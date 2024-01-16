- Home
Azucar
2843 S 5600 W
Suite 120
West Valley City, UT 84120
Drinks
Coffee
- Americano
Espresso and water. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$2.75
- Cappuccino
It's a classic coffee masterpiece, consisting of a strong shot of espresso crowned with a frothy, cloud-like layer of steamed milk foam. 12 oz comes with 2 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 3 shots$3.50
- Caramel Macchiato
Upside down Caramel and Vanilla latte with a hatch Caramel drizzle$4.25
- Cold Brew
It's a refreshing, full-bodied coffee delight, meticulously brewed and steeped in cold water for hours to extract its bold, smooth flavors. Enjoy the chilled simplicity of a pure, unadulterated caffeine kick, perfect for those who appreciate coffee at its$3.50
- Cortado
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso shots$2.75
- Flat White
Flat White: Selection of sizes, 12 oz to 20 oz, served hot$3.50
- Latte
It's a harmonious blend of smooth espresso and steamed milk, resulting in a creamy, caffeinated masterpiece. * 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots*$3.50
- Mocha
It's a decadent fusion of rich espresso and velvety dark chocolate, expertly mixed with steamed milk for a lusciously satisfying coffee. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.50
- Shot of Espresso
Espresso, with options for extra shots up to three$0.75
- White Mocha
Creamy white chocolate mocha, available in hot or iced, sizes: 12 oz, 16 oz, 20 oz$4.00
- Espesso$3.00
- Breve$3.50
Signature Drinks
- Crème Brûlée Latte
Caramel Vanilla White Mocha with Toasted Foam. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.75
- Mexican Mocha
Mocha (dark chocolate) base with agave and cinnamon. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.25
- Mazapan Latte
Peanut honey latte with cold foam topped with Mazapan crumble. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.75
- Horchata Latte
Fusion of creamy horchata and rich espresso in our Horchata Latte. A delightful blend of cinnamon-infused sweetness and bold coffee flavors, it's a delightful twist on your favorite latte. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.50
- Cafe De Olla
Traditional Mexican coffee that is served black. Imported Mexican coffee that is prepared with organic cinnamon, piloncillo (caramelized sugar cane), brown sugar, and spices$4.00
- Iced Cafe De Olla + Cold Foam
Mexican spiced black coffee that is prepared with imported Mexican cinnamon, brown sugar, piloncillo (camelized brown sugar), and topped with a vanilla cold foam$5.25
- Dulce De Leche Macchiato
This indulgent delight combines rich espresso with the sweet, caramel notes of traditional Dulce de Leche, all enveloped in creamy milk. It's a taste of Mexico's warmth and sweetness in every luxurious sip. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with$4.50
- Ganzito Latte
Mocha (dark chocolate) base with a hint of strawberry and subtle flavors to get the taste of the Mexican Ganzito treat. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.75
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Natural brown sugar, cinnamon, espresso and your choice of milk shaken to a perfection. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.50
- Tiramisu Latte
We infuse it with hints of cocoa, a dash of mascarpone, and a subtle note of ladyfingers, evoking the essence of the beloved Italian dessert. Each sip carries the essence of a perfectly executed tiramisu, from the coffee-soaked ladyfingers to the mascarpon$4.50
- Chocomilk Latte
Chocomil latte is made from a base of Mexican chocomilk powder and vanilla with a delectable Chocomil Foam. Chocolatey goodness. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.25
- Chocolate Abuelita
Delightfully frothy and flavorful cup of authentic Homemade Mexican hot chocolate$3.50
- Chocolate Abuelita Latte
Delightfully frothy and flavorful cup of authentic Homemade Mexican hot chocolate with rich espresso. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.00
- Azucar Cappuccino
Vanilla Cappuccino that is rich in coffee taste and fluffy. Perfect for coffee lovers who want a touch of sweetness but the boldness of espresso. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.25
- Lechera Lavender Latte
This delightful latte combines the rich creaminess of condensed milk, the fragrant allure of lavender, and the bold kick of espresso. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.50
- Chocomilk$3.50
Seasonal Specialty’s
- La Fresa Matcha Latte
Organic Strawberry Matcha with a Strawberry Cold Foam$5.50
- Loveberry Coco Chai Latte
A tantalizing micx of strawberry, coconut milk, and chai spices that is so refreshingly delicious. Topped with coconut shavings$4.50
- Brown Sugar Maple Latte
Indulge in the cozy goodness of our Brown Sugar Maple Latte. Immerse yourself in the warm embrace of freshly brewed espresso combined with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and the comforting essence of pure maple. It's the perfect balance of bold and swee$4.75
- Blueberry Matcha
A burst of antioxidant-rich blueberries combined with the smoothness of organic matcha for a delightful white mocha blueberry treat.$5.50
- Jamaica Agave Limeade
Refreshing hibiscus tea and limeade sweetened with organic agave and honey. Topped with a hibiscus flower.$4.75
- Mango Tango Green Tea Refresher
Refreshing and fragrant Jasmine Green Tea with a mix of organic mango and strawberry puree garnished with a dried orange.$4.75
- Rosemary Peach Black Tea
Refreshing and sublte but bold Bassam Black Tea with a sweet taste of our peach flavoring with an organic Rosemary garnish that brings the drink all together.$4.75
- Pistachio White Mocha
Rich, creamy, and nutty, this decadent white mocha is a must try for coffee aficionados. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.50
Tea
- Matcha
Unsweetened Organic Green Tea Powder and your choice of milk and sweetener$4.25
- Emily Sunrise
Green Tea, Strawberry and Honey$4.00
- London Fog
Earl Grey Milk Tea with Vanilla and Lavender Syrup$4.00
- Horchata Matcha
Horchata blended with matcha. Options: hot or iced, sizes from 12 oz to 20 oz$4.75
- Earl Grey
Earl Grey tea, options in 12 oz, 16 oz, 20 oz$2.75
- Black
Black tea, available in 12 oz, 16 oz, or 20 oz$2.75
- Chai Latte
Rimini Chai$4.25
- Green$2.75
- La Fresa Matcha
Strawberry Matcha with Strawberry Cold Foam$5.50
- Tiramisu Matcha$4.50
Superfood Drinks
- Mango Immunity Spritzer
Mango puree, coconut milk and soda water$4.25
- Lemonade Energy Spritzer
Homemade lemonade with energy booster$4.50
- Golden Tumeric Latte
Organic turmeric, organic cinnamon, organic ginger, organic cardamon, organic black pepper, and honey mixed into your choice of milk to create a comforting, rich flavor & antioxidants caffeine-free latte$4.50
- Betabel Pink Latte
Beet powder, strawberry, topped with rose petals$4.50
- Azul Spirulina Latte
Organic Spirulina Caffeine-Free Latte; nutty flavorful taste with the benefits of powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties$4.25
- PB Choco Protein Latte
Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate, Espresso, and Organic Protein Powder. Iced Latte. 12 oz comes with 1 shot 16 oz & 20 oz comes with 2 shots$4.75
Bottled Beverages
Food
Food
- Chilaquiles Verdes
Mexican chilaquiles are crispy tortilla chips in green Salsa with, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, sour cream and your choice of egg. Enjoy this versatile dish for any meal$10.00
- Turkey Croissant
Turkey croissant with lettuce, pepper jack cheese, american cheese, and mayo$6.00
- Avocado Toast
Sourdough bread spread with cream cheese, topped with slices of avocado, topped with paprika, all bagel seasoning, and drizzled with agave$6.00
- Cajeta Banana Toast
Sourdough bread spread with Cajeta (Mexican Carmel) and topped with fresh bananas, then the bananas are brûléed and topped with pecans.$6.00
- Strawberry Parfait
Greek yogurt parfait with fresh strawberries, probiotic granola, topped with coconut flakes, and a drizzle of agave$5.00
- Egg
Ice Cream
- One Scoop
One scoop of ice cream available in select flavors: coffee, coffee with caramel, season's special, strawberry with cheese, marzipan, pecan, and vanilla$3.50
- Two Scoops
Two scoops of ice cream. Choose from cafe, caramel-infused coffee, seasonal flavor, strawberry with cheese, mazapan, nut, or vanilla$6.00
- Azucar Sundae$7.50
- Affogatto
Scoop of Vanilla ice-cream and 2 Espresso shots$4.50
- Poppi Float
Poppi probiotic soda with two scoops of ice cream in a 16oz cup$8.00
Pan Dulce | Pastries
- Alfajores Dulce De Leche
Soft shortbread cookie filled with dulce de leche (a kind of caramel)$2.00
- Chocó Flan
Chocó flan combines a moist layer of chocolate cake with a creamy flan topping, often garnished with caramel sauce, creating a harmonious blend of textures and flavors$7.50
- Filled Pastries
Filled pastries typically include a variety of sweet or savory fillings encased in a flaky or tender pastry dough, often baked until golden$3.50
- Giant Conchas
Giant conchas are a larger version of the traditional Mexican sweet bread, known for its soft texture and seashell-shaped topping, typically flavored with vanilla, chocolate, or cinnamon$10.00
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese Roll
A pastry roll filled with a blend of cream cheese and finely chopped jalapeños, offering a balance of creamy and spicy flavors$3.00
- Orejas
Orejas, a flaky puff pastry, is lightly caramelized with a sprinkling of sugar, creating a delicate, crisp texture$2.50
- Pan De Muerte
Pan de muerte, a traditional pastry, is typically a sweet bread adorned with sugar and shapes symbolizing bones, honoring the Day of the Dead$10.00
- Panque
Pound cake$2.50
- Panque with Nuts
Pound cake muffin topped with pecan nuts$3.00
- Pasta Flores Guava
Guava mini pie topped with coconut$2.00
- Penguino
A penguino is a pastry typically filled with a creamy center, often chocolate, and coated in a soft, chocolate shell$4.50
- Rosca Bread
Rosca bread is a sweet, circular pastry that typically includes a soft, enriched dough, often adorned with candied fruits or sugar crystals on top$12.00
- Tres Leches Cake$7.00
- Chocolate Alfajor
A chocolate alfajor consists of soft, crumbly cookies filled with dulce de leche and enrobed in a smooth milk chocolate coating$2.50
- Galletas | Cookies
Galletas, or cookies, are typically made with a base of butter and sugar, and can include a variety of mix-ins such as chocolate chips, nuts, or dried fruits$2.50
- Conchas
Mexican conchas are a sweet pastry with a distinctive seashell shape. Topped with a crumbly topping in flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and cinnamon, they're perfect for breakfast or a snack with coffee or hot chocolate$2.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Azúcar Café is a cozy Mexican coffee shop in SLC serving up delicious espresso-based drinks, teas, Chilaquiles, Pan Dulce, and homemade ice cream. Come savor the flavors of Mexico in a welcoming atmosphere where every sip and bite is a taste of tradition and quality.
2843 S 5600 W, Suite 120, West Valley City, UT 84120