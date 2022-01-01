- Home
- /
- Spokane
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Azteca - Valley - 14700 E Indiana Ave
Azteca - Valley 14700 E Indiana Ave
73 Reviews
$$
14700 E Indiana Ave
Spokane, WA 99216
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Nachos Azteca
Crisp corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Ceviche
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, garlic, salt and black pepper. Served with 3 tostaditas.
Quesadilla
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole. Add Ground beef, chicken or picadillo $2
Mexican Pizza
Crisp flour tortilla topped with choice of refried or Rancho beans (whole), and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Topped with Jack and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Taquitos
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese, served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
1/2 LB. Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and onions in butter, crushed red peppers and garlic, Slightly spicy.
Appetizer Guacamole
Azteca's Fresh guacamole with chips, serves 3-4.
Queso Dip
A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Chorizo Queso Dip
A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach, chiles and Chorizo. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Taq. Ran app
Dessert
Soups
Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup) Cup
Hearty chunks of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup) Bowl
Hearty chunks of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Azteca Chowder Cup
A creamy chowder of chorizo, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos.
Azteca Chowder Bowl
A creamy chowder of chorizo, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos.
Sopa de Pollo
Tender chicken, carrots, zucchini, and red potatoes in a rich broth. Cilantro, diced onions, jalapenos, and Mexican rice served on the side.
Salads
La Bandera Ensalada Chicken
La Bandera Ensalada Steak
La Bandera Ensalada Shrimp
Tostadas Mexicanas
Deluxe Taco Salad
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. Served in a crispy shell.
Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas
Shrimp enchiladas finished with our salsa de la crema. Served with Black beans & white rice.
Verde Enchiladas
A beautiful blend of tomatillos and green chilis.
Mole Enchiladas
These Mexican enchiladas have the most "complex" flavor of them all. Includes chiles, spices and other ingredients. Incredible!
Crema Enchiladas
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Ranchera Enchiladas
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca's famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and Jack cheese.
Burritos
Macho Burrito
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile verde or chile colorado. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese.
Fajita Burrito Pork
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito Steak
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito Shrimp
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Blanco
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese (not spicy- just delicious) white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca's salsa ala crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
Burrito Dos Amigos
One half is filled with Chile Verde and topped with Jack cheese and one half is filled with Chile Colorado and topped with Cheddar cheese/ Each is stuffed with refried beans and Mexican rice. Served with green & white onions, grilled green peppers, pico de gallo and avocado.
Carne Asada Burrito
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Finished with Azteca's salsa de Molcajete and Cotija cheese.
Fajitas
Steak Fajita
Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.
Pork Fajitas
Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.
Fajita Sampler
Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.
Fajita Ques Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite Fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished wtih grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Ques Pork
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite Fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished wtih grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Ques Steak
Fajita Ques Shrimp
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite Fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished wtih grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Tacos Mexicano
Tacos al Pastor
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, & avocado slice.
Tacos Authenico Chicken
3 Tacos made with corn tortillas, charbroiled Chicken, finished with white onions, cilantro and Azteca salsa.
Tacos Authenico Steak
3 Tacos made with corn tortillas, charbroiled Steak, finished with white onions, cilantro and Azteca salsa.
Carnitas Tacos
Slow cooked, marinated pork. Finished with diced white onions and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce and mixed cabbage.
Shrimp Tacos
3 Shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sauteed in Azteca's garlic butter- slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca's Chipotle Ranch sauce.
Fish Tacos
3 Fish Tacos (baked tortilla crusted tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca's Chipotle Ranch sauce.
Tacos al Carbon Chicken
3 Corn tortillas dipped in our special sauce, grilled and stuffed with Chicken. Garnished with fresh tomatoes, cotija cheese and guacamole.
Tacos al Carbon Steak
3 Corn tortillas dipped in our special sauce, grilled and stuffed with Steak. Garnished with fresh tomatoes, cotija cheese and guacamole.
Mexican Favorites
Molcajete
A Mexican style stew of chicken or steak (or choose a combination of chicken and steak) sauteed in a mildly spicy sauce with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Garnished with sliced avocado.
Chile Relleno
Pablano chile stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried to a golden brown. Smothered with Azteca sauce and topped with Crema Mexicana.
