Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Azucar Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

299 9th St

San Francisco, CA 94103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Azucarrito Burrito
Regular Burrito
Churros

Special

Guac & Salsa Combo

Guac & Salsa Combo

$14.50

For a limited time... Enjoy a combination of our house made guacamole and salsa fresca with chips!

Elote

Elote

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Roasted Corn topped with Epazote, Queso Cotija and a side of Spicy Corn Sauce

Azucar Tots

Azucar Tots

$12.50

Tater Tots with your choice of Chicken Tinga, Carnitas or Cauliflower and Chickpeas. Topped with Queso Blanco and Cilantro

Taquitos

Taquitos

$15.00

Our taquitos are made with corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Potatoes & Poblano Chili or Carnitas and fried to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde and a side of Beans and Rice.

Gorditas

Gorditas

$12.00

Two gorditas (thick corn tortillas) stuffed with your choice of fillings and refried beans topped with lettuce, queso fresco and salsa.

Chili Relleno

Chili Relleno

$14.00

Pasilla Pepper stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Served with a side of beans and Mexican Rice

Tostadas

Tostadas

$12.50Out of stock

Two house made corn tortillas fried and topped with vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, queso fresco

Chicharrón

Chicharrón

$8.00Out of stock

House fried pork skin bites. Served with a side of salsa.

Sope Plate

$15.75

Tamale Plate

$16.00

Two house made tamales - your choice of Hatch NM Green Chili with Quesillo or Red Chili & Chicken. Comes with a side of beans and rice

Frozen Cocktails

Aye Papi Frozen

$12.00Out of stock

Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, Grand Poppy Amaro, Lemon Juice

Frozen Special

$12.00

Cocktails

Nayarit Mule

$13.00

La Venenosa Raicilla, Ginger Beer, Guava

Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Our Classic Margarita is made with Arette Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice and Agave Syrup.

Mezcal Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Our Mezcal Margarita is made with Artisanal Mezcal, Lime Juice and Agave Syrup.

GL Sangria Blanco

GL Sangria Blanco

$9.50

A house blend of herbs and spices with a Chablis.

Canned Cocktails

Mexican Mai Tai - 330ml Can

$26.00Out of stock

A delicious interpretation of the classic Mai Tai. Ours is made with Gustoso Mexican Rum and Pox Mayan Liqueur. This cocktail contains 2 servings. This item requires a food purchase.

Paloma - 330ml Can

Paloma - 330ml Can

$24.00

Mezcal, Grapefruit Juice. This contains Two Cocktails. This item requires a food purchase

Oaxacan Spritz - 330ml Can

Oaxacan Spritz - 330ml Can

$26.00

Banhez Mezcal, Aperol, Grapefruit Juice, Sparkling Wine, Soda. This is two cocktails. This item requires a food purchase

Azucar - 330ml Can

Azucar - 330ml Can

$28.00

Casa Noble Reposado Tequila, Lime, Grapefruit, Chartreuse, Habanero Tincture. This is Two Cocktails This item requires a food purchase

Karen - 330ml Can

Karen - 330ml Can

$24.00Out of stock

Hanger 1 Straight Vodka, Soda and attitude. This is Two Cocktails This item requires a food purchase

Classic Margarita - 330ml Can

$23.00

Arette Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice, Sweetener. This is Two Cocktails This item requires a food purchase

Mezcal Margarita - 330ml Can

$25.00

Verde Momento Mezcal, Lime Juice, Sweetener. This is Two Cocktails This item requires a food purchase

Beer

47 Hills Farmhouse Saison 16oz Can

47 Hills Farmhouse Saison 16oz Can

$10.00

Almanac Blackberry Sournova 16oz Can

$13.00

Almanac Seeing Kittens DIPA 16oz Can

$14.00
Bohemia Pilsner 12oz Bottle

Bohemia Pilsner 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Mexican Pilsner style beer 5.3% ABV

Dos XX Amber 12oz Bottle

Dos XX Amber 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Vienna Style Amber Lager 12 oz bottle, 4.7% ABV

Ft Pt Animal IPA Draft

$8.00

Hen House Stoked Hazy Pale Ale Draft

$8.00

La Chouffe 750ml Bottle

$44.00

Belgian Blonde, 750ml, 8% abv

La Niña Fresa Tepache Ale Draft

$8.00

Ale Industry's Tart Ale crafted with Mexican Tepache consisting of cinnamon, brown sugar, ginger, and whole chopped pineapples. Spontaneous fermentation creates a tart ale balanced by funky pineapple and bready cake flavors

Modelo Especial Pilsner 12oz Bottle

Modelo Especial Pilsner 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Mexican Pilsner style beer 12 oz bottle, 4.4% ABV

Monstro de Agua: Nochtli Prickly Pear Pale Ale 12oz Bottle

Monstro de Agua: Nochtli Prickly Pear Pale Ale 12oz Bottle

$11.00

From Cerveceria Monstruo de Agua in Mexico. Nochtli is a pale ale brewed with prickly pear and lemon balm. 5.1% abv Nochtil is the word in Nahuatl for prickly pear.

Monstruo de Agua: Sugoi Saison Ale 12oz Bottle

$11.00

Negra Modelo Draft

$7.00
Pacifico Lager 12oz Bottle

Pacifico Lager 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Mexican Pilsner, Mazatlán, MX 12 oz bottle, 4.5% ABV

Tecate Lager 12oz Can

$4.00
Victoria 12oz Bottle

Victoria 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Mexican Lager, 12 oz Bottle, 4.0% ABV

Ficks Seltzer - Lime 12oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Sincere Dry Apple Cider 16oz Can

$9.00

Stem Salted Cucumber Cider 12oz Can

$7.50

Dry hopped with Cascade & Citra hops, finished with fresh cucumber juice and sea salt. Crafted with 100% fresh pressed apples from the Pacific Northwest. 12oz 6.7%

Non Alcoholic

Mexican Coke 12oz

Mexican Coke 12oz

$4.50

Mexican Coca-Cola made with real cane sugar. Comes in a 12oz glass bottle

Mexican Squirt 12oz

Mexican Squirt 12oz

$4.50Out of stock
Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water 12oz

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water 12oz

$4.50

Agua de Piedra Mexican Sparkling Water 12oz

Fever Tree Ginger Beer 200ml

$4.50

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic 200ml

$4.50

Tepache

$5.00

House made spiced pineapple beverage.

Agua Tamarindo (Tamarind)

$5.00

Traditional Mexican beverage made with fresh tamarind.

Agua Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$5.00

Traditional Mexican beverage made with hibiscus

Agua Limon (Lime)

$5.00

Traditional Mexican beverage made with fresh lime juice

Horchata

$5.00Out of stock

Coke 12oz

$3.50

Diet 12oz

$3.50

Sprite 12oz

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Liquid Death Still

$4.50
Jarritos Mandarin 12.5oz

Jarritos Mandarin 12.5oz

$4.50

Jarritos Mandarin Mexican Soda 12.5oz

Jarritos Grapefruit 12.5oz

$4.50

Snacks

Guac & Salsa Combo

Guac & Salsa Combo

$14.50

For a limited time... Enjoy a combination of our house made guacamole and salsa fresca with chips!

Chicharrón

Chicharrón

$8.00Out of stock

House fried pork skin bites. Served with a side of salsa.

Oaxacan Peanuts

Oaxacan Peanuts

$5.50Out of stock

House Roasted Peanuts mixed with Abuelita's blend of chili and garlic.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour Tortilla with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Beans & Zucchini. With a Side of Chipotle Crema

Escabeche

$6.00

House pickled nopales, jalapenos, carrots and pearl onions. Served with a side of chips

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.75

Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Cilantro with Fresh House Made Corn Chips

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$10.50

Jalapeño Cheese Dip with House-made Chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.50

Fresh Avocados, Tomatoes, Onions, Garlic, Fresh Lime. House Made Chips

Ceviche

Ceviche

$10.50

Lime Marinated Cod, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeño, Cucumber, Avocado & House-made Chips

Nopales Fries

Nopales Fries

$8.50

Panko breaded, deep fried nopales (cactus) topped with Cilantro and served with a side of Chipotle Crema

Chicharron de Harina

$5.00
Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$6.75

Beef, Worcestershire, Garlic, Onions, Chili, Brown Sugar, Salt, Curing Salt

Puppy Treats

Puppy Treats

$6.75

Puppies and Kitties need love too! We dehydrate chicken breasts in house for all our furry neighborhood friends

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$9.50

Two Slow Roasted Pork Tacos with Grilled Onions, Topped Tomatillo & Arbol Salsa and Cilantro. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.75

Two Grilled Beef Tacos Topped with Onions and Morita Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Chorizo con Papas Tacos

Chorizo con Papas Tacos

$9.50

Two Mexican Pork Chorizo and Potato Tacos Topped with Arbol Salsa and Queso Fresco. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Pescado Tacos

$10.50

Two Blacked Cod Tacos Served on a Bed of Cabbage, Topped with Spicy Jalapeno & Pineapple Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Camarones Tacos

$10.50

Two Shrimp Tacos Sautéed with Onions, Garlic and House Blend of Chili. Served on a Bed of Lettuce Topped with Chipotle Crema. Our Tacos are Served on Fresh House-Made Corn Tortillas

Tinga de Pollo Tacos

Tinga de Pollo Tacos

$9.50

Two Braised Chicken Tacos with Chipotle and Onions, Topped with Pequin Salsa and Queso Fresco. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Nopales with Chorizo Tacos

Nopales with Chorizo Tacos

$9.50

Two Sauteed Cactus, Onions and Chorizo Tacos. Topped with Mild Tomatillo Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Nopales with Soyrizo Tacos

Nopales with Soyrizo Tacos

$9.50

Two Sauteed Cactus, Onions and Soyrizo Tacos. Topped with Mild Tomatillo Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Papas con Rajas Tacos

Papas con Rajas Tacos

$9.50

Two Potato and Poblano Chili Tacos Topped with Salsa Fresca and Queso Fresco. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Soyrizo con Papas Tacos

Soyrizo con Papas Tacos

$9.50

Two Mexican Soy Chorizo and Potato Tacos Topped with Arbol Salsa and Queso Fresco. Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Chickpea and Cauliflower Tacos

Chickpea and Cauliflower Tacos

$9.50

Two Roasted Chickpea and Cauliflower Tacos Topped Tomatillo Salsa and Queso Fresco. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Taco Plate

$13.50

Two Tacos served with a Side of Vegetarian Rice and Beans. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas

Burritos

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.75

Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, your choice of beans, house made guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.

Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito

$11.75

Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.

Azucarrito Burrito

Azucarrito Burrito

$12.75

Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar & jack cheese and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.

Soup & Salad

Sopa de Pollo Casera

$12.50

Chicken Soup made from scratch with onions, garlic, carrots, celery, rice and spicy chipotle chicken. Topped with chips

Pozole Rojo

Pozole Rojo

$12.50

Our Pozole is a savory red chili soup with white hominy. Comes with topped with Carnitas and side of house made corn tortillas, cabbage, oregano, cilantro, lime and onion. Regular size is for 1 person, Large is for 2 people.

Ensalada Mexicana

$13.50Out of stock

Lettuce, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Avocado, Corn, Tortilla Chips, Rice, Salsa Fresca, Vinaigrette

Sweets

Tia Sarah's Cookie

$4.50

Auntie Sara's legendary Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie with a little bit of spice!

Churros

Churros

$9.50

House made Mexican "donuts" covered in cinnamon-sugar. With a side of Mexican chocolate crema.

La Tiendita - Salsas To Go

Tomatillo Salsa 4oz

$4.00

House Made Tomatillo Salsa. This salsa is our most mild salsa. Comes in a 4 oz bottle for you to enjoy at home.

Arbol Salsa 4oz

$4.00

House Made Chili de Arbol Salsa. This salsa is medium spicy. Comes in a 4 oz bottle for you to enjoy at home.

Habanero Salsa 4oz

$4.00

House Made Habanero & Mango Salsa. This salsa packs a spicy punch and is our hottest salsa that we make. Comes in a 4 oz bottle for you to enjoy at home.

Add Forks, Napkins

Fork

Napkins

Apparel

Azucar T Shirt

$30.00

Our classic v-neck tee shirt is 60/40 blend from Next Level Apparel. Has our Sugar Skull logo on the front and a small Azucar Lounge San Francisco on the back below the collar.

Azucar Zip Front Hoodie

$50.00Out of stock

Azucar Black Face Mask

$20.00

Our masks are made by Byrd Beaks in SOMA. They are cotton 3-D masks with a upgraded nose piece and are available in two sizes (S/M and L/XL).

Orange Agave Skull Face Mask

$20.00

Our masks are made by Byrd Beaks in SOMA. They are cotton 3-D masks with a upgraded nose piece and are available in two sizes (S/M and L/XL).

Barware

Cazuela Jarrito - Small

$5.00

Cazuela Jarrito - Large

$30.00

Sal de Gusano

$5.00

Gifts

Prayer Candle

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Azucar Lounge features fresh Mexican inspired street food, cocktails with an amazing selection of agave spirits. You can find us on the corner of 9th Street and Folsom Street, a few blocks off the 101 or off the Civic Center BART station. We are open Tuesday thru Saturday starting at 11am

Website

Location

299 9th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery
Azucar Lounge image
Azucar Lounge image
Azucar Lounge image
Azucar Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
100 Hooper Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Little Star Pizza - Valencia - 400 Valencia Street
orange starNo Reviews
400 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
The Willows
orange star4.4 • 1,053
1582 Folsom St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
RICH TABLE "Ready To Go"
orange starNo Reviews
Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
orange starNo Reviews
3000 20th Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
orange star4.0 • 6,891
101 Spear St San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
Tin Vietnamese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 5,064
937 Howard St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Zero Zero
orange star4.2 • 4,747
826 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Yank Sing - 49 Stevenson St
orange star4.2 • 3,909
49 Stevenson St San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
AsiaSF - 9th Street
orange star4.4 • 3,605
201 9th Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Bayview-Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lower Haight
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston