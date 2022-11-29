A map showing the location of Azumare 26 Diplomat ParkwayView gallery

Azumare 26 Diplomat Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

26 Diplomat Parkway

Hallandale, FL 33009

Order Again

Small Plates

Peruvian Causa

$14.00

A perfect dough of mashed potato with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers), lemon, mayonnaise and layered with avocado.

Classic ceviche (Grouper)

$21.00

Fresh Grouper, red onion, and cilantro, with traditional fish lemon sauce ( Leche de Tigre)

Sea bass Ceviche

$26.00

Fresh Sea Bass, red onion, sweet peppers, and cilantro with our aji Amarillo lemon sauce.

Trio Ceviche

$28.00

Our Classic ceviche, Sea bass ceviche with rocotto lemon sauce.

Hamachi Tiradito

$19.99

Seared Hamachi, chives, with rocoto lemon sauce.

Salmon Tiradito

$17.00

Seared Salmon with maracuya sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$18.99

Seared Ahi Tuna with ponzu sauce.

Tiradito Trio

$21.00

Fresh Hamachi, with our 3 special sauces.

Edamame

$8.00

Whole edamame with sesame oil and sea salt.

Crispy Tuna Rice

$17.00

Rice tempura cake with fresh tuna tartar.

Fish Escabeche

$18.00

Fried fresh grouper with Chamila sauce.

Papas a la Huancaina

$8.99

Steam potatoes with the traditional Peruvian huancaina sauce.

Tempura Mushrooms

$12.00

Tempura Mushrooms with red peppers and coconut curry sauce.

Coconut Shrimps

$14.95

Fried Tempura Coconut shrimp and our fuji sauce.

Soups & Salads

Chupe de Pollo ( Chicken soup)

$13.95

Chupe de pescado (Fish soup)

$12.95

Soup of the day

$9.99

Azumare salad

$14.95

Quinoa with corn,jalapeño, fresh cilantro, edamame, radish, kalamata olive, mint cucumber, red onions, tomato cherry with our house dressing.

Paradise salad

$16.00

Arugula, peaches, strawberry, chia seeds, avocado, cucumber, and tomatoes cherry, with balsamic dressing.

Beets & Crispy kale salad

$13.95

Roasted beets and crispy kale with sesame oil and lemon.

Latin salad

$14.00

Mix Green, arugula, radish, avocado, tomatoes cherry, and red onion, carrots, cucumber with dijon mustard vinaigrette.

Peruvian Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Stir-fried beef with red onion, tomatoes, sweet peppers, french fries, fresh cilantro, and white rice.

Pollo Saltado

$23.99

sauteed chicken with red onion, tomatoes, sweet peppers, french fries, fresh cilantro, and white rice.

Saltado Mix

$29.99

stir-fried beef and chicken with red onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, french fries, fresh cilantro, and white rice.

Tallarines Saltados

$17.99

Stir-fried noodles with red onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and fresh cilantro.

Green Noodles with steak

$49.95

10 oz center cut, over fettuccini pasta with our green pesto sauce.

Green Noodles with chicken

$23.95

Grilled chicken breast, over fettuccini pasta with our green pesto sauce.

Chaufa

$19.95

Stir-fried rice with fresh vegetables and egg.

Azumare Chef Platter

$168.99

1/2 roasted chicken, Lomo saltado, lamb chops, and two sides.

On the Grill

The Tomahawk

$125.00

32oz rib eye with a bone.

Reserve Cut

$78.00

10 oz

Center Cut

$52.00

10oz

Rib eye steak

$42.00

16oz

Pollo a la Brasa

$24.00

Roasted chicken with two sides

Chicken Breast

$21.95

Fresh Chicken breast with2 sides.

Lamb Chops

$82.00

Fish

Azumare Sea Bass

$47.00

Steam sea bass with ginger and scallions sauce with crispy leek, and white rice.

Salmon Criollo

$28.95

Grilled Salmon with spinach and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and our criolla sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Seared Ahi Tuna steak with roasted potatoes avocado and mango salsa.

EL Parguito

$36.00

Fried Whole Red Snapper with tostones and mixed green salad.

Coconut Curry Grouper.

$42.95

Grilled Grouper with Tempura Mushrooms, crispy shrimp, and our coconut curry sauce.

Open sea Platter

$185.00

Fried Whole Red Snapper, coconut Shrimp, ceviche trio, salmon, and two sides.

Sides

French Fries

$9.00

Fried Yuca

$9.00

Steam yuca with mojo

$9.00

White Rice

$9.00

Quinoa

$9.00

Peruvian Potetoes

$10.00

Sweet potaoes Steam

$9.00

Sweet Potatoes fries

$9.00

Fried Sweet platains

$9.00

Grilled Bok Choi

$10.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers (KIDS)

$13.95

served with a side of French fries

Crispy Fish Fingers (KIDS)

$14.95

served with a side of French Fries.

Chicken Noodles (KIDS)

$14.95

Stir-fried chicken with noodles.

Lomo Saltado (KIDS)

$19.95

Stir-fried beef served with rice and French fries

Sushi Bar

Green Dragon Volcano

$18.95

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, tofu cream cheese, cucumber top avocado with crab volcano, eel sauce, and mayo.

No so Healthy

$19.50

Soy wrapper, arugula, tempura Kani, salmon, tuna, cucumber, tofu cream cheese, and avocado with azumare soy vinegar.

Salmon Truffle

$22.95

Soy wrapper, salmon, avocado, tofu cream cheese, crispy onion, and Kani salad with truffle oil topped with mango our fuji sauce, and spicy mayo (No Rice)

Moshi Moshi

$18.95

Fresh Tuna, Salmon, and Kani, topped with Torch Hamachi and jalapeño, eel sauce, and sriracha.

Sea Bass Roll

$17.50

Fresh Tuna, salmon, and avocado topped with hamachi, and Wasabi aioli.

Tajada 360

$21.00

Salmon, Tofu cream cheese, avocado, Kani rolled sweet plantain with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and, crispy flakes. (No Rice)

Tamago Salmon Roll

$19.95

Fresh Salmon, Tofu cream cheese, and avocado, topped with Tamago, jalapeño, seared salmon, and fuji sauce.

Coco Explosion

$21.00

Tempura Coconut Shrimp, Kani, Salmon, Avocado, tofu cream cheese topped with mango, coconut flakes, mango sauce, and fuji sauce.

Healthy Roll

$17.50

Minx green, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots, salmon, tuna, Hamachi, and azumare vinagrette .

JB Special

$15.85

Fresh salmon, Tofu cream cheese, and avocado topped with salmon, and wakame.

Miami Heat

$17.85

Tempura Shrimp and crab salad topped with torch salmon, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.

Rainbow Special

$17.85

Kani, avocado, and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, hamachi, crispy Kani, and eel sauce.

Samurai

$16.75

Spicy Tuna, salmon, Kani, avocado, and Tofu cream cheese topped with Kani poppers, and fuji sauce.

Katai Roll

$18.95

Shrimp Tempura, Tofu cream cheese, and avocado topped with torch tuna, masago, and tuna avocado tartare.

Aji Flamingo

$22.95

Kani, Shrimp, avocado,rolled with salmon and yellow chili pepper (aji Amarillo) ceviche on top (No rice).

Azumare Roll

$19.95

Tempura salmon, Kani, and Avocado, topped with our yellow chili( aji Amarillo) pepper ceviche.

Nirvana

$17.85

Tuna, Kani, Cucumber, and avocado topped with torch salmon, crab salad, spicy mayo, lemon and eel sauce.

Bob Marley

$17.85

Fresh Salmon, tuna, and Shrimp topped with avocado, eel sauce, and peanut butter cream.

Protein Roll

$18.85

Fresh Tuna, salmon, Hamachi, Kani, and Shrimp topped with wakame, ponzu, and eel sauce. (No rice)

Tropical Roll

$15.85

Krab Salad, Avocado, tofu cream cheese topped with mango, kiwi, and strawberry. mango sauce

Pink Panther

$21.85

Tempura roll with hamachi, Kani, jalapeño, tofu cream cheese, masago topped with salmon avocado tartare, and eel sauce.

Caribbean Crunchy

$19.95

Fresh Salmon, Kani, tofu cream cheese, avocado, rolled with sweet plantains tempura.

Crunchy Roll

$15.95

Tempura roll with salmon, Kani, tofu cream cheese, and avocado topped with Kani salad, eel sauce, fuji sauce, and spicy mayo.

Tuna Lover

$19.95

watercress tempura, fresh tuna topped with spicy tuna, and Korean sauce.

Desserts

Oreo Roll

$12.00

Banana Tempura with ice cream

$12.00

Chocolate Volcano

$12.00

La Marquesa

$12.00

Bread Budin

$12.00

Drinks

Chicha Mordada

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Limonana

$9.00

Peach juice

$7.00

Peach Snapple

$2.95

Lemon Snapple

$2.95

Mango Madness Snapple

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sprite Zero

$2.95

Aqua Panna

$5.95

Perrier

$5.95

Orange juice

$2.95

Apple juice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian &Latin Fusion

Location

26 Diplomat Parkway, Hallandale, FL 33009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

