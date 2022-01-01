Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Latin American

Azul 18 Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1236 w 18th st

Chicago, IL 60608

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Benedict
Caraf Orange Juice
Orange

Pancakes

pancakes description

House Pancakes

$10.75

Carrot

$10.75

Buttermilk

$9.50

Short Stack

$6.50

Buckwheat pancakes

$10.75

French Toast

special French toast

$13.25

S'mores Nutella

$11.75

Traditional French Toast

$10.50

Waffles & More

Home Made Beignets

$7.75

Pilsen Chocolate Waffles

$13.75

Belgian Waffle

$10.75

Vanilla Waffles

$13.75

sandwich waffle

$14.75

Crepes

Chocolate Crepes

$12.75

The Cloud

$12.75

crepes with mole

$15.75

Healthy

Oatmeal

$7.00

Healthy Parfait

$8.50

Fresh Fruit Plate

$8.50

Eggs & Omelets

Mexican Scrambled Omelet

$15.75

Potato Skins

$15.75

Chilaquiles

$16.75

Huevos Rancheros

$16.25

Steak and Eggs

$17.25

Tender 8oz New York Strip Steak

$18.75

Azul 18 Breakfast

$14.25

Garbage Omelet

$15.75

Omelet Station

$12.75

Spicy Omelet

$14.75

Three Meat Omelet

$14.75

Healthy Egg White Omelet

$14.75

Simple and Delicious

$11.75

chilaquiles cochinita pibil

$17.75

Bennies & Hash

Pork Belly Hash

$15.75

Vegetable Hash

$14.75

black bean Benedict

$15.25

House Lobster Benedict

$15.25

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.25

Steak Benedict

$16.25

Florentine Benedict

$14.75

Tradicional Benedict

$15.75

Benedict trio

$21.75

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.75

Soup of the day

$7.75

Steak Salad

$16.75

Chopped Salad

$15.75

cobb salad

$16.75

Flautas Salad

$9.50

guacamole and chips

$9.50

Wraps Sandwiches

torta cochinilla pibil

$15.25

Next level sandwich

$15.75

Breakfast Burrito

$14.25

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$15.25

Home Made Beef Burger

$16.75

Home Made Black Bean Burger

$15.25

Azul 18 Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

turkey burger

$15.75

TortaCubana

$14.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.75

BLT

$12.25

Fish Tacos

$16.75

Chicken Flautas

$15.25

Chicken Burrito Suizo

$15.75

Sides

Side 1 Egg

$2.25

Side 2 Eggs

$4.75

Side Aioli

$2.00

Side Avocado

$1.75

Side Bacon

$4.75

Side Biscuit

$4.75

Side Chicken

$4.75

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Egg White

$4.50

Side English Muffin

$2.75

Side Fries

$4.75

Side Fruit

$4.75

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Ham

$4.75

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Pork Chorizo

$4.75

Side Potatoes

$4.75

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Salmon

$5.75

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sausage Links

$4.75

Side Steak

$6.75

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Turkey Chorizo

$4.75

Side Wheat Toast

$3.25

Side White Toast

$3.25

Side beans

$3.00

sour cream

$1.25

andouille

$4.75

Chips and salsa

$6.50

SPECIALS

Special Torta

$17.75

Special Chilaquiles

$19.75

Trio Benedict

$21.75

Special Pasta

$21.75

Special New York

$23.73

SpecialChicken

$22.75

Special Hash

$19.75

Special Benedict

$19.75

Breakfast tacos

$18.75

Special Salmon

$19.75

Falafel Wrap

$18.75

special sw

$19.75

chicken skewers

$18.75

special Benedict

$18.75

pork belly tacos

$21.75

pork lion

$22.75

shrimp quesadilla

$19.75

QUICHE

$19.75

grits and biscuit

$15.75

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hibiscus Water

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

