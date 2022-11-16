Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Azuki Sushi

3,373 Reviews

$$

2321 5th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

By The Border
Crispy Rice & Spicy Tuna
Snow Crab Cali Roll

APPETIZERS

Assorted Tempura

Assorted Tempura

$16.00

4pc shrimp & assorted vegetable tempura

Azuki Salad

Azuki Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, radish, crunchy sweet potato, sesame dressing.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

*Topped off with sea salt*

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Garlic, soy sauce, butter

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$18.00

Grilled yellowtail collar, sea salt, ponzu

Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$19.00

Bok choy, gai lon, saikyo miso

Miso Glazed Eggplant

Miso Glazed Eggplant

$12.00

Sesame seeds, micro shiso, vegan

Salt & Pepper Karaage

Salt & Pepper Karaage

$15.00

Japanese style fried chicken, sweet pickles, spicy mayo

Shiitake Miso Soup

Shiitake Miso Soup

$5.00

Fresh tofu, shiitake mushrooms, seaweed and scallions

Shishito

Shishito

$9.00

Flash fried shishito peppers, bonito flakes

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

4pc shrimp tempura

Tofu Miso Soup

Tofu Miso Soup

$4.00

Fresh tofu, seaweed and scallions

Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$13.00

Assorted vegetable tempura

RAW BAR

Crispy Rice & Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice & Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Shiitake mushroom, black sesame, jalapeño, sweet tartar sauce

Pon-Hama

Pon-Hama

$23.00

5pc of yellowtail sashimi, garlic ponzu and jalapeño

Spicy Albacore Tataki

Spicy Albacore Tataki

$20.00

5pc of albacore sashimi, jalapeño & Azuki ponzu

NIGIRI

CHEF'S SELECTION 8PC NIGIRI

CHEF'S SELECTION 8PC NIGIRI

$42.00

chef's selection 8pc

Bluefin Nigiri Special

Bluefin Nigiri Special

$26.00

Four pieces of nigiri includes bluefin Akami, chu-toro, o-toro, negi-toro

Salmon Nigiri Special

Salmon Nigiri Special

$17.00

Four pieces of nigiri includes salmon, Salmon toro, king salmon, ocean trout

Aji 2pc

Aji 2pc

$9.00

spanish mackerel

Albacore 2pc

Albacore 2pc

$7.00
Chu-Toro 2pc

Chu-Toro 2pc

$15.00

medium fatty tuna

Engawa 2pc

Engawa 2pc

$9.00

halibut fin

Hamachi 2pc

Hamachi 2pc

$8.00

yellowtail

Hamachi Toro 2pc

Hamachi Toro 2pc

$9.00

fatty yellowtail

Hirame 2pc

Hirame 2pc

$7.00

halibut

Hon Maguro 2pc

Hon Maguro 2pc

$10.00

bluefin tuna

Hotate 2pc

Hotate 2pc

$7.00

diver scallops

Ikura 2pc

Ikura 2pc

$9.00

salmon roe

Kamasu 2pc

Kamasu 2pc

$9.00

barracuda

Kanpachi 2pc

Kanpachi 2pc

$9.00
Kinmedai 2pc

Kinmedai 2pc

$16.00

golden eye snapper

Madai 2pc

Madai 2pc

$8.00

red snapper

Masuno Suke 2pc

Masuno Suke 2pc

$9.00

ora king salmon

Nodoguro 2pc

Nodoguro 2pc

$21.00

blackthroat seaperch

O-Toro 2pc

O-Toro 2pc

$17.00

fatty tuna

Sake 2pc

Sake 2pc

$7.00

salmon

Sake Toro 2pc

Sake Toro 2pc

$9.00

fatty salmon

Tamago 2pc

Tamago 2pc

$5.00

custard egg

Umi Masu 2pc

Umi Masu 2pc

$9.00

ocean trout

Unagi 2pc

Unagi 2pc

$8.00

freshwater eel

Uni (SD) 2pc

Uni (SD) 2pc

$23.00

sea urchin

Uni (Hokkaido) 2pc

Uni (Hokkaido) 2pc

$23.00Out of stock
Wagyu 2pc

Wagyu 2pc

$15.00

A5 Miyazaki wagyu beef

SASHIMI

CHEF'S SELECTION 12pc SASHIMI

CHEF'S SELECTION 12pc SASHIMI

$36.00
BLUEFIN SASHIMI Special

BLUEFIN SASHIMI Special

$32.00

Two pieces of each bluefin akami, chu-toro, o-toro

SALMON SASHIMI SPECIAL

SALMON SASHIMI SPECIAL

$30.00

Salmon, salmon toro, king salmon, ocean trout (2pc ea)

