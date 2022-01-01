Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aztecas Restaurant - Gulfport

1,229 Reviews

$$

9400 Highway 49

Gulfport, MS 39503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
Tacos de Birria
Burrito Special

FAMILY MEALS

Family Taco Meal

Family Taco Meal

$48.00

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.

Family Fajitas

$42.00

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.

Chips and Dips Platter

Chips and Dips Platter

$55.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips, served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.

Party Platter 50pc.

Party Platter 50pc.

$65.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.

Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.

$65.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. 54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.

DIPS

Queso

Queso

A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.25

Creamy house guacamole.

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$6.25

Refried beans covered in queso sauce.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.25

Chorizo with queso and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Dip

Shrimp Dip

$10.95

Shrimp with queso and pico de gallo.

Premium Guacamole

Premium Guacamole

$8.75

Made with ripe avocados, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and seasoning.

APPETIZERS

Wings

Wings

$11.25

(8pc) BBQ, Buffalo or Chipotle wings.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.50

Tilapia or shrimp cured in lime juice, and mixed with pico de gallo, olive oil and oregano.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$10.25

Pork skins served with guacamole.

Esquite

$6.50

Mexican street corn with queso fresco and chili lime.

A LA CARTA

Chicken Fingeres

Chicken Fingeres

$4.50

Order of (3) chicken fingers

Fries

Fries

$3.00

(1) side of fries

Enchilada

Enchilada

$3.75

(1) side of an enchilada

Rice

Rice

$3.00

(1) side of rice

Beans

Beans

$3.00

(1) side of beans

Tamale

Tamale

$4.00

(1) tamale

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$7.50

(1) chile relleno

Chile Poblano

Chile Poblano

$7.50

(1) chile poblano

Tostada

Tostada

$5.50

(1) tostada

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

(1) shrimp tostada

Flauta

Flauta

$3.95

(1) side of flauta

Ceviche Tostada

$7.95

(1) ceviche tostada

FAJITAS

Fajita Chicken

$17.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak

$18.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Shrimp

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Mix

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Fish

Fajita Fish

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Mushrooms

$14.25

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Chick & Shrimp

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Stk & Chick

$18.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Stk & Shrimp

$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

TACOS

Shredded Chicken Taco

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.75

(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$3.75

(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.50

(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Mushroom Taco

$3.75

(1) Mushroom taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

STREET TACOS

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.50

Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Lengua

Tacos de Lengua

$19.95

Beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Barbacoa

Tacos de Barbacoa

$19.95

Slow-roasted and tender lamb meat served with fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$18.50

Beer-braised pork meat served with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Carne Asada

Tacos de Carne Asada

$18.50

Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Pescado

Tacos de Pescado

$19.95

Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

Tacos de Birria

$19.95

Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping.

Tacos de Shrimp

$19.95

Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

BURRITOS

Beef Burrito

$5.50

(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$5.50

(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.50

(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Steak Burrito

$7.95

(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Shrimp Burrito

$8.50

(1) Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$9.00

(1) Fajita Chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Fajita Steak Burrito

$9.45

(1) Fajita Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Fajita Shrimp Burrito

$10.00

(1) Fajita Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Beef Quesadilla

$5.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.95

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$9.45

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

NACHOS

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.95

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Steak Nachos

$14.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Shrimp Nachos

$15.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Chicken Nachos

$15.45

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Steak Nachos

$16.00

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

CHIMICHANGAS

Chicken Chimichanga

$8.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Beef Chimichanga

$8.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Steak Chimichanga

$10.50

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$10.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.95

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Fajita Chicken Chimichanga

$11.75

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Fajita Steak Chimichanga

$12.00

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.45

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

SOUPS + SALADS

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$6.95

Chicken in a clear broth with rice and mixed veggies.

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

$6.95

Fried tortilla strips with chunks of avocado and shredded cheese in a chicken broth.

Crema de Poblano

Crema de Poblano

$6.95

A rich blending of creamy poblano peppers garnished with corn, cilantro and olive oil.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl.

Victoria's Bowl

Victoria's Bowl

Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, premium guacamole, grilled corn and cilantro.

Salad Bowl

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Garden Bowl

Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco.

Birria Bowl

$13.95

Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.

BURRITOS & WRAPS

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$11.50

Your choice of meat and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

Beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans.

Burrito Loco

Burrito Loco

$14.95

A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.

Wrap Combo

Wrap Combo

$14.25

Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled fish filled prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.

ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.75

A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.

Arrachera

Arrachera

$19.75

A 10 oz. marinated steak. Served with three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.

Alambres

Alambres

Your choice of protein grilled with bell peppers and onions finished off with grated mozzarella cheese. Served over three flour tortillas.

Pozole

Pozole

$16.50

A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo peppers and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage, oregano, onion and a side of tostadas.

Dobladitas de Mole

Dobladitas de Mole

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast and three-bean enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions.

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$15.95

Chicken breast topped with mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Accompanied by Mexican rice and tortillas.

Camarones a La Diabla

Camarones a La Diabla

$19.95

Grilled shrimp sautéed in our chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and avocado.

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$19.95

Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo.

Sopes

Sopes

$11.50

Three sopes with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or chorizo. Topped with queso fresco, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream and avocado.

Flautas

Flautas

$13.25

Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$12.95

Your choice of one chile poblano or chile relleno, served with rice and tortillas.

Torta

Torta

$13.50

Hoagie sandwich made with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with fries.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$28.50

An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$17.95

Beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomatillo sauce. Accompanied by frijoles charros, Mexican rice and corn tortillas.

RECOMENDACIONES

San Miguel Sampler

San Miguel Sampler

$16.50

Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta, black beans and steak nachos served with sour cream, guacamole, fresh jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$11.95

Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.

Mexican Dinner

Mexican Dinner

$14.95

One beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Trio

Trio

$14.95

One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.

La Mexicana

La Mexicana

$14.95

One chile relleno or poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.50

A combination of one cheese, one bean, one beef and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.

Pollo Ranchero

Pollo Ranchero

$12.25

Chicken topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Quesadilla Dinner

Quesadilla Dinner

One quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Chicken & Rice

Chicken & Rice

$13.75

Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.

Steak & Rice

$14.95

Steak tips with rice covered with cheese sauce.

Shrimp & Rice

$15.50

Cut shrimp with rice & cheese sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled, marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

Pechuga de Pollo

Pechuga de Pollo

$16.25

Grilled, marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and salad.

SIDES

Lg Chips

$3.00

Lg Salsa

$3.00

Small Chips

$1.50

Small Salsa

$1.50

Flour Chips

$3.00

SD Beans

$3.00

SD Guacamole

$3.00

SD Black Beans

$3.00

SD Cilantro

$1.00

SD Jalapeño

$1.00

SD Lettuce

$1.00

SD Chicken Fingers

$4.50

(3) Chicken fingers

SD Onions

$1.00

SD Shred Cheese

$1.50

SD Pico de Gallo

$1.50

SD Sliced Avocado

$4.95

SD Rice

$3.00

SD Tortillas

$1.00

SD Salsa Tomatillo

$1.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Guacamole Salad

$3.95

SD Queso Fresco

$2.50

SD Chiles Toreados

$2.50

SD Frijoles Charros

$3.75

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Tomatoes

$1.00

JUST FOR KIDS

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$6.25

Beef or chicken Taco served with rice and beans.

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$6.25

Beef or chicken burrito served with rice and beans.

Kids Enchilada

Kids Enchilada

$6.25

Beef or chicken enchilada served with rice and beans.

Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich served with fries.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.25

Beef or chicken quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Kids Fingers

Kids Fingers

$6.50

Two chicken fingers with fries

Kids Chick&Rice

Kids Chick&Rice

$7.95

Chopped grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce.

Kids Steak&Rice

$9.25

SWEET & TASTY

Churros

Churros

$5.00

This fried-dough pastry coated in sugar is accompanied by our homemade tequila caramel sauce; sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Margarita Cheese Cake

Margarita Cheese Cake

$5.00

A tangy twist on an all-time favorite, garnished with a slice of lime.

Flan

Flan

$5.00

A classic! This traditional Mexican dessert is luxurious, baked custard topped off with a rich caramel sauce.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00

Our homemade Tres Leches is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream... This Mexican staple dessert is about as authentic as it gets!

ICED TEA

(16oz) Iced Tea

$2.99

Gallon of Tea

$6.60

MARGARITAS

Half Gallon Margarita Mix

$10.00

Mix only (no alcohol)

Full Gallon Margarita Mix

$20.00

Mix only (no alcohol)

(20oz) BOTTLED DRINKS

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCA (Flavored Water)

Agua de Horchata

$3.60

A traditional Mexican drink made with rice, cinnamon, milk, vanilla, and brown sugar.

Agua de Tamarindo

$3.60

Sweet and tangy, made from tamarindo pods

Agua de Jamaica

$3.60

Sweet and tart, made with hibiscus flower

Agua de Durazno

$3.60

The sweet taste of peaches

Agua de Mango

$3.60

Light and refreshing, infused with mango and a touch of lime

Agua de Fresa

$3.60

Sweet strawberries to tantalize your palate

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9400 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503

Directions

