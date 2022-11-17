Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azura Bar & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

2703 South Highway 6

Suite 350

Houston, TX 77082

Flavored Wings
Alfredo Pasta
Mozzarella Sticks (5 pcs)

Frozen Drinks

Frozen French Twist

Frozen French Twist

$15.00

Cognac, Orange liquor, strawberry, sweet & sour, watermelon

Frozen Berry Lemonade

Frozen Berry Lemonade

$12.00

Blueberry liquor, Raspberry vodka, Sweet & Sour

Wine Bottles

Simi Chardonnay

$34.99

Murphy Goode Merlot

$29.99

Rodney Strong Merlot Sonoma 18

$34.99

Josh Cabernet

$34.99

19 Crimes Cabernet

$39.99

Stella Rose Pink Moscato

$29.99

JEUNESSE PINK MOSCATO

$34.99

Fratelli Moscato D'Asti

$35.00

Ruffino Moscato D'Asti

$35.00

Altos Malbec

$39.99

Porto Valdouro Ruby Port

$55.00

CHATEAU D'ESCLANS COTES DE PROVENCE ROSE WHISPERING ANGEL

$45.00

CHATEAU D'ESCLANS COTES DE PROVENCE ROSE ROCK ANGEL

$55.00

House Champagne

$40.00

Appetizers

Fries (basket)

Fries (basket)

$4.99

Thick-cut potato sticks fried to a crispy perfection, dry seasoned with our house blend

Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)

Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)

$5.99

crispy sweet potato fries tossed in our house blend.

Samosas (5 pcs)

Samosas (5 pcs)

$8.99

Fried pastry with a savory filling of beef, chicken, or vegetables

Suya

Suya

$13.99Out of stock

West African spicy meat skewer of beef, chicken, or shrimp. Served with tomato and onion.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

House-fried corn chips layered with queso, white onion, green onion, tomato, bell pepper, jalapeno, and cilantro. Option to add chicken, beef, sour cream, and/or avocado

Vegetable Eggrolls (4 pcs)

Vegetable Eggrolls (4 pcs)

$9.99
Chicken Eggrolls (4 pcs)

Chicken Eggrolls (4 pcs)

$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks (5 pcs)

Mozzarella Sticks (5 pcs)

$7.99

Small Plates

Hangover Fries

Hangover Fries

$8.99

House fries topped with queso, finely-diced tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Topped with a sunnyside egg.

Azura wings (5 pcs) with Fries

Azura wings (5 pcs) with Fries

$15.99

breaded spicy seasoned wings fried to perfection.

Chicken Tenders (5 pcs) with Fries

Chicken Tenders (5 pcs) with Fries

$12.99

5 breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection served with french fries.

Azura Plate (3 Azura Wings, 3 Chicken Tenders, 3 Mozz Sticks withFries)

Azura Plate (3 Azura Wings, 3 Chicken Tenders, 3 Mozz Sticks withFries)

$18.99

3 azura wings, 3 chicken tenders, 3 Mozz Sticks served with french fries.

Flavored Wings

Flavored Wings

$11.99+

naked chicken seasoned wings fried to perfection tossed with your choice of sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

two flour tortilla filled with cheese grilled to perfection. Toppings and meat are optional

Street Tacos (3 pcs)

Street Tacos (3 pcs)

$8.99

3 seasoned meat tacos with onions and cilantro

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$27.99

4 seasoned lamb chops cooked to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Coconut-fried Shrimp (10 PC)

Coconut-fried Shrimp (10 PC)

$15.99

breaded coconut flake shrimp fried to perfection served with sweet chili sauce.

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$9.99

Creamy alfredo pasta, add chicken or shrimp for additional cost

Non-Alc Bevs

Bottled Water

$1.99

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.99

Redbull

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Bottle Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Bottle Tonic Water

$3.50

Bottle Soda Water

$3.50

Bottle Ginger Beer

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:50 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:50 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:50 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come to the bar to pickup your food and drinks!

