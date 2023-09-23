FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast Croissant

$9.99

Rise and shine with our Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwich! Sink your teeth into our flaky, buttery croissant filled with a savory slice of ham, a fluffy and perfectly cooked egg, and a generous layer of gooey melted cheese.

Breakfast Empanada

$4.99

Sausage, eggs, and mozzarella cheese inside our homemade flaky empanada dough and deep fried.

Pan con Tortilla

$5.99

The classic Cuban grab-and-go features an omelet with onions and peppers inside a piece of Cuban bread.

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Sausage, eggs, cheese, peppers, onions and mozzarela cheese are stuffed inside a flour tortilla.

Cuban Toast

$2.99

Meal Of The Day

$11.99Out of stock

Build your perfect Cuban meal. Choose between white/yellow rice, chicken/pork and even pick your side of Yuca/Fried Plantains.

Sandwiches

Cubano

$10.99

Roasted Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Pickles on a 9" pressed Cuban Bread.

Lechon

$9.99

Roasted Pork, Onions, Mayo/Mustard, and a slice of tomato on a toasted Brioche Bun.

La Milanesa

$9.99Out of stock

Your Choice of Pork or Chicken is deep-fried and served on a toasted brioche bun with onions and tomato.

Pan Con Croquetas

$6.99

Tilapia filet is battered and deep fried, served with tomato and a spicy tartar sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Combo Meal

$11.99

Half of our Cubano sandwich and a 12 oz cup of our black bean soup.

Pizza Cubana

$9.99Out of stock

Street Fare

Black Bean Soup

$4.99

Indulge in the rich and comforting flavors of our Black Bean Soup. Crafted with care, this hearty and wholesome blend of tender black beans, aromatic spices, and savory broth creates a symphony of taste in every spoonful. Whether enjoyed as a satisfying meal or a delightful starter, our Black Bean Soup promises warmth and nourishment in every bowl. Experience comfort food at its finest.

Bolitas de Queso

$5.99

Crispy on the outside, and irresistibly gooey on the inside—these indulgent bites are a cheese lover's dream. Delight in the contrast as you dip them into our velvety sweet pineapple sauce. Whether as an appetizer or a delightful snack, our Gouda Cheese Balls with pineapple sauce offer a tantalizing blend of savory and sweet that's sure to captivate your palate. (4/Order)

Empanadas

$4.99

These golden pockets of flaky pastry are generously filled with seasoned beef, onions, and a symphony of spices that evoke a sense of comfort and adventure. Each bite offers a perfect balance of textures and flavors. Whether enjoyed as a snack, appetizer, or on-the-go treat, our Beef Empanadas are a delicious fusion of tradition and innovation that's sure to satisfy.

Croquetas

$0.99

These delectable bites feature a crispy exterior that gives way to a creamy, savory center of either premium ham or rich cheese. The perfect balance of textures and tastes, our croquettes are a delightful appetizer or snack option that promises to satisfy cravings.

Yucca Fries

$2.99

Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, these golden yuca sticks offer a satisfying crunch with a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth interior. Whether enjoyed as a unique side or a tempting snack, our Fried Yuca brings a hint of exotic flavor to your palate. Dip into our zesty dipping sauce for added flavor.

Corn Tamales

$6.99Out of stock

Handcrafted to perfection, each tamale is a symphony of flavors, where tender pork meets the subtle sweetness of corn masa. Steeped in tradition and made with care, these tamales offer a taste of heritage in every bite. Elevate your dining experience with the rich and satisfying blend of textures and tastes that our Corn Tamales with pork meat bring to the table.

Fried Yuca Balls

$5.99

Melty cheese is stuffed inside yuca balls and deep-fried, these bite-sized yuca balls are a delight.

Stuffed Plantain Balls

$5.99

Deliciously sweet plantain is stuffed with beef picadillo and deep fried for a mouthwatering sweet and savory combination that's sure to please!

Sides

Picadillo

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Fried Plantains

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$4.49Out of stock

Rice

$2.99Out of stock

DESSERTS

Sweets

Mango Cheesecake

$6.99
Bread Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Immerse yourself in the comforting embrace of tender bread soaked in creamy custard, infused with the tropical sweetness of guava. Each bite is a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that evoke memories of home-baked goodness. Whether relished as a heartwarming dessert or a delightful afternoon indulgence, our Guava Bread Pudding offers a delectable fusion of tradition and innovation that's sure to please.

Guava & CC Pastry

$2.99Out of stock

Puff pastry with guava and sweetened cream cheese

Quesito

$2.99Out of stock

Puff pastry with whipped sweetened cream cheese sprinkled with granulated sugar.

Arros con Leche

$3.59Out of stock

Rice pudding. Rice mixed with milk and cinnamon, and vanilla.

Flan

$3.99Out of stock

Indulge in the velvety smoothness of this classic caramel custard, a timeless delight that melts in your mouth with every spoonful. Crafted with care, our Flan captivates your senses with its delicate balance of silky texture and rich caramel notes.

Tres Leches

$4.99Out of stock

A sponge cake—soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk.

Dulce de Leche Empanadas

$5.99

These golden pockets of flaky pastry are generously filled with the rich and velvety sweetness of dulce de leche. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavors that combines the warmth of traditional empanadas with the lusciousness of caramel. (3 per order)

Mini Dulce De Leche Churros (4)

$5.99

Ice Cream

Copa Lolita

$6.99Out of stock

Cake A La Moda

$6.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Coffee

Latte

$4.99

Customize your Hot/Iced Latte with your favorite flavor, milk and other add-ons.

Cortadito

$3.29

75% Espresso / 25% Frothed Milk (sweet)

Cafe con Leche

$3.99

75% Milk / 25% Coffee (Sweet)

Cafe Cubano

$2.49

Cold Drinks

Mango Juice

$2.99
Malta

$2.99

Lightly carbonated malt beverage brewed from barley, hops, and water served with condensed milk.

Bottled Water

$1.50
Coke

$1.99
Sprite

$1.99
Jupiña

$1.99
Jarritos

$2.49

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99