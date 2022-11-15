Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azteca Mexican Diner

332 W Main St #1618

Falconer, NY 14733

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice
Quesadilla fajita
Cheese quesadilla & rice

Liquor/Beer togo

Special drink

Frozen margarita

Rocks margarita

$7.00

Domestic beer

imported beer

Large Margarita

Add utensils

More Popular items 👏

Fajita burrito

Fajita burrito

$16.44

A big steak or grilled chicken or shrimp burrito. Grilled with peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice & beans. Smothered with queso blanco.

Burrito Tejano

Burrito Tejano

$16.44

A big burrito stuffed with steak, rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Layered with homemade queso blanco. Add red or green salsa to make it spicy! Pictured is an example of it with queso blanco and red salsa.

Flautas

Flautas

$14.96

Deep fried tortillas rolled with chicken. Layered with queso blanco and salsa verde. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Pick 4

Pick 4

$11.44

This is our Pick 4! All of our items comes as ground beef!

Shrimp chimichangas

Shrimp chimichangas

$17.44

Two deep fried or soft chimichangas. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, rice and beans.

Shrimp tacos

Shrimp tacos

$17.44

3 flour tortillas filled with shrimp, side of red salsa, pico de gallo, rice and beans

NEW Chimi-cheesecake

NEW Chimi-cheesecake

$5.99

Appetizers

Please know that if ordering the dips with no meal that is does NOT come chips or salsa
azteca dip

azteca dip

$7.51

This is a queso blanco dish mixed with ground beef and pico de Gallo

Bean dip

Bean dip

$5.72

Refried beans with queso blanco!

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.23
Jalapenos poppers

Jalapenos poppers

$8.44

5 deep fried jalapeños filled with cream cheese! served with lettuce and ranch!

Nachos Supremos

Nachos Supremos

$11.18

Loaded nachos with chicken, beans & ground beef. Smothered with queso blanco. Side salad of guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Cheesy fries

Cheesy fries

$7.20

Grilled specials

Especial de la casa

Especial de la casa

$17.70

All Fajitas grilled with Mixed Veggies. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Steak, Shrimp & Chicken.

Steak fajitas

Steak fajitas

$17.54

Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas.

Chicken fajitas

Chicken fajitas

$17.34

Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.87

All Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas.

my special fajitas

my special fajitas

$17.79

Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Chicken & shrimp

my special fajitas steak

my special fajitas steak

$17.89

Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Steak & shrimp

Lobster fajitas

Lobster fajitas

$17.94

Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Lobster meat.

Carne asada

Carne asada

$14.94

A thin, tender sliced grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, ranch salad and tortillas.

El pollo loco

El pollo loco

$16.44

Two grilled chicken breasts smothered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole and sour cream salad.

Las carnitas (chef's fave')

Las carnitas (chef's fave')

$14.94

Fried pork chunks, topped with homemade pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Fajita nachos

Fajita nachos

$15.19

Loaded fajita nachos with choice of steak or grilled chicken. Grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers and layered with queso blanco.

Tacos verdes

Tacos verdes

$14.94

Three tacos filled with steak or chicken, cilantro, diced onions, and homemade salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, and soft corn tortilla. (You may ask for flour tortilla)

Tacos de carne asada

Tacos de carne asada

$14.94

Three soft tacos filled with tender steak. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and salsa roja.

El sinaloense

El sinaloense

$16.14

Grilled chicken and Chorizo layered with queso blanco. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Camarones a la diabla

Camarones a la diabla

$14.94

Grilled shrimp prepared in homemade salsa roja. Shrimp is layered on top of a bedding of rice. Served with ranch salad.

Fajita taco salad

Fajita taco salad

$15.19

A crispy, edible tortilla filled with choice of steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and smothered with queso blanco. Grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Choripollo

Choripollo

$16.99

This is a hidden menu item! Two grilled chicken breasts smothered with queso blanco and topped with chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

vegetarian Specials

Vegetarian fajitas

$14.96

Vegetarian fajitas are grilled with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans.

Chiles poblanos

$15.96

Two poblano peppers wrapped with two eggs. Stuffed with cheese and smothered in salsa verde. Served with rice & beans

Huevos Rancheros

$11.60

Two sunny side up eggs prepared with homemade salsa roja. Served with rice & beans and tortillas

Fish fry

$16.35Out of stock

This Fish fry is served with rice and ranch salad ( onions, lettuce, lemon, ranch) Breading The fish fry with our own unique recipe.

Shrimp Fry

$16.35

This Shrimp fry is served with rice and ranch salad ( onions, lettuce, lemon, ranch) Breading The Shrimp fry with our own unique recipe.

Shrimp fajita nachos

$16.64

Loaded fajita nachos is grilled with shrimp, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Layered with cheese dip.

Veggie fajita nachos

$14.99

Loaded nacho chips grilled with onion's, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms.

Small shrimp fajitas

$14.89

Small shrimp fajitas is grilled with shrimp, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Las rancheritas

$13.44

Two cheese enchiladas topped with cheese, mushrooms and enchilada salsa. Served with rice and beans

Azteca favorites

Please let us know which platters to add your cheese dip to!

Special orders

Chimichangas

$12.44

Two deep fried or soft tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken, served with beans. Covered with queso blanco and topped with sour cream and guacamole salad and tomato.

Taquitos mexicanos

$11.59

Deep fried tortillas, two filled with beef tips and two with chicken. Served with rice & beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas supremas

$11.69

4 assorted enchiladas: One beef, one cheese, one bean, and one chicken. All topped with sour cream salad which includes shredded cheese and tomatoes.

Las Paisas

$11.44

3 chicken enchiladas smothered with salsa verde. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Taco salad

Fajita dinner for 2

$23.18

Fajitas are grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream salad. Your choice of steak or chicken.

half portion fajita

$12.08

Fajitas are grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream salad. Your choice of steak or chicken.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.90

We brought this meal back only for OUR ONLINE menu! Two cheese enchiladas with choice of beef tips or chicken on top. side salad of guacamole.

Quesadillas

$17.44

A grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with shrimp, beans, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream salad.

Mushroom quesadilla

$10.94

A flour tortilla, grilled with cheese and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla rellena

$10.94

A flour tortilla, grilled with cheese, beans and beef tips or chicken. Served with rice and guacamole.

Lobster quesadilla

$16.84

A flour tortilla, stuffed and grilled with cheese, lobster, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.

Crabmeat quesadilla

$16.84

A flour tortilla, stuffed and grilled with cheese, crabmeat, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.

order of quesadillas

$11.69

2 chicken or beef tip quesadillas Served with rice & beans.

Burritos

Burrito Deluxe

$10.94

Two burritos: one chicken, one beef tips. Both stuffed with beans and topped with sour cream salad, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Lobster burrito

$16.44

Grilled lobster cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.

Burrito Especial

$10.44

A beef and bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Cheese dip Burritos

$12.44

Two beef tip or chicken burritos smothered with queso blanco.

Steaks

Steak Mazatlan

$18.94Out of stock

A T-Bone steak grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Steak el azteca

$18.94Out of stock

A T-Bone steak with tossed salad. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$18.94Out of stock

A T-Bone steak prepared with homemade salsa roja.

Huevos a la mexicana

$13.39

A thin, sliced steak, slowly cooked. Layered on top of 2 scrambled eggs whipped with fresh pepper bits, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Carne a la Mexicana

$15.94

Thin sliced steaks grilled with jalapeño peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas! This is a traditional Mexican meal!

Chips, salsa, & more.

Small Chips

$4.49

Feeds 1-2 people

Small Salsa

$3.49

5.5 oz cup. Feeds 1-3 people

Medium Chips

$5.49

Feeds 2-4 people

Medium Salsa

$4.79Out of stock

12 oz cup. Feeds 4-6 people

Large Chips

$6.74

Feeds 6-8 people

Large salsa

$5.48

16 oz cup. Feeds 5-8 people

Guacamole

$6.14

Bean dip

$5.65

Azteca Dip

$7.39

Queso blanco

$6.39

Jalapeno poppers

$7.39
Jarrito

$3.99

Desserts

Flan

$6.19

"Flan can refer to two different things: either a baked custard dessert topped with caramel similar to the French crème caramel, or a tart-like sweet pastry with a filling called a fruit flan" In this case its a baked custard topped with caramel!

Super sopapillas

$5.39

These are loaded tortilla strips with honey, cinnamon, butter, chocolate, and Strawberry drizzle. served with an ice cream ball.

Fried iced cream

$5.69Out of stock

Deep fried iced cream with whipped cream, chocolate, and a cherry!

churros

$5.65

Deep fried dough sticks covered with cinnamon and chocolate drizzle. served with a vanilla iced cream.

New! Chimi-cheese cake

$5.99

Kids Meals

kids drink only for 10 and under.

adult chicken fingers

$10.94

Burrito & rice

$8.02

Burrito & taco

$8.02

Cheese Burger & fries

$8.02

Cheese quesadilla & fries

$8.02

Cheese quesadilla & rice

$8.02

Chicken fingers & fries

$8.02

Mozzarella sticks & fries

$8.02Out of stock

A la carta

Order of tacos supremos

$11.44

3 tacos with meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

Order of soft tacos

$7.50

3 soft tacos with meat lettuce & cheese

order of Chiles rellenos

$8.74

3 Chile poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and smothered with salsa de enchilada.

order of burritos

$8.19

Two burritos with chicken or ground beef, cheese and salsa de burrito.

order of hard tacos

$6.20

3 hard Tacos with meat, lettuce & cheese

1 Single Taco Supremo

$3.75

1 taco de carne asada

$5.49

1 Soft taco with steak or grilled chicken lettuce and pico de Gallo

1 taco de carnitas

$5.49Out of stock

1 taco de carnitas with lettuce and pico de Gallo

beans

$3.45

Flour tortillas

$1.95

3 flour tortillas

Corn tortillas

$2.05

3 corn tortillas

pico de gallo

$1.95

Diced up tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, onion & cilantro.

Rice

$3.45

Shredded cheese

$2.25

sour cream

$2.35

Drinks

Liquor/Beer

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We serve authentic Mexican food!

Website

Location

332 W Main St #1618, Falconer, NY 14733

Directions

