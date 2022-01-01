Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Azteca - Valley 14700 E Indiana Ave

73 Reviews

$$

14700 E Indiana Ave

Spokane, WA 99216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Nachos Azteca

$11.75

Crisp corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.

Ceviche

$14.25

Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, garlic, salt and black pepper. Served with 3 tostaditas.

Quesadilla

$11.75

Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole. Add Ground beef, chicken or picadillo $2

Mexican Pizza

$13.25

Crisp flour tortilla topped with choice of refried or Rancho beans (whole), and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Topped with Jack and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Taquitos

$14.00

Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese, served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

1/2 LB. Mojo de Ajo

$18.50

Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and onions in butter, crushed red peppers and garlic, Slightly spicy.

Appetizer Guacamole

$10.00

Azteca's Fresh guacamole with chips, serves 3-4.

Queso Dip

$9.25

A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.

Chorizo Queso Dip

$12.25

A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach, chiles and Chorizo. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.

Taq. Ran app

$8.99

Dessert

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.00

CHURROS

$6.00

FLAN

$6.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.50

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$6.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

Soups

Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup) Cup

$7.75

Hearty chunks of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth.

Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup) Bowl

$10.75

Hearty chunks of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth.

Azteca Chowder Cup

$8.75

A creamy chowder of chorizo, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos.

Azteca Chowder Bowl

$11.75

A creamy chowder of chorizo, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos.

Sopa de Pollo

$11.75

Tender chicken, carrots, zucchini, and red potatoes in a rich broth. Cilantro, diced onions, jalapenos, and Mexican rice served on the side.

Salads

La Bandera Ensalada Chicken

$14.25

La Bandera Ensalada Steak

$16.75

La Bandera Ensalada Shrimp

$16.75

Tostadas Mexicanas

$11.25

Deluxe Taco Salad

$13.25

An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. Served in a crispy shell.

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.00

Shrimp enchiladas finished with our salsa de la crema. Served with Black beans & white rice.

Verde Enchiladas

$14.00

A beautiful blend of tomatillos and green chilis.

Mole Enchiladas

$14.00

These Mexican enchiladas have the most "complex" flavor of them all. Includes chiles, spices and other ingredients. Incredible!

Crema Enchiladas

$14.00

Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.

Ranchera Enchiladas

$14.00

Enchiladas smothered with Azteca's famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and Jack cheese.

Burritos

Macho Burrito

$15.00

A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile verde or chile colorado. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese.

Fajita Burrito Pork

$15.75

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Burrito Chicken

$15.75

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Burrito Steak

$19.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Burrito Shrimp

$19.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Blanco

$15.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese (not spicy- just delicious) white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca's salsa ala crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.

Burrito Dos Amigos

$17.75

One half is filled with Chile Verde and topped with Jack cheese and one half is filled with Chile Colorado and topped with Cheddar cheese/ Each is stuffed with refried beans and Mexican rice. Served with green & white onions, grilled green peppers, pico de gallo and avocado.

Carne Asada Burrito

$24.00

Grande flour tortilla stuffed with skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Finished with Azteca's salsa de Molcajete and Cotija cheese.

Combinations

Poco 1

$10.50

Poco 2

$13.50

Grande 1

$14.00

Grande 2

$17.00

Add Relleno

$6.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$22.50

Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.50

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.

Pork Fajitas

$19.00

Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$16.50

Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.

Fajita Sampler

$24.75

Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.

Fajitas for Two

$41.00

Fajitas are served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas.

Fajita Ques Chicken

$15.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite Fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished wtih grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Ques Pork

$15.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite Fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished wtih grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Ques Steak

$18.50

Fajita Ques Shrimp

$18.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite Fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished wtih grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.

Tacos Mexicano

Tacos al Pastor

$16.50

Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, & avocado slice.

Tacos Authenico Chicken

$16.50

3 Tacos made with corn tortillas, charbroiled Chicken, finished with white onions, cilantro and Azteca salsa.

Tacos Authenico Steak

$19.50

3 Tacos made with corn tortillas, charbroiled Steak, finished with white onions, cilantro and Azteca salsa.

Carnitas Tacos

$16.50

Slow cooked, marinated pork. Finished with diced white onions and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce and mixed cabbage.

