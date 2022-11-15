Azteca Mexican Diner
332 W Main St #1618
Falconer, NY 14733
Popular Items
Liquor/Beer togo
Special drink
Please note that you need at least one full meal in order for liquor to be taken Togo! And please bring your ID Thank you and I hope you have a great day! Must be 21 years or older!
Frozen margarita
Rocks margarita
Domestic beer
imported beer
Large Margarita
Add utensils
More Popular items 👏
Queso blanco
Classic Cheese dip. One size
Queso Fundido
Chorizo(mexican sausage) with queso blanco
Fajita burrito
A big steak or grilled chicken or shrimp burrito. Grilled with peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice & beans. Smothered with queso blanco.
Burrito Tejano
A big burrito stuffed with steak, rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Layered with homemade queso blanco. Add red or green salsa to make it spicy! Pictured is an example of it with queso blanco and red salsa.
Flautas
Deep fried tortillas rolled with chicken. Layered with queso blanco and salsa verde. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Pick 4
This is our Pick 4! All of our items comes as ground beef!
Shrimp chimichangas
Two deep fried or soft chimichangas. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, rice and beans.
Shrimp tacos
3 flour tortillas filled with shrimp, side of red salsa, pico de gallo, rice and beans
coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Flan
Fried iced cream
NEW Chimi-cheesecake
Appetizers
azteca dip
This is a queso blanco dish mixed with ground beef and pico de Gallo
Bean dip
Refried beans with queso blanco!
Guacamole
Jalapenos poppers
5 deep fried jalapeños filled with cream cheese! served with lettuce and ranch!
Nachos Supremos
Loaded nachos with chicken, beans & ground beef. Smothered with queso blanco. Side salad of guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Cheesy fries
Grilled specials
Especial de la casa
All Fajitas grilled with Mixed Veggies. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Steak, Shrimp & Chicken.
Steak fajitas
Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas.
Chicken fajitas
Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
All Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas.
my special fajitas
Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Chicken & shrimp
my special fajitas steak
Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Steak & shrimp
Lobster fajitas
Fajitas grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole Salad. Comes with Tortillas. Lobster meat.
Carne asada
A thin, tender sliced grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, ranch salad and tortillas.
El pollo loco
Two grilled chicken breasts smothered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole and sour cream salad.
Las carnitas (chef's fave')
Fried pork chunks, topped with homemade pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Fajita nachos
Loaded fajita nachos with choice of steak or grilled chicken. Grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers and layered with queso blanco.
Tacos verdes
Three tacos filled with steak or chicken, cilantro, diced onions, and homemade salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, and soft corn tortilla. (You may ask for flour tortilla)
Tacos de carne asada
Three soft tacos filled with tender steak. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and salsa roja.
El sinaloense
Grilled chicken and Chorizo layered with queso blanco. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Camarones a la diabla
Grilled shrimp prepared in homemade salsa roja. Shrimp is layered on top of a bedding of rice. Served with ranch salad.
Fajita taco salad
A crispy, edible tortilla filled with choice of steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and smothered with queso blanco. Grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Choripollo
This is a hidden menu item! Two grilled chicken breasts smothered with queso blanco and topped with chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
vegetarian Specials
Vegetarian fajitas
Vegetarian fajitas are grilled with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans.
Chiles poblanos
Two poblano peppers wrapped with two eggs. Stuffed with cheese and smothered in salsa verde. Served with rice & beans
Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny side up eggs prepared with homemade salsa roja. Served with rice & beans and tortillas
Fish fry
This Fish fry is served with rice and ranch salad ( onions, lettuce, lemon, ranch) Breading The fish fry with our own unique recipe.
Shrimp Fry
This Shrimp fry is served with rice and ranch salad ( onions, lettuce, lemon, ranch) Breading The Shrimp fry with our own unique recipe.
Shrimp fajita nachos
Loaded fajita nachos is grilled with shrimp, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Layered with cheese dip.
Veggie fajita nachos
Loaded nacho chips grilled with onion's, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms.
Small shrimp fajitas
Small shrimp fajitas is grilled with shrimp, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Las rancheritas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with cheese, mushrooms and enchilada salsa. Served with rice and beans
Azteca favorites
Las enchiladas Suizas
Chicken enchiladas smothered with salsa verde. Topped with cheese lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Pollo mole
Chicken bites with homemade mole sauce. Served with Spanish rice, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Add Queso
Please let us know which platters to add your cheese dip to!
