Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina (Ocean Springs)

45 Reviews

$$

1618 Bienville Blvd

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Queso
Beef Taco
Victoria's Bowl

FAMILY MEALS

Family Taco Meal

Family Taco Meal

$48.00

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.

Family Fajita

$42.00

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.

Chips and Dips Platter

Chips and Dips Platter

$55.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips, served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.

Party Platter 50pc.

Party Platter 50pc.

$65.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.

Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.

$65.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. 54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.

DIPS

Queso

Queso

A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$6.50

Creamy house guacamole.

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$5.75

Refried beans covered in queso sauce.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.25

Chorizo with queso and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Dip

Shrimp Dip

$10.95

Shrimp with queso and pico de gallo.

Premium Guacamole

Premium Guacamole

$8.75

Made with ripe avocados, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and seasoning.

APPETIZERS

Wings

Wings

$11.25

(8pc) BBQ, Buffalo or Chipotle wings.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.50

Tilapia or shrimp cured in lime juice, and mixed with pico de gallo, olive oil and oregano.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$10.25

Pork skins served with guacamole.

Esquite

Esquite

$6.50

Mexican street corn with queso fresco and chili lime.

A LA CARTA

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$4.50

Order of (3) chicken fingers

Fries

Fries

$3.00

(1) side of fries

Enchilada

Enchilada

$3.75

(1) side of an enchilada

Rice

Rice

$3.00

(1) side of rice.

Beans

Beans

$3.00

(1) side of beans

Tamale

Tamale

$4.00

(1) tamale

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$7.50

(1) chile relleno

Chile Poblano

Chile Poblano

$7.50

(1) chile poblano

Tostada

Tostada

$5.50

(1) tostada

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

(1) shrimp tostada

Flauta

Flauta

$3.95

(1) side of flauta

Ceviche Tostada

$7.95

(1) ceviche tostada

FAJITAS

Fajita Chicken

$17.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak

$18.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Shrimp

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Mix

$18.25

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Fish

Fajita Fish

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Mushroom

$12.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Chick & Shrimp

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Stk & Chick

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Stk & Shrimp

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

TACOS

Shredded Chicken Taco

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.75

(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$3.75

(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.50

(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Mushroom Taco

$3.75

(1) Mushroom taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

STREET TACOS

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.50

Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Lengua

Tacos de Lengua

$19.95

Beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Barbacoa

Tacos de Barbacoa

$19.95

Slow-roasted and tender lamb meat served with fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$18.50

Beer-braised pork meat served with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Carne Asada

Tacos de Carne Asada

$18.50

Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Pescado

Tacos de Pescado

$19.95

Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

Birria Street Tacos

Birria Street Tacos

$19.95

Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping.

Tacos de Shrimp

$19.95

Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

BURRITOS

Beef Burrito

$5.50

(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$5.50

(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.50

(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Steak Burrito

$7.95

(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Shrimp Burrito

$8.50

(1) Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$9.00

(1) Fajita Chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Fajita Steak Burrito

$9.45

(1) Fajita Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Fajita Shrimp Burrito

$10.00

(1) Fajita Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Beef Quesadilla

$5.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.95

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$9.45

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

NACHOS

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.95

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Steak Nachos

$14.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Shrimp Nachos

$15.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Chicken Nachos

$15.45

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Steak Nachos

$16.00

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

CHIMICHANGAS

Beef Chimichanga

$8.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Chicken Chimichanga

$8.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$10.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Steak Chimichanga

$10.50

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.95

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Fajita Chicken Chimichanga

$11.75

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Fajita Steak Chimichanga

$12.00

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.45

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

SOUPS + SALADS

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$6.95

Chicken in a clear broth with rice and mixed veggies.

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

$6.95

Fried tortilla strips with chunks of avocado and shredded cheese in a chicken broth.

Crema de Poblano

Crema de Poblano

$6.95

A rich blending of creamy poblano peppers garnished with corn, cilantro and olive oil.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl.

Victoria's Bowl

Victoria's Bowl

Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, premium guacamole, grilled corn and cilantro

Salad Bowl

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Garden Bowl

Garden Bowl

$11.50

Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco.

Birria Bowl

Birria Bowl

$13.95

Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.

BURRITOS & WRAPS

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$11.50

Your choice of meat and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

Beef or chicken burrito with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito Loco

Burrito Loco

$14.95

A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.

Wrap Combo

Wrap Combo

$14.25

Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled fish filled prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.

ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.75

A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.

Arrachera

Arrachera

$19.75

A 10 oz. marinated steak. Served with three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.

Alambres

Alambres

Your choice of protein grilled with bell peppers and onions finished off with grated mozzarella cheese. Served over three flour tortillas.

Pozole

Pozole

$16.50

A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo peppers and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage, oregano, onion and a side of tostadas.

Dobladitas de Mole

Dobladitas de Mole

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast and three-bean enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions.

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$15.95

Chicken breast topped with mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Accompanied by Mexican rice and tortillas.

Camarones a La Diabla

Camarones a La Diabla

$19.95

Grilled shrimp sautéed in our chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and avocado.

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$19.95

Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo.

Sopes

Sopes

$11.50

Three sopes with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or chorizo. Topped with queso fresco, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream and avocado.

Flautas Dinner

Flautas Dinner

$13.25

Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.

Chille Relleno Dinner

Chille Relleno Dinner

$12.95

Your choice of one chile poblano or chile relleno, served with rice and tortillas.

Torta

Torta

$13.50

Hoagie sandwich made with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with fries.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$28.50

An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$17.95

Beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomatillo sauce. Accompanied by frijoles charros, Mexican rice and corn tortillas.

RECOMENDACIONES

San Miguel Sampler

San Miguel Sampler

$16.50

Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta and steak nachos with black beans. Served with sour cream, guacamole, serrano peppers and pico de gallo.

Trio

Trio

$14.95

One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.

Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$11.95

Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with red or green sauce.

Mexican Dinner

Mexican Dinner

$14.95

One beef enchilada, one beef taco, Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

La Mexicana

La Mexicana

$14.95

One chile relleno or poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

Topped with queso dip and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.50

A combination of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada. All topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.

Pollo Ranchero

Pollo Ranchero

$12.25

Shredded chicken or beef served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Quesadilla Dinner

Quesadilla Dinner

One quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chicken & Rice

Chicken & Rice

$13.75

Our signature marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.

Steak & Rice

$14.95

Our signature marinated steak served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.

Shrimp & Rice

$15.50

Our signature marinated shrimp served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and cheese. Served with fries.

Pechuga de Pollo

Pechuga de Pollo

$16.25

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and a salad.

SIDES

Lg Chips

$3.00

Lg Salsa

$3.00

Small Chips

$1.50

Small Salsa

$1.50

Flour Chips

$3.00

SD Beans

$3.00

SD Guacamole

$3.00

SD Black Beans

$3.00

SD Cilantro

$1.00

SD Jalapeño

$1.00

SD Lettuce

$1.00

SD Chicken Fingers

$4.50

(3) Chicken fingers

SD Onions

$1.00

SD Shred Cheese

$1.50

SD Pico de Gallo

$1.50

SD Sliced Avocado

$4.95

SD Rice

$3.00

SD Tortillas

$1.00

SD Salsa Tomatillo

$1.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Guacamole Salad

$3.95

SD Queso Fresco

$2.50

SD Chiles Toreados

$2.50

SD Frijoles Charros

$3.75

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Tomatoes

$1.00

TACO TUESDAY

Beef Taco

$2.50

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.50

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Mushroom Taco

$2.50

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.50

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Grilled Steak Taco

$3.50

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Birria Taco

$3.50

(1) Birria taco. Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed corn tortilla.

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.50

Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros amd served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Carne Asada

Tacos de Carne Asada

$14.50

Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros amd served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos De Pescado

Tacos De Pescado

$14.50

Three grilled fish fillet tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

Tacos de Barbacoa

Tacos de Barbacoa

$14.50

Authentic street tacos made with slow-roasted and tender lamb meat garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Lengua

Tacos de Lengua

$14.50

Authentic street tacos made with beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$14.50

Authentic street tacos made with beer-braised pork meat garnished with pico de gallo. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Birria Street Tacos

Birria Street Tacos

$14.50

