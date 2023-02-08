A map showing the location of Azucar Cafe Inc View gallery

Azucar Cafe Inc

25 Homestead Rd N Ste 23

Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Entremeses / Appetizers

Calamares Frito

$13.95

Fried calamari

Camarones Empanizados

$11.95

Fried breaded shrimp

Croqueta de Jamon

$1.00

Ham croquettes

Empanada de Carne

$2.50

Savory pastry filled with beef

Empanada de Pollo

$2.50

Savory pastry filled with chicken

Mariquitas

$6.95

Crispy plantain strips servied with our zesty mojo

Papas Fritas con Bacon y Queso

$12.95

French fries with bacon y cheese

Tamal

$2.50

A steamed pocket of cornmeal dough

Tamal con Puerco

$6.95

Corn tamale with chunks of fried pork

Tostones

$4.95

Plantain slices pressed and fried until crispy with our zesty mojo sauce

Tostones Rellenos Con Camarones

$14.95

Fried plantains with stuffed shrimp

Yuca Rellena con Queso

$10.95

Fried yuca stuffed with cheese

Sopas / Soups

Crema de Almejas

$6.50

Fresh creamy clam chowder

Crema de Mariscos

$8.95

A seafood bisque made from lobster sauce, shrimp and fish

Sopa de Pollo (Grande)

$6.95

Fresh chicken noodle soup, large size

Sopa de Pollo (Pequeña)

$3.95

Fresh chicken noodle soup, small size

Ensaladas / Salads

Ensalada César

$4.95

Fresh Caesar salad

Ensalada César con Pollo

$11.95

Fresh Caesar salad with chicken

Ensalada César con Camarones

$11.95

Fresh Caesar salad with shrimp

Ensalada de Aguacate

$4.95

Fresh avocado slices served with onions

Ensalada de Atún

$8.95

Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes

Ensalada de Casa

$4.95

Our house salad with ranch sauce

Bocadillos / Sándwiches

Croqueta Preparada

$10.95

Croqueta sandwich with swiss cheese, ham, pickles, mayo and mustard

Jamon y Queso

$7.95

Cuban ham and cheese

Media Noche

$7.95

The "Midnigh Sandwich" is like the Classic Cuban but served on a sweet bread

Pan Con Bistec de Palomilla

$11.95

Sirloin steak sandwich with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and potato sticks

Sándwich de Atún

$7.95

Cuban white tuna sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo

Sándwich de Lechon

$10.95

Grilled prok sandwich with onions and mojo sauce

Sándwich de Pescado

$11.95

Breaded fish fillet sandwich with onion, lettuce and tomatoes

Sándwich de Pollo

$10.95

Grilled chicken sandwich with onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Sándwich Cubano Clásico

$10.95

This traditional cuban sandwich comes with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo

Carne / Meat

Azucar Palomilla

$14.95

Cuban cut sirloin steak grilled with onions

Bistec Empanizado

$14.95

Breaded top sirloin

Churrasco

$25.95

Grilled skirt steak

Cordero

$18.95

Savory Lamb Stew

Fajita de Res

$14.95

Beef fajitas prepared with bell peppers, onions and seasoned to perfection

Milanesa de Res

$16.95

Breaded sirloin with ham and cheese, covered in tomato sauce

Rabo Encendido

$25.95

Savory Ox Tail Stew

Ropa Vieja

$14.95

Beef flank steak or skirt steak braised in the most flavorful sauce made with our signature creole sauce.

Vaca Frita

$14.95

Fried shredded beef cooked in our delicious mojo sauce

Pollo / Chicken

Arroz con Pollo

$14.95

Chicken served with seasoned yellow rice and one complimentary side.

Azucar Pechuga de Pollo

$14.95

Fried breaded chicken breast

Fajitas de Pollo

$14.95

Chicken fajitas prepared with bell peppers and onions

Limon de Saltimbo

$16.95

Chicken breast served covered in a creamy lemon sauce

Milanesa de Pollo

$16.95

Breaded chicken with ham, cheese and tomato sauce

Pollo a la Plancha

$14.95

Chicken breast steak, grilled to perfection

Pollo Festival

$20.95

Breaded chicken breast covered in seafood bisque, served with shrimp

Mariscos / Seafood

Arroz con Camarones

$14.95

Seasoned saffron rice with shrimp, served with one complimentary side.

Arroz con Camarones y Pescado

$24.95

Seasoned saffron rice with shrimp and fish, , served with one complimentary side.

Camarones al Ajillo

$14.95

Shrimp Scampi

Enchilada de Camarones

$14.95

Shrimp in red creole sauce

Filete de Pargo (10 oz.)

$21.95

Grilled red snapper fillet

Filete de Pescado

$14.95

Breaded fish fillet servied with our tartar sauce

Filete de Pescado al Grille

$14.95

Grilled swai fish

Pescado Varadero

$18.95

Breaded fish fillet covered in seafood bisque

Salmon al Grille

$18.95

Grilled salmon

Puerco / Pork

Bistec de Puerco

$14.95

Grilled pork steak with onions

Celia's Lechon Asado

$14.95

Roasted pork and onion, served with our mojo sauce

Chuletas de Puerco

$14.95

Grilled pork chops with onions

Masas de Puerco

$14.95

Pork chunks fried in our zesty mojo sauce

Azucar Favoritos / Favorites

Pork Mofongo

$14.95

Mashed green plantains with pork chunks

Shrimp Mofongo

$14.95

Mashed green plantains with shrimp in creole sauce

Acompañantes / Sides

Arroz Amarillo

$3.95

Yellow rice

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

White rice

Congri

$3.95

Black rice

Ensalada

$3.95

A small garden side salad

Papas Fritas

$3.95

French fries. Great with our sandwiches!

Platanos Maduros Fritos

$3.95

Fried sweet plantains

Potaje de Frijoles Negros

$3.95

Savory black beans

Pure de Papa

$3.95

Fluffy garlic mashed potatoes

Pure de Papa con Bacon y Queso

$4.95

Fluffy garlic mashed potatoes with bacon and cheese

Vegetales Mixtos

$3.95

Generous serving of mixed vegetables

Yuca Hervida

$3.95

Boiled or fried yuca, served with our delicious mojo sauce

Yuca Frita

$3.95

Mofongo

$3.95

Para Niños / Kid's Menu

Bistec de Palomilla Pequeño

$6.95

Small palomilla steak, served with fries and a soda

Croquetas de Jamon

$5.95

Two ham croquettes, served with fries and a soda

Dedos de Pollo

$6.95

Chicken nuggets, served with fries and a soda

Postres / Desserts

Flan

$5.50

Smooth custard with light caramel coating

Sensación (Flan con Helado)

$6.95

Sensation (Flan with Ice Cream)

Tres Leches

$5.50

Sponge cake soaked in three reams, frosted and served cold

Cafe y Té / Coffee and Tea

Cafecito

$1.25

Colada

$1.90

Cortadito

$1.90

Café con Leche

$2.95

Capuchino

$3.50

Café Americano

$2.50

American Coffee

Té (Caliente o Frio)

$1.90

Tea (Hot or Iced)

Leche

$2.50

Milk

Chocolate Caliente

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Soda

Agua de Coco

$2.50

Aloe Vera

$3.50

Botella de Agua / Bottled Water

$2.50

Champagne Perrier

$3.00

Coco Rico

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Inca Kola

$2.50

Ironbeer

$2.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$2.50

Jarrito Piña

$2.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Limon

$2.50

Jarritos Mango

$2.50

Jupiña

$2.50

Kola Champagne India

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Malta Hatuey

$2.50

Malta India

$2.50

Materva

$2.50

Sangría Señorial

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Jugos / Juices

Manzana

$2.99

Apple juice

Guava

$2.99

Guava juice

Mango

$2.99

Mango juice

Batidos / Smoothies

Papaya

$4.95

Papaya smoothie

Mango

$4.95

Mango smoothie

Guava

$4.95

Guava smoothie

Mamey

$4.95

Mamey smoothie

Fresa

$4.95

Strawberry smoothie

Chocolate

$4.95

Chocolate smoothie

Avena

$4.95

Oat smoothie

Malta

$4.95

Malt smoothie

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Get a taste of Cuba in Lehigh Acres. We have a large variety of delicious Cuban dishes, including Chicken, Beef and Ham Empanadas, Tamales, Pork Roast, Midnight Sandwich, Pressed Cuban Sandwich and more. Take a look to our menu to see the great selection of delicious meals, seasoned and cooked with the authentic flavor of our island. Come in and enjoy!

25 Homestead Rd N Ste 23, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