Special orders
Chimichangas
Two deep fried or soft tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken, served with beans. Covered with queso blanco and topped with sour cream and guacamole salad and tomato.
Taquitos mexicanos
Deep fried tortillas, two filled with beef tips and two with chicken. Served with rice & beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas supremas
4 assorted enchiladas: One beef, one cheese, one bean, and one chicken. All topped with sour cream salad which includes shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Las Paisas
3 chicken enchiladas smothered with salsa verde. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Taco salad
A crispy, editable bowl, filled with ground beef, beans, cheese dip. lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Fajita dinner for 2
Fajitas are grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream salad. Your choice of steak or chicken.
half portion fajita
Fajitas are grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream salad. Your choice of steak or chicken.
Enchiladas Rancheras
We brought this meal back only for OUR ONLINE menu! Two cheese enchiladas with choice of beef tips or chicken on top. side salad of guacamole.
Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with shrimp, beans, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream salad.
Quesadilla fajita
A flour tortilla, stuffed and grilled with cheese, steak or chicken, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Mushroom quesadilla
A flour tortilla, grilled with cheese and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla rellena
A flour tortilla, grilled with cheese, beans and beef tips or chicken. Served with rice and guacamole.
Lobster quesadilla
A flour tortilla, stuffed and grilled with cheese, lobster, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Crabmeat quesadilla
A flour tortilla, stuffed and grilled with cheese, crabmeat, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
order of quesadillas
2 chicken or beef tip quesadillas Served with rice & beans.
Burritos
Burrito mexicano
A beef tip or chicken burrito that is smothered with queso blanco and served with rice. Topped with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos: one chicken, one beef tips. Both stuffed with beans and topped with sour cream salad, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Lobster burrito
Grilled lobster cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
Burrito Especial
A beef and bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Cheese dip Burritos
Two beef tip or chicken burritos smothered with queso blanco.
Steaks
Steak Mazatlan
A T-Bone steak grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Steak el azteca
A T-Bone steak with tossed salad. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
A T-Bone steak prepared with homemade salsa roja.
Huevos a la mexicana
A thin, sliced steak, slowly cooked. Layered on top of 2 scrambled eggs whipped with fresh pepper bits, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Carne a la Mexicana
Thin sliced steaks grilled with jalapeño peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas! This is a traditional Mexican meal!
Chips, salsa, & more.
Small Chips
Feeds 1-2 people
Small Salsa
5.5 oz cup. Feeds 1-3 people
Medium Chips
Feeds 2-4 people
Medium Salsa
12 oz cup. Feeds 4-6 people
Large Chips
Feeds 6-8 people
Large salsa
16 oz cup. Feeds 5-8 people
Pink lemonade
Jarrito
Desserts
"Flan can refer to two different things: either a baked custard dessert topped with caramel similar to the French crème caramel, or a tart-like sweet pastry with a filling called a fruit flan" In this case its a baked custard topped with caramel!
Super sopapillas
These are loaded tortilla strips with honey, cinnamon, butter, chocolate, and Strawberry drizzle. served with an ice cream ball.
Deep fried iced cream with whipped cream, chocolate, and a cherry!
churros
Deep fried dough sticks covered with cinnamon and chocolate drizzle. served with a vanilla iced cream.
New! Chimi-cheese cake
Kids Meals
A la carta
Order of tacos supremos
3 tacos with meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
Order of soft tacos
3 soft tacos with meat lettuce & cheese
order of Chiles rellenos
3 Chile poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and smothered with salsa de enchilada.
order of burritos
Two burritos with chicken or ground beef, cheese and salsa de burrito.
order of hard tacos
3 hard Tacos with meat, lettuce & cheese
1 Single Taco Supremo
1 taco de carne asada
1 Soft taco with steak or grilled chicken lettuce and pico de Gallo
1 taco de carnitas
1 taco de carnitas with lettuce and pico de Gallo
beans
Flour tortillas
3 flour tortillas
Corn tortillas
3 corn tortillas
pico de gallo
Diced up tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, onion & cilantro.
Rice
Shredded cheese
sour cream
Drinks
Liquor/Beer
Special drink
Frozen margarita
Rocks margarita
Domestic beer
imported beer
Large Margarita
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We serve authentic Mexican food!
332 W Main St #1618, Falconer, NY 14733