Shrimp Tacos

$18.50

3 Shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sauteed in Azteca's garlic butter- slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca's Chipotle Ranch sauce.

Fish Tacos

$17.50

3 Fish Tacos (baked tortilla crusted tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca's Chipotle Ranch sauce.

Tacos al Carbon Chicken

$16.50

3 Corn tortillas dipped in our special sauce, grilled and stuffed with Chicken. Garnished with fresh tomatoes, cotija cheese and guacamole.

Tacos al Carbon Steak

$21.00

3 Corn tortillas dipped in our special sauce, grilled and stuffed with Steak. Garnished with fresh tomatoes, cotija cheese and guacamole.

Mexican Favorites

Molcajete

$24.00

A Mexican style stew of chicken or steak (or choose a combination of chicken and steak) sauteed in a mildly spicy sauce with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Garnished with sliced avocado.

Chile Relleno

$13.25

Pablano chile stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried to a golden brown. Smothered with Azteca sauce and topped with Crema Mexicana.

2 Chile Rellenos

$19.25

Plato Mexicano

$29.00

Includes the following items: Taquito Ranchero Carne Asada Chile Relleno Jalisco-style Enchilada Rice, beans and tortillas.

Tres Amigos

$23.00

Includes the following: Chile Colorado Chile Verde Chile Relleno Rice & Beans & tortillas.

BORREGO 1 SHANK

$24.00

BORREGO 2 SHANKS

$30.00

Taq. Rn Dn

$16.99

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Carnes

Carne Asada

$25.00

Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeno pepper and guacamole.

Carne Asada Y Mojo

$28.00

Your choice of grilled Carne Asada or grilled Pollo Asado accompanied by shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in Azteca's garlic and chile butter.

Carne Asada Y Mas

$26.00

Carne Asada combined with your choice of an enchilada, taco or tamale.

Chile Verde

$17.50

Pork marinated in a mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and select spices.

Chile Colorado

$17.50

Slowly simmered chunks of beef cooked in a delicious mild red chile sauce garnished with green onions.

Pollo

Pollo a la Crema

$18.00

Strips of chicken breast sauteed with onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce. Garnished with Cotija Mexican cheese.

Pollo Asado

$18.50

Charbroiled Adobo (marinated) chicken breast. Garnished with guacamole.

Chicken en Mole

$18.50

Sauteed strips of chicken breasts in an authentic Mexican mole sauce.

Chicken Carnitas

$18.00

Sauteed strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Arroz con Pollo

$18.00

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice and melted Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)

Pollo Fundido

$16.50

Rolled flour tortilla, soft or crispy, filled with seasoned chicken and smothered with jalapeno cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole.

Pollo Blanco

$18.00

A delectable mix of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and carrots laced over white rice in a creamy jalapeno sauce. (Not served with beans)

Seafood

Arroz con Mariscos

$22.25

Shrimp sauteed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions. Served over a bed of rice with Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)

Mariscos Mojo de Ajo

$22.25

A Mexican coastal delicacy! Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and onions in butter, crushed red peppers and fresh garlic Slightly spicy.

Camarones Monterey

$24.50

Cilantro and garlic marinated shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked and served Fajita style over sauteed onions, green peppers, and carrots. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Camarones Blancos

$22.25

A delectable mix of sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and carrots over white rice, nestled in a light, creamy jalapeno sauce. (Not served with beans)

Coctel De Camarones

$19.50

Enjoy this truly Mexican combination of shrimp, pico de gallo and fresh diced avocados. Served marinated in natural juices. Served hot or cold. (Not served with rice or beans)

Hamburguesas

Hamburger

$11.75

1/2 lb. all beef charbroiled burger. Served with fries and garnished with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion. Add Jalapeno cream cheese for only $1.

Cheeseburger

$12.25

1/2 lb. all beef burger, charbroiled and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with fries and garnished with green leaf lettuce tomato and onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

6 oz. boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with fries and garnished with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.

Veggie

Vegan Lettuce Wraps

$15.75

Lettuce halves filled with roasted vegetables and a black bean and corn salsa. Served with rancho beans, white rice and our homemade tomatillo salsa.