Pomegranate & Raspberry

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Lemon Ginger

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Chamomilel

$3.25

Chai Spice

$3.25

Peppermint

$3.25

English Breakfast

$3.25

hot water service

$1.50

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

pellegrino

$4.75

Club Soda

$2.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.75

Caraf Orange Juice

$6.50

Caraf Fresh Juice

$7.50

Cafe

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Kahlua with coffee

$7.50

Latte

$3.75

Cafe Vanilla Late

$4.50

Chai-Tea Latte

$3.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cafe Americano

$3.75

Expresso

$3.25

Cortadito

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Flavor shot

$1.00

Baileys latte

$9.50

Rum-chata latte

$11.75

White Russian

$9.50

Tia Maria Irish coffee

$9.50

Milkshakes

Strawberry milkshake

$4.75

Banana granola milkshake

$4.75

Chocolate milkshake

$4.75

Freshly Squeezed Juice

Life Juice

$4.75

Morning Juice

$4.75

Healthy Juice

$4.75

Berry Berry

$4.75

Orange

$4.75

Carrot

$4.75

Carrot-Orange

$4.75

Strawberry-Orange

$4.75

Orange-Strawberry-Kiwi

$4.75

Pineapple-Chia-Freshwater

$4.75

Kids Beverage

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids chocolate milk

$2.00

SHOTS

Montezuma

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Patron añejo shot

$12.00

luna azul shot

$9.00

Cazadores blanco shot

$9.50

cazadores reposado shot

$11.00

centenario añejo shot

$12.00

Corralejo shot

$11.00

casaamigos shot

$13.00

TYPE OF MEZCAL

CASAMIGOS

$14.00

BANHEZ

$13.00

400 CONEJOS

$12.00

WISKY

Buchanas

$13.50

jack Daniels

$11.00

makers mark

$12.50

bulleit rye

$11.75

Jameson

$11.00

Mezcal

CASAMIGOS

$14.00

BANHEZ

$13.00

400 CONEJOS

$12.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$15.25

remy Martin

$14.75

courvoisier v.s.o.p

$16.75

Vodka

TITOS

$9.00

KETLE ONE

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.50

Wisky

Buchanas

$13.50

jack Daniels

$11.00

makers mark

$12.50

bulleit rye

$11.75

Jameson

$11.00

sides

side fries

$4.50

side sweet fries

$4.50

side rice

$4.50

side pinto beans

$3.50

side black beans

$3.75

side salad

$3.75

side asparagus

$4.50

side mash potatoes

$3.50

silverware

no silverware

appetizers

Guacamole and chips

$9.50

Chips and salsa

$6.50

mussels

$11.50

andouille and shrimp

$10.50

tortilla soup

$6.75

chicken wings

$10.50

mixed green salad

$6.25

Mac and cheese

$9.75

calamari

$10.25

tuna tartar

$10.50

salads

steak salad

$19.75

chopped salad

$17.75

arugula salad

$10.75

VODKA

TITOS

$9.00

KETLE ONE

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.50

cognac

Hennessy

$15.25

remy Martin

$14.75

courvoisier v.s.o.p

$16.75

pastas

tequila pasta

$19.75

veggie pasta

$16.75

risotto

$16.75

pappardelle

$22.75

burgers

beef burger

$17.75

turkey burger

$15.75

black bean burger

$15.75

azul fried chicken sw

$15.75

tacos

steak tacos

$18.75

fish tacos

$16.75

cochinita tacos

$17.75

veggies tacos

$15.75

trio tacos

$19.75

entrees

New York

$25.75

skirt steak

$23.75

short ribs

$23.75

chicken breast

$21.25

salmon

$24.75

camarones diabla

$21.25

desserts

brownie

$7.50

tres leches

$7.50

tart cake

$7.50

bread pudding

$7.50

beignets

$6.50

dinner specials

soup of the day

$6.75

sea food plate

$26.00

lamb shank

$24.00

linguini pasta

$17.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

1236 w 18th st, Chicago, IL 60608

Azul 18 Restaurant image
Azul 18 Restaurant image
Azul 18 Restaurant image