2 Chile Rellenos
Plato Mexicano
Includes the following items: Taquito Ranchero Carne Asada Chile Relleno Jalisco-style Enchilada Rice, beans and tortillas.
Tres Amigos
Includes the following: Chile Colorado Chile Verde Chile Relleno Rice & Beans & tortillas.
BORREGO 1 SHANK
BORREGO 2 SHANKS
Taq. Rn Dn
Huevos Rancheros
Carnes
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeno pepper and guacamole.
Carne Asada Y Mojo
Your choice of grilled Carne Asada or grilled Pollo Asado accompanied by shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in Azteca's garlic and chile butter.
Carne Asada Y Mas
Carne Asada combined with your choice of an enchilada, taco or tamale.
Chile Verde
Pork marinated in a mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and select spices.
Chile Colorado
Slowly simmered chunks of beef cooked in a delicious mild red chile sauce garnished with green onions.
Pollo
Pollo a la Crema
Strips of chicken breast sauteed with onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce. Garnished with Cotija Mexican cheese.
Pollo Asado
Charbroiled Adobo (marinated) chicken breast. Garnished with guacamole.
Chicken en Mole
Sauteed strips of chicken breasts in an authentic Mexican mole sauce.
Chicken Carnitas
Sauteed strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.
Arroz con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice and melted Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
Pollo Fundido
Rolled flour tortilla, soft or crispy, filled with seasoned chicken and smothered with jalapeno cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole.
Pollo Blanco
A delectable mix of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and carrots laced over white rice in a creamy jalapeno sauce. (Not served with beans)
Seafood
Arroz con Mariscos
Shrimp sauteed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions. Served over a bed of rice with Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
Mariscos Mojo de Ajo
A Mexican coastal delicacy! Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and onions in butter, crushed red peppers and fresh garlic Slightly spicy.
Camarones Monterey
Cilantro and garlic marinated shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked and served Fajita style over sauteed onions, green peppers, and carrots. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Camarones Blancos
A delectable mix of sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and carrots over white rice, nestled in a light, creamy jalapeno sauce. (Not served with beans)
Coctel De Camarones
Enjoy this truly Mexican combination of shrimp, pico de gallo and fresh diced avocados. Served marinated in natural juices. Served hot or cold. (Not served with rice or beans)
Hamburguesas
Hamburger
1/2 lb. all beef charbroiled burger. Served with fries and garnished with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion. Add Jalapeno cream cheese for only $1.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. all beef burger, charbroiled and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with fries and garnished with green leaf lettuce tomato and onion.
Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with fries and garnished with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.
Veggie
Vegan Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce halves filled with roasted vegetables and a black bean and corn salsa. Served with rancho beans, white rice and our homemade tomatillo salsa.
Enchiladas Espinaca
Fresh spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos, tolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our salsa verde and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
Vegi Macho Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice, and black beans or rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese.
Vegi Enchiladas
Steamed carrots. mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, Jack cheese and finished with crema Mexicana.
Child
SIDE
BEAN DIP
PICO DE GALLO
CHIPS LARGE BAG
CHIPS SMALL BAG
DOZ CORN TORTILLAS
DOZ FLOUR TORTILLAS
S/BURRITO
S/CHIMI
S/ENCH
S/FRIES
S/LG GUACAMOLE
S/SMALL GUAC
S/BLACK BEANS
S/RANCHO BEANS
S/REFRIED BEANS
S/RELLENO
S/RICE
S/RICE & BEANS
S/SALAD
S/TACO
S/TAMALE (chicken or picadillo)
S/TORTILLAS
SALSA TO GO
S/CHIPS
SIDE SOUR CREAM
DELUXE
Plato Frio
ON THE SIDE
Dont Make
Same Plate
Soft Flour
To Go Bags
Blanco Sauce
Sub Avocado
Soft Corn
Chip Refill
N/A BEVERAGES
APPLE JUICE
AZTECA TROPIC
BANANABERRELADA
BEVERAGE
CHOC KISS
COFFEE/TEA
CRAMBERRY JUICE
FREEZE WILLY
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
HORCHATA
HOT CHOCOLATE
I.C. OREO
LEMONADE
MANGO BERRY/BRST
MEXICAN SODA
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
SHIRLY TEMPLE
SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY DREAM
TOMATO JUICE
TROPICAL STORM
VIRG COLADA
VIRG MARG
VIRG. MARY
Virg Mojito
Water
MANGONADA
Redbull
MARGARITAS
BARREL SELECT MARG
BLACKBERRY SELECT MARG
BLOOD ORANGE MARG
CADILLAC MARGARITA
CANTARITO
COCONUT MARG
CORONITA MARG
GOLD MARG
GRAND TRADITIONAL MARG
HOUSE MARG
MANGONADA MARG
ORIGINAL MARG
PATRON Perfect
POMERGRANATE MARG
RAMOS RITA
SKINNY MARG
SPICY MARG
TOP SEHLF MARG
ULTMATE MARG
AZTECA MARGARITA
VODKA
TEQUILA
TEQUILA WELL
1800 ANEJO
1800 REPASADO
1800 SILVER
AGAVERA
BRACERO SILVER
BRACERO REPOSADO
CABO WABO ANEJO
CABO WABO BLAMCO
CAMARINA PLATA
CASA NOBLE REP
CASA NPBLE SILVER
CASADORES ANEJO
CASADORES BLANCO
CASADORES REP
CORRALEJO
CORRAZON
CORZO
CUERVO FAMILIA
CUERVO TRAD
DON EDUARDO
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REP
EL JIMADOR
ESPOLON PLATA
ESPOLON REP
HERRADURA ANEO
HERRADURA REP
HERRADURA SILVER
HORNITOS
HUSSONGS
LUNA AZUL
MI CAMPO
MILAGRO ANEJO
MILAGRO SILVER
MILAGRO SUPREME
MONTE ALBAN
PAPA BUENO SILVER
PAPA BUENO ANEJO
PATRON ANEJO
PATRON REPASADO
PATRON SILVER
PUEBLO VIEJO
TARANTULA
TRES GENERATION
TRS GEN PLATA
DOBEL
BOURBON/WHISKEY
COCKTAILS
ALABAMA SLAMMER
ALMOND JOY
AMRETTO SOUR
APPLETINI
AZTECA COFFEE
AZTECA TEA
B 52
B JOB
BAILEYS
BB SPIKE LEMONADE
BL BERRY TEA
BL MARIA
BL MARY
BLACK OPAL
BLK BERRY MULE
BLK RUSSIAN
BLUE HAWAII
BULL BLASTER
CAFE ESPANOL
CAFE SUZANNA
CANCUN MATINI
CARIBEAN COLADA
CARMEL APPLE
CHELADA
CHI CHI
CLASSIC MART
COCO BREEZE
COFFEE NUDGE
COSMO
CUCARACHA
DAQUIRI
DR PEPPER
DUCK FART
FIRE BALL
GRAND MARNIER
GREY HOUND
HORCHATA MART
IRISH COFFEE
JAGER
JALISCO MULE
KALUHA
KAMAKAZI
LEMON DROP
LOCO
LYNCH LEMONADE
Mai Tai
MANZANA TWIST
MICHULADA
MOJITO
MOSCOE MULE
MUDSLIDE
ORCHALATTE
PALOMA
PATRON MOJITO
PEAR DROP
PEAR-A-DISE
PEPPERMINT PATTY
PINA COLADA
PINA MOJITO
POM MOJITO
POM TEA
RASP CHILLER
S ON THE BEACH
SANGRIA
SASPRILLA SIPPER
SCRE DRIVER
SEA BREEZE
SLAMMER
SMITH & KERNS
SMITH & WESSON
SNAKE BITE
SONIA SUNBURTS
SPIDER BITE
SUMMER PEACH
TENN TEA
TEQUILA SPRITZER
TEQUILA SUNRISE
TEQUILA SUNSET
ULTRA MOJITO
VALLARTA MARTINI
VODKA RED BULL
WASH APPLE
WHISKEY SOUR
WHITE RUSSIAN
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLE BEER
WINE
HOUSE CAB
HOUSE CHARD
HOUSE MERLOT
GL KJ
GL PINO GRI
GL REISLING
GL ROSE
GL WHITE ZIN
GL SAV BLANC
GL DRE TREE CAB
AZTECA RED
AZTECA WHITE
Azteca Red Blend Bottle
OYSTER BAY SAUV BLANC
AZTECA PINOR BTL
2 VINES CHARD BTL
2 VINES MERLOT BTL
DREAM TREE CAB BTL
OYSTER BAY BTL
HAPPY HOUR DRINKS
DOUBLE
SPARKLING COCKTAILS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14700 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99216