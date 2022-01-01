Aztecas Restaurant - Gulfport
1,229 Reviews
$$
9400 Highway 49
Gulfport, MS 39503
Popular Items
FAMILY MEALS
Family Taco Meal
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.
Family Fajitas
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.
Chips and Dips Platter
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips, served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.
Party Platter 50pc.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. 54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.
DIPS
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Guacamole
Creamy house guacamole.
Bean Dip
Refried beans covered in queso sauce.
Queso Fundido
Chorizo with queso and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Dip
Shrimp with queso and pico de gallo.
Premium Guacamole
Made with ripe avocados, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and seasoning.
APPETIZERS
A LA CARTA
Chicken Fingeres
Order of (3) chicken fingers
Fries
(1) side of fries
Enchilada
(1) side of an enchilada
Rice
(1) side of rice
Beans
(1) side of beans
Tamale
(1) tamale
Chile Relleno
(1) chile relleno
Chile Poblano
(1) chile poblano
Tostada
(1) tostada
Shrimp Tostada
(1) shrimp tostada
Flauta
(1) side of flauta
Ceviche Tostada
(1) ceviche tostada
FAJITAS
Fajita Chicken
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Steak
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Shrimp
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Mix
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Fish
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Mushrooms
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Chick & Shrimp
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Stk & Chick
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Stk & Shrimp
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
TACOS
Shredded Chicken Taco
(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Beef Taco
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Grilled Steak Taco
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Grilled Chicken Taco
(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Shrimp Taco
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Mushroom Taco
(1) Mushroom taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
STREET TACOS
Tacos Al Pastor
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Lengua
Beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Slow-roasted and tender lamb meat served with fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carnitas
Beer-braised pork meat served with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Pescado
Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Tacos de Birria
Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping.
Tacos de Shrimp
Three grilled fish tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
BURRITOS
Beef Burrito
(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Steak Burrito
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Shrimp Burrito
(1) Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Fajita Chicken Burrito
(1) Fajita Chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Fajita Steak Burrito
(1) Fajita Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Fajita Shrimp Burrito
(1) Fajita Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
QUESADILLAS
Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Beef Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Shrimp Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
NACHOS
Beef Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Steak Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Shrimp Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Shrimp Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
CHIMICHANGAS
Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Beef Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Steak Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Shrimp Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Fajita Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Fajita Steak Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
SOUPS + SALADS
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken in a clear broth with rice and mixed veggies.
Sopa de Tortilla
Fried tortilla strips with chunks of avocado and shredded cheese in a chicken broth.
Crema de Poblano
A rich blending of creamy poblano peppers garnished with corn, cilantro and olive oil.
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl.
Victoria's Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, premium guacamole, grilled corn and cilantro.
Salad Bowl
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garden Bowl
Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco.
Birria Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.
BURRITOS & WRAPS
Burrito Supreme
Your choice of meat and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Special
Beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans.
Burrito Loco
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.
Wrap Combo
Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled fish filled prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.
ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS
Carne Asada
A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.
Arrachera
A 10 oz. marinated steak. Served with three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Alambres
Your choice of protein grilled with bell peppers and onions finished off with grated mozzarella cheese. Served over three flour tortillas.
Pozole
A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo peppers and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage, oregano, onion and a side of tostadas.
Dobladitas de Mole
Grilled chicken breast and three-bean enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast topped with mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Accompanied by Mexican rice and tortillas.
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp sautéed in our chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and avocado.
Coctel de Camaron
Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo.
Sopes
Three sopes with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or chorizo. Topped with queso fresco, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream and avocado.
Flautas
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.
Chile Relleno
Your choice of one chile poblano or chile relleno, served with rice and tortillas.
Torta
Hoagie sandwich made with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with fries.
Molcajete
An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Pork Carnitas
Beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomatillo sauce. Accompanied by frijoles charros, Mexican rice and corn tortillas.
RECOMENDACIONES
San Miguel Sampler
Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta, black beans and steak nachos served with sour cream, guacamole, fresh jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Enchilada Dinner
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.
Mexican Dinner
One beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Trio
One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.
La Mexicana
One chile relleno or poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Supremas
A combination of one cheese, one bean, one beef and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Chicken & Rice
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Steak & Rice
Steak tips with rice covered with cheese sauce.
Shrimp & Rice
Cut shrimp with rice & cheese sauce.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
Pechuga de Pollo
Grilled, marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and salad.
SIDES
Lg Chips
Lg Salsa
Small Chips
Small Salsa
Flour Chips
SD Beans
SD Guacamole
SD Black Beans
SD Cilantro
SD Jalapeño
SD Lettuce
SD Chicken Fingers
(3) Chicken fingers
SD Onions
SD Shred Cheese
SD Pico de Gallo
SD Sliced Avocado
SD Rice
SD Tortillas
SD Salsa Tomatillo
SD Sour Cream
SD Guacamole Salad
SD Queso Fresco
SD Chiles Toreados
SD Frijoles Charros
SD Fries
SD Tomatoes
JUST FOR KIDS
Kids Taco
Beef or chicken Taco served with rice and beans.
Kids Burrito
Beef or chicken burrito served with rice and beans.
Kids Enchilada
Beef or chicken enchilada served with rice and beans.
Kids Sandwich
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich served with fries.
Kids Quesadilla
Beef or chicken quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Kids Fingers
Two chicken fingers with fries
Kids Chick&Rice
Chopped grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce.
Kids Steak&Rice
SWEET & TASTY
Churros
This fried-dough pastry coated in sugar is accompanied by our homemade tequila caramel sauce; sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Margarita Cheese Cake
A tangy twist on an all-time favorite, garnished with a slice of lime.
Flan
A classic! This traditional Mexican dessert is luxurious, baked custard topped off with a rich caramel sauce.
Tres Leches
Our homemade Tres Leches is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream... This Mexican staple dessert is about as authentic as it gets!
MARGARITAS
(20oz) BOTTLED DRINKS
AGUAS FRESCA (Flavored Water)
Agua de Horchata
A traditional Mexican drink made with rice, cinnamon, milk, vanilla, and brown sugar.
Agua de Tamarindo
Sweet and tangy, made from tamarindo pods
Agua de Jamaica
Sweet and tart, made with hibiscus flower
Agua de Durazno
The sweet taste of peaches
Agua de Mango
Light and refreshing, infused with mango and a touch of lime
Agua de Fresa
Sweet strawberries to tantalize your palate
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
9400 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503