Bolitas de Queso

$5.99

Crispy on the outside, and irresistibly gooey on the inside—these indulgent bites are a cheese lover's dream. Delight in the contrast as you dip them into our velvety sweet pineapple sauce. Whether as an appetizer or a delightful snack, our Gouda Cheese Balls with pineapple sauce offer a tantalizing blend of savory and sweet that's sure to captivate your palate. (4/Order)