Aji Sashimi

Aji Sashimi

$21.00

Spanish mackerel

Albacore Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$17.00
Ankimo

Ankimo

$10.00

Monkfish liver sashimi

Chu-Toro Sashimi

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

$20.00

Fatty Yellowtail

Hirame Sashimi

Hirame Sashimi

$17.00

Halibut

Hon Maguro Sashimi

Hon Maguro Sashimi

$21.00

Bluefin Tuna

Hotate Sashimi

Hotate Sashimi

$17.00

Diver Scallops

Kamasu Sashimi

Kamasu Sashimi

$24.00

Barracuda

Kanpachi Sashimi

Kanpachi Sashimi

$20.00

Amberjack

Kinmedai Sashimi

Kinmedai Sashimi

$32.00

Golden eye snapper

Madai Sashimi

Madai Sashimi

$19.00

Red Snapper

Masuno Suke Sashimi

Masuno Suke Sashimi

$20.00

Ora King Salmon

Nodoguro Sashimi

Nodoguro Sashimi

$38.00

Blackthroat seaperch

O-Toro Sashimi

O-Toro Sashimi

$35.00

Fatty Tuna

Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon

Sake Toro Sashimi

Sake Toro Sashimi

$20.00

Fatty Salmon

Umi Masu Sashimi

Umi Masu Sashimi

$20.00

Ocean Trout

Uni (SD) Sashimi

Uni (SD) Sashimi

$43.00

Sea Urchin

Wagyu Sashimi

Wagyu Sashimi

$32.00

A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Beef

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Rolls may contain the following ingredients: eggs, wheat, soybean, seeds, raw fish, and shellfish. Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions, as we may be able to take extra precautions.
Bonsai

Bonsai

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, asparagus, white truffle aioli, poke sauce, crunchy lotus roots & sweet potato

By The Border

By The Border

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado topped with seared albacore, sliced jalapeño, signature ponzu, spicy aioli

Green

Green

$15.00

Asparagus, sweet potato, avocado, shiso topped with heirloom tomato, micro greens, sea salt, olive oil. Vegan

Kobe

Kobe

$25.00

Black tiger prawn, avocado, tempura onion topped with seared wagyu beef, truffle aioli, poke sauce

Leafy Kappa

Leafy Kappa

$14.00

Cucumber, avocado, umeboshi pickled plum topped with shiso leaves

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$37.00Out of stock

Black tiger prawn, avocado topped with lobster, black truffle aioli, crispy onion

R U Kidding Me

R U Kidding Me

$25.00

Snow Crab, diver scallops, tempura asparagus wrapped in soy paper topped with seared tuna, white truffle oil, mixed greens, garlic ponzu, flash fried leeks

Scorpion

Scorpion

$18.00

Tempura softshell crab, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo wrapped in soy paper

Stardust

Stardust

$21.00

Albacore, hobo, avocado topped with yellowtail, lemon slices, garlic ponzu.

Sunshine

Sunshine

$21.00

Black tiger prawn, tempura green onion wrapped in soy paper topped with salmon, avocado, citrus ponzu, lemon zest

Super Dragon

Super Dragon

$21.00

Snow Crab, shrimp Tempura topped with unagi, avocado, crunchy sweet potato, eel sauce

Vertigo

Vertigo

$19.00

Snow Crab, yellowtail, shiso, Fuji apple, avocado, gobo, wrapped in cucumber, yuzu ponzu

CLASSIC ROLLS

Rolls may contain the following ingredients: eggs, wheat, soybean, seeds, raw fish, and shellfish. Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions, as we may be able to take extra precautions. *Roll comes with avocado inside.
Avocado & Cucumber Roll