Enchiladas Espinaca

$14.00

Fresh spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos, tolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our salsa verde and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.

Vegi Macho Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice, and black beans or rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese.

Vegi Enchiladas

$14.00

Steamed carrots. mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, Jack cheese and finished with crema Mexicana.

Child

BYOT

$7.50

AMIGO TACO

$7.50

AMIGO BURRITO

$7.50

AMIGO ENCHILADA

$7.50

AMIGO CHEESE NACHOS

$7.50

AMIGO QUESADILLA

$7.50

AMIGO MEXICAN PIZZA

$7.50

AMIGO TENDERS

$7.50

MAC & CHEESE

$7.50

CHILD DRINK

$1.50

SIDE

BEAN DIP

$1.00

PICO DE GALLO

$0.75

CHIPS LARGE BAG

$5.50

CHIPS SMALL BAG

$3.00

DOZ CORN TORTILLAS

$4.00

DOZ FLOUR TORTILLAS

$4.00

S/BURRITO

$7.50

S/CHIMI

$7.50

S/ENCH

$4.95

S/FRIES

$4.25

S/LG GUACAMOLE

$4.75

S/SMALL GUAC

$3.50

S/BLACK BEANS

$4.25

S/RANCHO BEANS

$4.25

S/REFRIED BEANS

$4.25

S/RELLENO

$6.00

S/RICE

$4.25

S/RICE & BEANS

$4.25

S/SALAD

$4.25

S/TACO

$3.95

S/TAMALE (chicken or picadillo)

$4.25

S/TORTILLAS

$1.50

SALSA TO GO

$4.95

S/CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$2.00

DELUXE

$3.00

Plato Frio

ON THE SIDE

Dont Make

Same Plate

Soft Flour

To Go Bags

$0.08

Blanco Sauce

$3.99

Sub Avocado

Soft Corn

Chip Refill

$1.50

CATERING

1/2 PAN Layer Bean Dip

$40.00

1/2 PAN BEANS

$25.00

1/2 PAN RICE

$25.00

BURRITO PLATTER

$59.95

COMBO PLATTER

$59.95

FIESTA PLATTER

$59.95

GUACAMOLE PLATTER

$45.00

QUESADILLA PLATTER

$54.95

VEGGIE PLATTER

$54.95

N/A BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

AZTECA TROPIC

$6.00

BANANABERRELADA

$5.50

BEVERAGE

$2.75

CHOC KISS

$5.00

COFFEE/TEA

$2.25

CRAMBERRY JUICE

$2.95

FREEZE WILLY

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.95

HORCHATA

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

I.C. OREO

$5.00

LEMONADE

$4.50

MANGO BERRY/BRST

$6.00

MEXICAN SODA

$5.00

MILK

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.95

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$2.75

SMOOTHIE

$2.00

STRAWBERRY DREAM

$5.00

TOMATO JUICE

$2.95

TROPICAL STORM

$5.00

VIRG COLADA

$6.00

VIRG MARG

$6.00

VIRG. MARY

$3.50

Virg Mojito

$6.00

Water

MANGONADA

$6.00

Redbull

$3.95

MARGARITAS

BARREL SELECT MARG

$15.00

BLACKBERRY SELECT MARG

$13.00

BLOOD ORANGE MARG

$9.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$12.00

CANTARITO

$13.00

COCONUT MARG

$9.50

CORONITA MARG

$12.95

GOLD MARG

$9.50

GRAND TRADITIONAL MARG

$13.00

HOUSE MARG

$8.00

MANGONADA MARG

$9.50

ORIGINAL MARG

$9.50

PATRON Perfect

$12.00

POMERGRANATE MARG

$10.00

RAMOS RITA

$9.50

SKINNY MARG

$12.00

SPICY MARG

$10.00

TOP SEHLF MARG

$15.00

ULTMATE MARG

$12.00

AZTECA MARGARITA

$9.00

VODKA

VODKA WELL

$5.00

ABSOLUTE

$7.00

FILANDIA

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

kETEL ONE

$8.00

SMIRNOF

$6.50

SMIRNOF RAS

$6.50

TITO

$7.00

FIREFLY

$6.50

NORTH 44

$6.50

RUM

RUM WELL

$5.00

BACARDI

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.50

MALIBU

$6.50

MYERS

$6.50

BACARDI LIMON

BACARDI LIMON

$6.50

GIN

GIN WELL

$5.00

SAPHIRE

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

TEQUILA

TEQUILA WELL

$5.00

1800 ANEJO

$11.00

1800 REPASADO

$9.00

1800 SILVER

$8.50

AGAVERA

$8.00

BRACERO SILVER

$8.50

BRACERO REPOSADO

$9.50

CABO WABO ANEJO

$11.00

CABO WABO BLAMCO

$9.00

CAMARINA PLATA

$7.00

CASA NOBLE REP

$9.00

CASA NPBLE SILVER

$8.00

CASADORES ANEJO

$10.00

CASADORES BLANCO

$8.00

CASADORES REP

$9.00

CORRALEJO

$9.00

CORRAZON

$10.00

CORZO

$9.00

CUERVO FAMILIA

$16.00

CUERVO TRAD

$7.00

DON EDUARDO

$9.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$11.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$9.00

DON JULIO REP

$10.00

EL JIMADOR

$8.50

ESPOLON PLATA

$8.50

ESPOLON REP

$9.50

HERRADURA ANEO

$11.00

HERRADURA REP

$10.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$9.00

HORNITOS

$9.00

HUSSONGS

$9.00

LUNA AZUL

$8.50

MI CAMPO

$6.00

MILAGRO ANEJO

$11.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$9.00

MILAGRO SUPREME

$13.00

MONTE ALBAN

$6.00

PAPA BUENO SILVER

$7.50

PAPA BUENO ANEJO

$8.50

PATRON ANEJO

$12.00

PATRON REPASADO

$11.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

PUEBLO VIEJO

$6.00

TARANTULA

$8.00

TRES GENERATION

$9.00

TRS GEN PLATA

$9.00

DOBEL

$8.00

BOURBON/WHISKEY

BOURBON WELL

$5.00

BLACK VELVET

$6.50

BUSHMILL

$7.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$7.50

R & R

$6.50

PENALTON

$7.50

SEAGRAMS 7

$6.50

VO

$6.50

WILD TURKEY

$7.00

SCOTCH

SCOTCH WELL

$5.00

CHIVAS

$8.00

DEWARS

$7.00

GLENLIVET

$8.00

JAMERSON

$7.00

JW BLACK

$8.00

JW RED

$8.00

COCKTAILS

ALABAMA SLAMMER

$8.00

ALMOND JOY

$8.00

AMRETTO SOUR

$6.50

APPLETINI

$8.00

AZTECA COFFEE

$6.50

AZTECA TEA

$10.00

B 52

$7.50

B JOB

$7.50

BAILEYS

$7.00

BB SPIKE LEMONADE

$9.00

BL BERRY TEA

$8.00

BL MARIA

$8.00

BL MARY

$7.50

BLACK OPAL

$10.00

BLK BERRY MULE

$10.00

BLK RUSSIAN

$7.00

BLUE HAWAII

$8.00

BULL BLASTER

$8.00

CAFE ESPANOL

$6.95

CAFE SUZANNA

$6.95

CANCUN MATINI

$8.50

CARIBEAN COLADA

$9.00

CARMEL APPLE

$8.00

CHELADA

$8.00

CHI CHI

$8.00

CLASSIC MART

$8.00

COCO BREEZE

$9.00

COFFEE NUDGE

$6.50

COSMO

$8.00

CUCARACHA

$6.50

DAQUIRI

$8.00

DR PEPPER

$8.00

DUCK FART

$7.50

FIRE BALL

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

GREY HOUND

$6.00

HORCHATA MART

$8.00

IRISH COFFEE

$7.00

JAGER

$7.00

JALISCO MULE

$13.00

KALUHA

$7.00

KAMAKAZI

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

LOCO

$9.00

LYNCH LEMONADE

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

MANZANA TWIST

$10.00

MICHULADA

$8.00

MOJITO

$9.00

MOSCOE MULE

$10.00

MUDSLIDE

$8.50

ORCHALATTE

$8.50

PALOMA

$8.50

PATRON MOJITO

$10.00

PEAR DROP

$8.00

PEAR-A-DISE

$10.00

PEPPERMINT PATTY

$6.95

PINA COLADA

$8.00

PINA MOJITO

$8.50

POM MOJITO

$9.00

POM TEA

$10.00

RASP CHILLER

$9.00

S ON THE BEACH

$8.00

SANGRIA

$9.00

SASPRILLA SIPPER

$8.00

SCRE DRIVER

$5.50

SEA BREEZE

$6.00

SLAMMER

$6.00

SMITH & KERNS

$7.00

SMITH & WESSON

$8.50

SNAKE BITE

$6.50

SONIA SUNBURTS

$9.00

SPIDER BITE

$7.50

SUMMER PEACH

$8.50

TENN TEA

$10.00

TEQUILA SPRITZER

$8.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNSET

$8.50

ULTRA MOJITO

$9.50

VALLARTA MARTINI

$9.00

VODKA RED BULL

$8.00

WASH APPLE

$8.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$6.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.00

DRAFT BEER

Dont Make

IPA

$7.00+

Dos XX Amber

$7.00+

Negra Modelo

$7.00+

Modelo

$7.00+

Pacifico

$7.00+

Tecate

$7.00+

BOTTLE BEER

CORONA

$4.50

CORONA LITE

$4.50

KOKANEE

$3.75

MICH ULTRA

$3.75

MILLER LITE

$3.75

PACIFICO

$4.50

SOL

$4.50

TECATE LIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.25

CORONA SELTZER

$4.50

BLUE MOON

$3.75

CORONA PREMIER

$4.50

W/ Glass

Corona 24

$6.50

O'doul's

$3.75

WINE

HOUSE CAB

$6.00

HOUSE CHARD

$6.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$6.00

GL KJ

$8.00

GL PINO GRI

$7.00

GL REISLING

$7.00

GL ROSE

$7.00

GL WHITE ZIN

$6.50

GL SAV BLANC

$7.00

GL DRE TREE CAB

$11.00

AZTECA RED

$8.00

AZTECA WHITE

$7.00

Azteca Red Blend Bottle

$24.00

OYSTER BAY SAUV BLANC

$9.00

AZTECA PINOR BTL

$21.00

2 VINES CHARD BTL

$18.00

2 VINES MERLOT BTL

$18.00

DREAM TREE CAB BTL

$33.00

OYSTER BAY BTL

$27.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

HH Marg

$6.95

HH Ramos Rita

$8.50

HH Pom Rita

$6.95

HH Azteca Tea

$6.00

HH Sangria

$6.00

HH House Wine

$5.50

HH Well Drink

$4.95

HH IPA

$6.50+

HH Bud Light

$5.50+

HH Coors Light

$5.50+

HH Modelo

$6.50+

HH Negra Modelo

$6.50+

HH Tecate

$6.50+

HH Pacifico

$6.50+

HH Dos XX Amber

$6.50+

DOUBLE

DOUBLE

$5.00

Cinco Drinks

Corona

$4.00

Luna Azul Shot

$5.55

Don Julio Marg

$8.50

Don Julio Paloma

$8.50

SPARKLING COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$9.00

SANGRIA BELLINI

$9.00

SPARKLING POMOGRATE

$9.00

HH APPS

1/2 LB DIABLA SHRIMP

$10.00

1/2 LB MOJO SHRIMP

$12.00

1/2 CHICKEN TAQ

$7.00

AZT NACHOS HH

$6.00

HH QUESO

$7.00

2 TACOS

$4.00

HH Taq Rn

$5.00

HH Ceviche

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14700 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99216

Directions

Gallery
Azteca - Valley image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
orange star4.6 • 377
14201 E Sprague Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
orange starNo Reviews
16208 E. Indiana Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - -157 S Howard Street Ste #102
orange starNo Reviews
-157 S Howard Street Ste #102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
601 E. Front Ave. #101 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Spokane Sullivan - Spokane Sullivan
orange starNo Reviews
10 N Sullivan Road Spokane Valley, WA 99037
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Spokane Newport - Spokane Newport
orange starNo Reviews
9412 N. Newport Highway Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spokane

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spokane
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston