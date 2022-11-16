Restaurant info

Azuki Sushi is in Banker’s Hill, centrally-located in the heart of San Diego. We are within walking distance of Balboa Park, The Gaslamp Quarter, Little Italy, and Hillcrest. We have been providing a modern approach to the rich traditions of Japanese cooking for over 11 years. We pride ourselves in our charming and boutique setting. We offer a warm and inviting atmosphere for those wishing to indulge in our culinary delights. As in Japan, the menu is based on the seasons, savoring the peak flavor of the ingredients. Our outstanding chefs deliver the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine, respecting the individual ingredients’ natural flavors.

