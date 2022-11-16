Azuza Hookah Lounge
1,329 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:30 am
Restaurant info
World Famous for a Reason!
Location
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wing & Go - Las Vegas - 4501 PARADISE RD
No Reviews
4501 PARADISE RD LAS VEGAS, NV 89169
View restaurant
Hello Misfits - 4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9
No Reviews
4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Pieros Italian Cuisine - 355 Convention Center Dr.
4.5 • 1,446
355 Convention Center Dr Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant