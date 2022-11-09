A map showing the location of Azule #2 Piedmont 2625 Piedmont RoadView gallery
Azule #2 Piedmont 2625 Piedmont Road

No reviews yet

2625 Piedmont Road

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Tacos

$16.00

Azule Lobster Dip

$17.00

Azule Wings

$19.00

Patties

$8.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Shrimp (8 pc.)

$19.00

BURGERS

Island Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Burger

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$17.00

ENTREES

Azule Fish (or Shrimp) & Grits

$23.00

Bake & Salt Fish

$15.00Out of stock

Bake & Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken

$25.00

Chicken & Waffle

$22.00

Curry Goat

$24.00Out of stock

Curry Roti

$15.00Out of stock

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Tilapia Filet

$20.00

Grilled Chicken

$25.00

Lobster Special

$25.00Out of stock

Lollipop Lamb Chop

$32.00

Oxtails

$33.00

Rasta Pasta

$18.00

Ribeye 12oz

$40.00

Salmon Mango Grilled Filet

$27.00

Shrimp

$26.00

Whole Red Snapper

$39.00

Fried lobster tail

$30.00Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$45.00Out of stock

SALADS

Island Salad

Out of stock

Spring Mix Salad

Out of stock

Azule Salad

$10.00+

Ceasar Salad

$10.00+

SIDES

Island Spice Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Market Veggies

$8.00

Rice & Peas

$8.00

Seasoned French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Plantain

$8.00

White Rice

$7.00

Garlic Potatoes

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

DRINKS

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

28 Black

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:20 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:20 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:20 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:20 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:20 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:20 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:20 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2625 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30324

