Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azure 1815 Hwy 138 SE #500

review star

No reviews yet

1815 Hwy 138 SE #500

Conyers, GA 30013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Wings
Creamy Alfredo Pasta
Catfish Basket

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Three cheese spinach dip served with corn tortilla chips.

Crab Cake

$19.99

2 - 3oz Pan-Seared crab cakes on a bed of spring mix, served with our house dressing.

Catfish Basket

$12.99

Seasoned fried catfish nuggets with Azure secret seasoned fries.

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$10.99

Five grilled shrimp on a skewer on a bed of spring mix and served with cocktail sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$9.99

Five vegetable spring rolls fried to a golden brown on a a bed of spring mix served with sweet chili sauce.

Calamari

$10.99

Hand breaded to order and served with our Azure house sauce.

8 Wings

$14.99

8 Wings with choice of sauce, Lemon pepper, Signature Sweet Island lemon pepper, Homemade Hot, Homemade Mild, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Secret Seasoned.

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Azure's Secret Seasoned Fries

Fried Okra

$5.99

Crispy fried okra lightly dusted with lemon pepper seasoning.

Sweet Fries

$6.99

Tender Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Crableg Special

$20.00

Entrees

Creamy Alfredo Pasta

$11.99

Penne pasta with our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Add chicken, shrimp, salmon or vegetable medley.

Fried Catfish and Grits

$18.99

Hand breaded fried catfish over creamy cheese grits and topped with our homemade cajun sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Kabob

$15.99

Skewered grilled shrimp served over a side of your choice, seasoned yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley.

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$32.99

Three marinated lollipop lamb chops and mushroom gravy. Served with choice of seasoned yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley.

Pesto Pasta

$11.99Out of stock

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$23.99

Marinated ribeye skewered and grilled to perfection. Served with red onions, red, yellow and green peppers. Choice of seasoned yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley of carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.

Steak Kabob

$16.99Out of stock

Salmon and Grits

$22.99

Grilled, fried or blackened salmon filet served over creamy cheese grits.

Salmon Dinner

$20.99

Grilled, fried or blackened salmon filet. Served with choice of garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned yellow rice, green beans and onions or vegetable medley of carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.

Surf & Turf Kabob

$19.99

Skewered grilled shrimp and ribeye steak with red onions, red, yellow and green peppers. Choice of yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley of carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.

Chef Special

$18.99Out of stock

Shrimp& Grits

$19.99

Grilled shrimp over creamy cheese grits or garlic mashed potatoes and smothered with cajun shrimp sauce.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.99

Lava Cake

$8.99

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

Dinner Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Spring mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons. Choice of ranch, blue cheese, caesar or italian dressing. +add chicken, shrimp or salmon filet for an additional charge.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with asiago cheese and caesar croutons, served with caesar dressing. +add chicken, shrimp or salmon for an additional charge.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Brunch

Beignets

$8.99

Azure Breakfast Your Way

$14.99

Two any style eggs choice of grits or breakfast potatoes, bacon or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.

Fried Catfish and Grits

$18.99

Hand breaded fried catfish over creamy cheese grits and topped with our homemade cajun sauce.

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Golden waffle topped with hand breaded chicken and served with syrup.

French Toast Breakfast

$14.99

French toast with two any style eggs, choice of grits or breakfast potatoes, bacon or sausage and wheat or white toast.

Lobster Tail And Grits

$55.99Out of stock

8oz Lobster tail fried or grilled served over creamy cheese grits and smothered with cajun sauce.

Lollipop Lamb Chops and Eggs

$32.99

Three marinated lollipop lamb chops with two any style eggs, grits or breakfast potatoes and white or wheat toast.

Crabcakes& Grits

$21.99

Salmon Grits

$17.99

Salmon fried, grilled or blackened over creamy cheese grits and smothered with cajun sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$19.99

Grilled shrimp over creamy cheese grits and smothered with cajun sauce.

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$19.99

Marinated ribeye steak two any style eggs and choice of grits or breakfast potatoes with wheat or white toast.

Stuffed French Toast

$15.99

Sweet cream cheese stuffed french toast, two any style eggs with choice of grits or breakfast potatoes, bacon or sausage and white or wheat toast.

8 Wings

$14.99

8 Wings with choice of sauce, Lemon pepper, Signature Sweet Island lemon pepper, Homemade Hot, Homemade Mild, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Secret Seasoned.

Omelette Station

$6.99Out of stock

Brunch Package 20

$16.99

A La Cart

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

French fries seasoned with our secret Azure seasoning.

Okra

$5.99

Crispy fried okra lightly seasoned with lemon pepper.

Green Beans and Red Onions

$5.99

Fresh green beans and red onions sauteed to order.

Side Salad

$6.99

Spring mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions and croutons. Choice of ranch, blue cheese, caesar or italian dressing.

Medley of Vegetables

$5.99

Sauteed vegetable medley of carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.

Creamy Cheese Grits

$5.99

Home style creamy cheese grits.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Creamy mashed red potatoes with garlic.

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$5.99

Seasoned yellow rice.

Spinach

$5.99Out of stock

Garlic Toast

$2.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

Sweet Fries

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Vday

Chicken

Lamb

Pasta

Salmon

NA Beverages

Fiji Water

$4.00

Water

$2.50

Pelligrino

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.99

VIP Package

Signature Wings

Spinach Dip

Seafood Pasta

Pesto Pasta

Chicken n Waffle

Lollipop Lamb

Dessert Trio

Al A Cart

Signature Wings

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Seafood Pasta

$17.00

Pesto Pasta

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken n Waffle

$14.00

Lollipop Lamb

$20.00

Dessert Trio

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat, Sip, Vibe

Website

Location

1815 Hwy 138 SE #500, Conyers, GA 30013

Directions

Gallery
Azure image
Azure image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine - Conyers
orange star4.0 • 579
1300 Iris Dr SW Conyers, GA 30094
View restaurantnext
Frozen Notes Pizza & Karaoke Bar
orange starNo Reviews
862 N Main St. NW Conyers, GA 30012
View restaurantnext
Grub Shack
orange star4.5 • 54
1180 W Ave. Suite A Conyers, GA 30012
View restaurantnext
Knight's Restaurant and Lounge LLC - 1135 Sigman Rd Ne
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Sigman Road Northeast Conyers, GA 30012
View restaurantnext
San Francisco Surf & Turf
orange starNo Reviews
1180 Sigman Rd NE Conyers, GA 30012
View restaurantnext
Gullah Fish and Shrimp
orange starNo Reviews
2134 Julien Overlook Conyers, GA 30012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conyers

Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine - Conyers
orange star4.0 • 579
1300 Iris Dr SW Conyers, GA 30094
View restaurantnext
Grub Shack
orange star4.5 • 54
1180 W Ave. Suite A Conyers, GA 30012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conyers
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston