Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina (Ocean Springs)
45 Reviews
$$
1618 Bienville Blvd
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Popular Items
FAMILY MEALS
Family Taco Meal
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.
Family Fajita
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.
Chips and Dips Platter
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips, served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.
Party Platter 50pc.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. 54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.
DIPS
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Guacamole Dip
Creamy house guacamole.
Bean Dip
Refried beans covered in queso sauce.
Queso Fundido
Chorizo with queso and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Dip
Shrimp with queso and pico de gallo.
Premium Guacamole
Made with ripe avocados, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and seasoning.
APPETIZERS
A LA CARTA
Chicken Fingers
Order of (3) chicken fingers
Fries
(1) side of fries
Enchilada
(1) side of an enchilada
Rice
(1) side of rice.
Beans
(1) side of beans
Tamale
(1) tamale
Chile Relleno
(1) chile relleno
Chile Poblano
(1) chile poblano
Tostada
(1) tostada
Shrimp Tostada
(1) shrimp tostada
Flauta
(1) side of flauta
Ceviche Tostada
(1) ceviche tostada
FAJITAS
Fajita Chicken
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Steak
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Shrimp
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Mix
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Fish
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Mushroom
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Chick & Shrimp
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Stk & Chick
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Stk & Shrimp
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
TACOS
Shredded Chicken Taco
(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Beef Taco
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Grilled Steak Taco
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco
(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Shrimp Taco
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Mushroom Taco
(1) Mushroom taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
STREET TACOS
Tacos Al Pastor
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Lengua
Beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Slow-roasted and tender lamb meat served with fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carnitas
Beer-braised pork meat served with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Pescado
Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Birria Street Tacos
Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping.
Tacos de Shrimp
Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
BURRITOS
Beef Burrito
(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Steak Burrito
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Shrimp Burrito
(1) Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Fajita Chicken Burrito
(1) Fajita Chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Fajita Steak Burrito
(1) Fajita Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Fajita Shrimp Burrito
(1) Fajita Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
QUESADILLAS
Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Beef Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Shrimp Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
NACHOS
Beef Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Steak Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Shrimp Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Shrimp Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
CHIMICHANGAS
Beef Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Steak Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Shrimp Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Fajita Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Fajita Steak Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
SOUPS + SALADS
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken in a clear broth with rice and mixed veggies.
Sopa de Tortilla
Fried tortilla strips with chunks of avocado and shredded cheese in a chicken broth.
Crema de Poblano
A rich blending of creamy poblano peppers garnished with corn, cilantro and olive oil.
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl.
Victoria's Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, premium guacamole, grilled corn and cilantro
Salad Bowl
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garden Bowl
Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco.
Birria Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.
BURRITOS & WRAPS
Burrito Supreme
Your choice of meat and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Special
Beef or chicken burrito with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Loco
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.
Wrap Combo
Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled fish filled prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.
ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS
Carne Asada
A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.
Arrachera
A 10 oz. marinated steak. Served with three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Alambres
Your choice of protein grilled with bell peppers and onions finished off with grated mozzarella cheese. Served over three flour tortillas.
Pozole
A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo peppers and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage, oregano, onion and a side of tostadas.
Dobladitas de Mole
Grilled chicken breast and three-bean enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast topped with mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Accompanied by Mexican rice and tortillas.
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp sautéed in our chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and avocado.
Coctel de Camaron
Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo.
Sopes
Three sopes with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or chorizo. Topped with queso fresco, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream and avocado.
Flautas Dinner
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.
Chille Relleno Dinner
Your choice of one chile poblano or chile relleno, served with rice and tortillas.
Torta
Hoagie sandwich made with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with fries.
Molcajete
An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Pork Carnitas
Beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomatillo sauce. Accompanied by frijoles charros, Mexican rice and corn tortillas.
RECOMENDACIONES
San Miguel Sampler
Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta and steak nachos with black beans. Served with sour cream, guacamole, serrano peppers and pico de gallo.
Trio
One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.
Enchilada Dinner
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with red or green sauce.
Mexican Dinner
One beef enchilada, one beef taco, Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
La Mexicana
One chile relleno or poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Dinner
Topped with queso dip and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Supremas
A combination of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada. All topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.
Pollo Ranchero
Shredded chicken or beef served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chicken & Rice
Our signature marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.
Steak & Rice
Our signature marinated steak served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.
Shrimp & Rice
Our signature marinated shrimp served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and cheese. Served with fries.
Pechuga de Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and a salad.
SIDES
Lg Chips
Lg Salsa
Small Chips
Small Salsa
Flour Chips
SD Beans
SD Guacamole
SD Black Beans
SD Cilantro
SD Jalapeño
SD Lettuce
SD Chicken Fingers
(3) Chicken fingers
SD Onions
SD Shred Cheese
SD Pico de Gallo
SD Sliced Avocado
SD Rice
SD Tortillas
SD Salsa Tomatillo
SD Sour Cream
SD Guacamole Salad
SD Queso Fresco
SD Chiles Toreados
SD Frijoles Charros
SD Fries
SD Tomatoes
TACO TUESDAY
Beef Taco
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Shredded Chicken Taco
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Mushroom Taco
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Grilled Chicken Taco
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Grilled Steak Taco
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Shrimp Taco
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Birria Taco
(1) Birria taco. Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed corn tortilla.
Tacos Al Pastor
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros amd served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros amd served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos De Pescado
Three grilled fish fillet tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Authentic street tacos made with slow-roasted and tender lamb meat garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Lengua
Authentic street tacos made with beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Carnitas
Authentic street tacos made with beer-braised pork meat garnished with pico de gallo. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Birria Street Tacos