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$8.00
Cucumber Roll (rice outside)

Cucumber Roll (rice outside)

$5.00
Eel & Avocado Roll

Eel & Avocado Roll

$11.00

BBQ eel & avocado

Rainbow

Rainbow

$19.00

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with avocado, tuna, salmon & yellowtail

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber & gobo pickles

Smoked Salmon Skin Roll

Smoked Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Cucumber, gobo pickles & bonito flakes

Snow Crab Cali Roll

Snow Crab Cali Roll

$13.00

Snow crab, avocado & cucumber

Spicy Hamachi Roll

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$11.00

House spicy sauce & avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

House spicy sauce & avocado

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00Out of stock

House spicy sauce & avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

House spicy sauce & avocado

Tuna & Avocado Roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$12.00

Bluefin tuna & avocado

Tuna Sumaki

Tuna Sumaki

$12.00

HAND ROLLS

A hand roll is a whole piece of seaweed wrapped around the ingredients in the shape of a cone and left whole. It is not cut into smaller pieces. Hand roll comes with avocado inside.
Avocado & Cucumber HR

Avocado & Cucumber HR

$5.00
Cucumber HR

Cucumber HR

$4.00
Eel & Avocado HR

Eel & Avocado HR

$8.00
Shrimp Tempura HR

Shrimp Tempura HR

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber & gobo pickles

Smoked Salmon Skin HR

Smoked Salmon Skin HR

$6.00

Cucumber, gobo pickles & bonito flakes

Snow Crab Cali HR

Snow Crab Cali HR

$10.00

Snow crab, avocado & cucumber

Spicy Hamachi HR

Spicy Hamachi HR

$8.00

House spicy sauce & avocado

Spicy Salmon HR

Spicy Salmon HR

$8.00

House spicy sauce & avocado

Spicy Scallop HR

Spicy Scallop HR

$8.00

House spicy sauce & avocado

Spicy Tuna HR

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.00

House spicy sauce & avocado

Spider HR

$18.00

Tempura fried soft shell crab, snow crab, avocado, cucumber & gobo pickles

Tuna HR

Tuna HR

$10.00

Bluefin tuna

OMAKASE

Gold Standard Sashimi

Gold Standard Sashimi

$75.00
Adventurous Sashimi

Adventurous Sashimi

$110.00

SETS

Served with miso soup
Nigiri Plate

Nigiri Plate

$30.00

Six pieces of chef's choice nigiri & choice of spicy tuna or salmon & avocado roll *Served with miso soup

Chirashi

Chirashi

$27.00

Assorted sashimi includes tuna, salmon and hamachi served over sushi rice. *Served with miso soup

Toro Chirashi

Toro Chirashi

$38.00

O-toro, chu-toro, negi-toro, bluefin tuna served over sushi rice. *Served with miso soup

Omakase Chirashi

Omakase Chirashi

$38.00

Chef's daily selection includes uni, salmon roe, tuna, salmon served over sushi rice. *Served with miso soup

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$19.00

4pc shrimp & assorted vegetable tempura over steamed rice, eel sauce. *Served with miso soup

FAMILY PLATTERS

Omakase Platter

Omakase Platter

$150.00

Serves 3-4, 44 pieces  -O-toro Nigiri (4 pieces) -Chu-toro Nigiri (4 pieces) -Ora king Salmon Nigiri (4 pieces) -By the Border (8 pieces) -Sunshine (8 pieces) -Lobster (8 pieces) -Super Dragon (8 pieces)

Specialty Roll Platter

Specialty Roll Platter

$90.00

Serves 3-4, 40 pieces -By The Border (16 pieces) -Sunshine (8 pieces) -Stardust (8 pieces) -Super Dragon (8 pieces)

Classic Lover Platter

Classic Lover Platter

$55.00

Serves 3-4, 40 pieces -snow crab cali roll (16 pieces) -spicy tuna roll (8 pieces) -spicy salmon roll (8 pieces) -shrimp tempura roll (8 pieces)

Nigiri & Specialty Platter

Nigiri & Specialty Platter

$110.00

Serves 3-4, 44 pieces -Tuna Nigiri (4 pieces) -Yellowtail Nigiri (4 pieces) -Salmon Nigiri (4 pieces) -By The Border (16 pieces) -Sunshine (8 pieces) -Super Dragon (8 pieces)

Nigiri & Classic Platter

Nigiri & Classic Platter

$88.00

Serves 3-4, 44 pieces -Tuna Nigiri (4 pieces) -Yellowtail Nigiri (4 pieces) -Salmon Nigiri (4 pieces) -Snow Crab Cali Roll (16 pieces) -Spicy Tuna Roll (8 pieces) -Shrimp Tempura Roll (8 pieces)

CONDIMENTS

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Extra Soy Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ponzu

$1.00

House Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Wedges

$2.50

Sliced Lemon

$1.50

Sliced Jalapeño

$1.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Large Ginger (8oz)

$3.00

Eel sauce

$0.50

NO CHOPSTICKS

NO WASBI

NO GINGER

NO NAPKINS

NO SOY SAUCE

SIDES

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$6.00

Pickled Cucumber

$3.00

BEER

Asahi (21.4 oz)

Asahi (21.4 oz)

$11.00
Sapporo Light (12 oz)

Sapporo Light (12 oz)

$6.00

SAKE

BTL Kurosawa, Black Creek 720ML

BTL Kurosawa, Black Creek 720ML

$48.00
BTL Suijin, God of Water 720ML

BTL Suijin, God of Water 720ML

$65.00
BTL Dassai, Otter Fest 720ML

BTL Dassai, Otter Fest 720ML

$66.00

3.0

BTL Harada 'Master Creation' Yamaguchi

$100.00
BTL Kubota Manjyu, 10K Dreams 720ML

BTL Kubota Manjyu, 10K Dreams 720ML

$175.00
BTL Sayuri, Little Lily Nigori 300ML

BTL Sayuri, Little Lily Nigori 300ML

$18.00
BTL Dasai Nigori 300ml

BTL Dasai Nigori 300ml

$28.00

Shichida Junmai

$85.00

Shichida Junmai 720ml

$85.00

Fukuju Blue 720ml

$85.00

Harada 80 720ml

$62.00

Harada-80 720ml

$62.00

Sasaichi 'DAN' 720ml

$100.00

Hakkaisan 720ml

$80.00

Gozenshu Bodaimoto 720ml

$78.00

Chiyomusubi Sorah Sparkling 12oz

$75.00

WINE

BTL Scharffenberger Sparkling Rosé

BTL Scharffenberger Sparkling Rosé

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Albarino, Vionta, Spain 2019

$48.00

BTL Cave De Lugny Chardonnay 2019

$52.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Weather, Sonoma 2018

$55.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Banshee, Sonoma, CA 2019

$46.00

Jean Luc Maldant Bourgogne Rouge

$65.00

Domaine Gueguen Chablis

$72.00

Jean Jacque Auchere SB

$62.00

Gilles Gaudron B!anc De Chenin Brut

$48.00

Gilles Gaurdon Sparkling Brut Chenin Blanc

$48.00

Monthuys Pere Fils Chmpagne

$85.00

SODA, JUICE & TEA

Coke

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

BTL Sparkling Water

$8.00
Jasmine Wild Hot

Jasmine Wild Hot

$5.00

organic wild green tea & jasmine from San Diego premium tea company, PARU tea bar

Blue Chamomile

Blue Chamomile

$5.00

organic chamomile, lavender, rose petals, butterfly pea flower (Caffeine-free) from San Diego premium tea company, PARU tea bar

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Azuki Sushi is in Banker’s Hill, centrally-located in the heart of San Diego. We are within walking distance of Balboa Park, The Gaslamp Quarter, Little Italy, and Hillcrest. We have been providing a modern approach to the rich traditions of Japanese cooking for over 11 years. We pride ourselves in our charming and boutique setting. We offer a warm and inviting atmosphere for those wishing to indulge in our culinary delights. As in Japan, the menu is based on the seasons, savoring the peak flavor of the ingredients. Our outstanding chefs deliver the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine, respecting the individual ingredients’ natural flavors.

Website

Location

2321 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

