azteca Mexican Grill

33 Reviews

$

12 West 8th Street

Grafton, ND 58237

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burrito
Quesadilla
Naked Burrito

Burritos

Big Daddy Burrito

Big Daddy Burrito

$8.39

Rice, Choice of Beans, Choice of meat (3 Scoops instead of 2), Served in a larger Flour Tortilla, Smothered with Red Enchilada Sauce or Soup, With Choice of Veggies and Sauce on top.

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$6.09

Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Veggies and Sauce, Serverd in a flour tortilla wrapped in foil.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$6.29

Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, served in a flour tortilla smothered with red enchilada sauce or chicken tortilla soup, with choice of veggies and sauces on top.

Naked Burrito

Naked Burrito

$6.09

Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Veggies and sauce, with no tortilla.

Burrito Bowl (1/2 Burrito)

Burrito Bowl (1/2 Burrito)

$3.29

1/2 Naked Burrito, Served in a 16oz bowl, Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Veggies and sauce, with no tortilla.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$6.09

Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, served over lettuce with choice of veggies and sauce on top, with a side of chips.

Tacos

1 Taco

1 Taco

$2.59

Hard shell corn tortilla, soft flour or corn tortilla with veggies and sauces.

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$5.99

Tortilla filled with Choice of Meat with veggies and sauces.

4 Tacos

4 Tacos

$7.99

Tortilla filled with Choice of Meat with veggies and sauces.

1 Street Taco

$1.79

Soft flour tortilla with veggies and sauces. (Street Taco are smaller than normal tacos and hold less filling)

3 Street Taco

3 Street Taco

$3.69

Soft flour tortilla with veggies and sauces. (Street Taco are smaller than normal tacos and hold less filling)

Soup & Taco Meal

Soup & Taco Meal

$5.99

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz or 16oz), Taco with choice of meat and a side of chips.

Kids Tacos

Kids Tacos

$5.19

3 Kid size Tacos (3 Street Tacos), includes a small side of chips and rice and a 12oz fountain drink.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$6.09

Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, served over lettuce with choice of veggies and sauce on top, with a side of chips.

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos

$6.09

Tortilla chips covered with choice of cheese, melted then covered with choice of veggies and sauces.

Nachos, 1/2 Order

$3.99

Tortilla chips covered with choice of meats and choice of cheese, melted then covered with choice of veggies and sauces.

Kid Nachos

$4.99

Kids size nachos, includes 12oz fountain drink.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.09

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of meat and then grilled. Veggies and sauces of your choice on the side.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid size Quesadilla, includes a small side of chips and rice and a 12oz fountain drink.

Tostadas

Tostada

$2.59

Flat hard shell corn tortilla, cheese typically melted and covered with choice of veggies and sauces.

Meals

Carne Asada / Build Your Own Taco Meal

Carne Asada / Build Your Own Taco Meal

$6.29

Rice, Choice of Beans, Choice of meat, Veggies and sauce. Served with 3 flour or corn tortillas on the side.

Red Enchilada

Red Enchilada

$6.29

Two Flour or Corn Tortillas Rolled around meat covered in red enchilada sauce with sides of rice, beans, veggies and sauce.

Big Daddy Burrito

Big Daddy Burrito

$8.39

Rice, Choice of Beans, Choice of meat (3 Scoops instead of 2), Served in a larger Flour Tortilla, Smothered with Red Enchilada Sauce or Soup, With Choice of Veggies and Sauce on top.

Soup & Taco Meal

Soup & Taco Meal

$5.99

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz or 16oz), Taco with choice of meat and a side of chips.

Kid Meals

Kid Nachos

$4.99

Kids size nachos, includes 12oz fountain drink.

Kids Burrito

$5.49

Kids size Buritto, Includes Small Amount of Chips and a 12oz fountain Drink.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid size Quesadilla, includes a small side of chips and rice and a 12oz fountain drink.

Kids Tacos

Kids Tacos

$5.19

3 Kid size Tacos (3 Street Tacos), includes a small side of chips and rice and a 12oz fountain drink.

Chips

Chips

Chips

$1.29

An Order of Chips. No Sides included

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.29

Chips and 4oz Choice of Salsa.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.29

Chips & a 4oz cup of Guacamole.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.29

Chips & a 4oz cup of White Queso.

Dessert

1 Churro

1 Churro

$1.75

Cinnimon and Sugar Dough Treat.

3 Churros

3 Churros

$4.50

Cinnimon and Sugar Dough Treat.

Icing

Icing

$0.25

Icing for Churros

Choco Taco

Choco Taco

$2.25

Choco Taco is an ice cream novelty resembling a taco. It consists of a disk of waffle cone material folded to resemble a hard taco shell, vanilla ice cream, fudge, peanuts, and a milk chocolate coating.

Spongebob Ice Cream Bar

Spongebob Ice Cream Bar

$2.25
Spiderman Ice Cream Bar

Spiderman Ice Cream Bar

$2.25
FruitBar

FruitBar

$2.00

Strawberry Fruit Bar.

Ice Cream Cup

Ice Cream Cup

$1.00

Ice Cream Cup, with your choice of flavor.

Mango Strawberry Swirl Juice Cup

Mango Strawberry Swirl Juice Cup

$1.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Banana Swirl Cake

$3.00

Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Puck

$2.00Out of stock

Soup, Sides & Extras

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.39

Chicken Tortilla Soup served with side of Tortilla chips.

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$2.69

Bowl of Rice and Beans.

Guacamole

Extra Side of Guacamole.

White Queso

Extra Side of Queso.

Salsa

Extra Side of Choice of Salsa

Extra Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

Extra Meat

$1.00

Extra Scoop of Meat of your Choice. Note Type In Comments.

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Tortillas

$0.40+

Drinks

Fountain Large

$2.49

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Mexican Soda

$2.49

Minute Maid Agua Frescas

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49Out of stock

Body Armor

$3.19

Gold Peak Tea

$2.49

Peace Tea

$2.49

Monster

$3.49

Milk

$2.49

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$3.39

Red Bull

$3.09
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Taste Of Mexico, Here In Grafton!

Website

Location

12 West 8th Street, Grafton, ND 58237

Directions

Gallery
Azteca Mexican Grill image
Azteca Mexican Grill image
Azteca Mexican Grill image
Map
