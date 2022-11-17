Restaurant header imageView gallery
Azul

1177 N Elston Ave

Chicago, IL 60642

Azul Friendsgiving base

$45 per person, 2 person minimum available through Sunday, November 27

Friendsgiving

$45.00

Chips and Salsa

Guacamole

Shrimp Empanada

Chicken Pozole Verde cup

Lobster Empanada

$2.00

Prawns

Crab

Shrimp

Mussels

Clams

Langostino

Grilled Steak

$6.00

Choose prep style, Azul Sauce, Diablo, Garlic, Grilled

King Crab

$80.00

Choose prep style, Azul Sauce, Diablo, Garlic, Grilled

Paella

$10.00

Snapper

$10.00

Salmon

$10.00

Stuffed Pineapple

$10.00

Garlic Bread

Rice

Chipotle Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Churros with Cinnamon ice cream

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Latin-inspired seafood & cocktails along the Chicago River!

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

