Azteca's Restaurant & Cantina - Saraland
No reviews yet
310 Industrial Parkway
Saraland, AL 36571
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DINNER MENU
Family Meals & Platters
Family Taco Meal
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Family Fajitas
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.
Chips & Dips Platter
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.
Party Platter 50pc.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. 54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.
Dips
Queso Dip
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Guacamole Dip
Creamy house guacamole.
Bean Dip
Refried beans covered in queso sauce.
Queso Fundido
Chorizo with queso and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Dip
Shrimp with queso and pico de gallo.
Premium Guacamole Dip
Made of ripe avocado, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and seasonings.
Beef Dip
Refried beans covered in queso sauce.
Appetizers
Wings
(8pc)BBQ, Buffalo or Chipotle wings.
Ceviche
Tilapia or shrimp cured in lime juice, and mixed with pico de gallo, olive oil and oregano.
Chicharones
Pork skins served with guacamole.
Esquite
Mexican street corn with queso fresco and chili lime.
Ground Beef Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!
Shredded Beef Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!
Steak Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!
Shrimp Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!
A La Carta
Black Beans
(1) side if refried beans
Burrito
(1) Burrito with refried beans inside and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Chicken Fingers
Order of (3) chicken fingers
Chile Poblano
(1) Chile Poblano a la carta.
Chile Relleno
(1) Chile Relleno a la carta.
Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Cilantro Rice
(1) side of rice.
Enchilada
(1) Enchila a la carte.
Flauta
(1) Flauta a la carta. Accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.
Fries
(1) side of fries.
Mexican Rice
(1) side of rice.
Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Refried Beans
(1) side if refried beans
Small Sides
Add any of these sides to your order.
Steamed Vegetables
Order of (3) chicken fingers
Tamal
(1) Tamal a la carta.
Tostada
(1) Tostada a la carta.
Soups, Salads & Bowls
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken in a clear broth with Mexican rice and mixed veggies.
Sopa de Tortilla
Fried tortilla strips with chunks of avocado and shredded cheese in a chicken broth.
Crema de Poblano
A rich blending of creamy poblano peppers garnished with corn, cilantro and olive oil.
House Salad
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl.
Salad Bowl
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Victoria's Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, premium guacamole, grilled corn and cilantro.
Garden Bowl
Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco.
Birria Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.
Tacos
Mushroom Taco
(1) Mushroom Taco a la carta.
Ground Beef Taco
(1) Ground beef taco a la carta.
Shredded Chicken Taco
(1) Shredded Chicken taco a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Taco
(1) Grilled Chicken taco a la carta.
Steak Taco
(1) Steak Taco a la carta.
Shrimp Taco
(1) Shrimp Taco a la carta.
Birria Taco
(1) Birria Taco a la carta.
********************
Tacos al Pastor
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Lengua
Beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Slow-roasted and tender lamb meat served with fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carnitas
Beer-braised pork meat served with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Pescado
Three grilled fish fillet tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Tacos de Shrimp
Three grilled shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Tacos de Birria
Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping. Served on corn tortillas in orders of three, accompanied by a side of Mexican rice.
Fajitas
Mushroom Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Mixed Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fish Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Burritos & Wraps
Burrito Supreme
Your choice of meat and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Special
Burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with red sauce.
Burrito Loco
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.
Wrap Combo
Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled fish filled prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.
Antojitos Mexicanos
Carne Asada
A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.
Arrachera
A 10 oz. marinated steak. Served with three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Alambres
Protein of your choice grilled with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served over three flour tortillas.
Pozole
A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo peppers and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage, oregano, onion and a side of tostadas.
Dobladitas de Mole
Grilled chicken breast and three-bean enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast topped with mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Accompanied by Mexican rice and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp sautéed in our chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and avocado.
Coctel de Camaron
Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo.
Sopes
Three sopes with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or chorizo. Topped with queso fresco, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream and avocado.
Flautas Dinner
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.
Chile Relleno
Your choice of a chile poblano or chile relleno served with Mexican rice and tortillas.
Torta
Hoagie sandwich made with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with fries.
Pork Carnitas
Beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomatillo sauce. Accompanied by frijoles charros, Mexican rice and corn tortillas.
Molcajete
An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Menudo
We have added MENUDO to our AZTECAS menu only at our Tillmans Corner location. Our menudo is accompanied by chopped onions, cilantro, dried chiles, and tortillas. This is a caldo that is sure to please the Gods!
Gringa
Recomendaciones
San Miguel Sampler
Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta and steak nachos with black beans. Served with sour cream, guacamole, serrano peppers and pico de gallo.
Chimichanga Dinner
Topped with queso dip, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
QuesaBIRRIA
A delicious birria quesadilla with a side of consome!
Chicken & Rice
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Steak & Rice
Steak tips with rice covered with cheese sauce.
Shrimp & Rice
Cut shrimp with rice & cheese sauce.
Mexican Dinner
One beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice, beans and guacamole salad.
La Mexicana
One chile relleno or chile poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Trio
One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.
Enchilada Dinner
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with red or green sauce.
Enchiladas Supreme
A combination of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada. All topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.
Pollo Ranchero
Shredded chicken or beef served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and cheese. Served with fries.
Pechuga de Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and a salad.
KIDS MENU
JUST FOR KIDS
Kids Burrito
Beef or Chicken burrito Served with red sauce, rice and beans.
Kids Quesadilla
Beef or chicken quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Kids Enchilada
Beef or chicken enchilada served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco
Beef or chicken taco served with rice and beans.
Kids Sandwich
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich served with fries.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Two chicken fingers with fries.
Kids Chicken & Rice
Chopped grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce.
Kids Steak & Rice
Chopped steak with rice, topped with cheese sauce.
DESSERTS
SWEET & TASTY
Cheesecake
A delicious piece of cheesecake sure to sweeten your day!
Churros
Our homemade tequila caramel sauce accompanies this fried-dough pastry coated in sugar; sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Flan
A classic! This traditional Mexican dessert is luxurious, baked custard topped off with a rich caramel sauce.
Sopapillas (Non Birthday)
Tres Leches
Our homemade Tres Leches is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream... This Mexican staple dessert is about as authentic as it gets!
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
310 Industrial Parkway, Saraland, AL 36571