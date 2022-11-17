Seafood
Azul
181 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Latin-inspired seafood & cocktails along the Chicago River!
Location
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victory Italian - River North - 434 W Ontario street
No Reviews
434 W Ontario street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurant
Lena Brava - Lena Brava To Go / West Loop
4.3 • 896
900-906 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant