Azuza Hookah Lounge

1,329 Reviews

$$

4480 Paradise Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Thai Jasmine Rice
Lazeez (Tasty) Shrimp
Wanna Eat-a-Pita Chicken

Appetizers

Azuza Caprese

Azuza Caprese

$11.00

Classic Egyptian style dish of tomato wedges with fresh dill, cilantro and cumin topped with Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of olive oil with warm pita bread.

Coconut Chicken Satay

$14.00

Halal chicken marinated in a curry and chili sauce, rolled in a mix of toasted coconut and Japanese bread crumbs.

Fries

$7.00

Crisp Idaho potatoes baked with Arabic house spices and Azuza house sauce.

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$11.00

Housemade Egyptian style hummus. Made with garbanzo beans and garlic served with your choice of warm pita bread or fresh cucumbers

Hummus Dip with Kofta

$15.00
Kofta "Asada" Fries

Kofta "Asada" Fries

$15.00

Azuza Fries topped with grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef), Bulgarian feta, tomatoes and Tzatziki sauce.

Labneh

$10.00

A creamy and flavorful yogurt dip mixed with fresh mint and garlic, topped with a drizzle of olive oil served with a side of cucumbers, pickles, pitted olives and warm pita bread for dipping.

Lazeez (Tasty) Shrimp

$15.00
Three Egyptian Sliders

Three Egyptian Sliders

$15.00

Grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef) burgers topped with tomatoes-feta mix, onions, baby greens and Azuza house sauce on warm sweet Hawaiian bun served with Azuza fries.

Zaatar Manakeesh

$10.00

Two savory pitas baked with zayt (olive oil) and zaatar (a middle eastern spice blend of sumac, thyme and sesame seeds) served hot with a side of cucumbers, pickles and pitted olives.

Entrees

Bedwan Family Special

$16.00

Halal ground beef seasoned in a blend of house spices with toasted pine nuts and sautéed onions and mushrooms served on top of Thai Jasmine rice with a side of yogurt

Chicken Kabob Plate

$16.00

10 oz. Marinated Halal Chicken with grilled veggies, Tabbouleh salad and your choice of Thai Jasmine rice or Azuza Caprese served with a basket of warm pita bread.

Cilantro Chicken

$16.00

10 oz. Marinated Halal Chicken marinated in a mixture of cilantro, dill, garlic, mint leaves and onions in a white wine butter sauce served with Thai Jasmine rice.

Cilantro Chicken and Shrimp

$32.00

Roasted chicken and six jumbo shrimp marinated in a mixture of cilantro, dill, garlic, mint leaves and onions in a white wine butter sauce served with Thai Jasmine rice

Cilantro Shrimp

Cilantro Shrimp

$21.00

Six jumbo seasoned shrimp marinated in a mixture of cilantro, dill, garlic, mint leaves and onions in a white wine butter sauce served with Thai Jasmine rice.

Filet Mignon Kabob Plate

Filet Mignon Kabob Plate

$28.00

10 oz. USDA Halal Filet Mignon with grilled veggies, Tabbouleh salad and your choice of Thai Jasmine rice or Azuza Caprese served with a basket of warm pita bread.

Four New Zealand Lamb Chops

Four New Zealand Lamb Chops

$39.00

Seasoned in Rosemary, garlic and red wine marinade grilled to perfection served with grilled mixed veggies, Tabbouleh salad and your choice of Thai Jasmine rice or Azuza Caprese and warm pita bread with Tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Veggie Plate

$12.00

Seasonal Veggies served with Tabbouleh and your choice of Thai Jasmine rice or Azuza Caprese served with warm pita bread.

Joseph's Mo'Rockin Beef Bowl

Joseph's Mo'Rockin Beef Bowl

$18.00

Juicy, super tender chunks of beef roast, slow cooked for five hours with onions, yellow and red bell peppers served with a side of Thai Jasmine rice and Bulgarian feta.

Kofta Kabob Plate

$16.00

Three seasoned halal kofta patties with mixed baby greens, Tabbouleh salad with a side of Bulgarian feta and Tzatziki sauce served with a basket of warm pita bread.

Mixed Grill Plate for Two

Mixed Grill Plate for Two

$59.00

USDA Filet Mignon skewer, Chicken skewer, Two Lamb chops, Thai Jasmine rice, Tabbouleh salad, Azuza Caprese with warm pita bread and Tzatziki for two people.

Pineapple Shrimp

Pineapple Shrimp

$25.00

Two skewers of Jumbo Grilled shrimp served in a grilled Hawaiian pineapple husk with Thai Jasmine rice, Tabbouleh salad and a pineapple spicy glaze on the side.

Salmon Bowl

$25.00
Shrimp Kabob Plate

Shrimp Kabob Plate

$23.00

Six Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp with grilled veggies, Tabbouleh salad and your choice of Thai Jasmine rice or Azuza Caprese served with a basket of warm pita bread.

Wanna Eat-a-Pita Chicken

$13.00

Marinated Halal Chicken with mixed greens, tomato, Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of Tzatziki and Azuza house dressing wrapped in a warm pita served with Azuza fries.

Wanna Eat-a-Pita Kofta

Wanna Eat-a-Pita Kofta

$13.00

Seasoned halal kofta with mixed greens, tomato, Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of Tzatziki and Azuza house dressing wrapped in a warm pita served with Azuza fries.

Salads

Azuza Caprese

$11.00

Classic Egyptian style dish of chopped tomatoes with fresh dill, cilantro and cumin topped with Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of olive oil with warm pita bread

Saladeen Saladeen Salad

$10.00

Baby greens and tomatoes tossed in Tzatziki sauce.

Tabbouleh Salad

$8.00

A fresh Lebanese mixed herb medley.

Azuza House Salad

$10.00

HALF Azuza House Salad

$6.00

A La Cart

A LA CART Kofta

$10.00

A LA CART Two Chicken Skewers

$10.00

A LA CART Two Filet Mignon Skewers

$19.00

A LA CART Two New Zealand Lamb Chops

$19.00

A LA CART Two Shrimp Skewers

$17.00

ALA CART Two Veggie Skewers

$7.00

Sides

Side Basket of Pita

$5.00

Side Cucumber Plate

$7.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Half Order Pita

$3.00

Side of Azuza sauce

Side of Bulgarian feta

$4.00

Side of Garlic Chili sauce

Side of Ketchup

Side of Olive Oil

Side of Olives

$3.00

Side of Pine Nuts

$3.00

Side of Pineapple

$5.00

Side of Pineapple sauce

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Sriracha

Side of Tabbouleh

$4.00

Side of Tzatziki

Side Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Side Thai Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Side Zayt & Zaatar

$3.00

Pinapple Plate

$7.00

Desserts

Baklava

$8.00

Housemade flaky pastry prepared daily, filled with candied mixed nuts served with warm caramel and Godiva chocolate sauce

Baklava Ice Cream

Baklava Ice Cream

$10.00

Housemade flaky pastry prepared daily, filled with candied mixed nuts served w/ vanilla ice cream and warm caramel and Godiva chocolate sauce.

Coffee Cake

$8.00

Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

French Vanilla ice cream topped w/ your choice of caramel sauce and/or Godiva chocolate sauce.

Kanafa

$8.00Out of stock

Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.00

NA Beverages

Arabic Coffee Azuza Style

$6.00

Arabic Coffee Double

$7.00

Arabic Coffee Single

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Berry Treasure

$5.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary Mocktail

$6.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Chamomile - Individual

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Arabic Latte

$6.00

Iced Black Tea

$5.00

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Iced Orange Blossom Mint Tea Azuza Style

$5.00

Jasmine Green - Individual - Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Michalada Mocktail

$6.00

Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Mojito Mocktail

$6.00

Moroccan mint - Individual

$4.00

Moroccan mint - Large Pot

$12.00

Moroccan mint - Small Pot

$7.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Peach Fuzz

$5.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Pickle Juice For 6

$12.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple Mojito Mocktail

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Yellow Label - Individual - Arabic Tea

$4.00

Yogurt Drink

$6.00

Juice Carafe

Cranberry Juice Carafe

$25.00

Iced Black Tea Carafe

$25.00

Iced Orange Blossom Carafe

$25.00

Lemonade Juice Carafe

$25.00

Mint Lemonade Carafe

$25.00

Mojito Mocktail Carafe

$25.00

Orange Juice Carafe

$25.00

Pineapple Juice Carafe

$25.00

Pineapple Lemonade Carafe

$25.00

Strawberry Lemonade Carafe

$25.00

Bottle Service

Bottle Service - Another Round

Hendricks

$350.00

Hennessy 750ml

$325.00

Hennessy 1L

$375.00

Hennessy VSOP 750ml

$425.00

Hennessy VSOP 1L

$475.00

Dusse VSOP

$425.00

Bacardi 750ml

$125.00

Bacardi 1L

$150.00

Captain Morgan 750ml

$150.00

Captain Morgan 1L

$200.00

Malibu 750ml

$150.00

Malibu 1L

$200.00

Johnny Walker Black 750ml

$425.00

Johnny Walker Black 1L

$475.00

MaCallen 12 yrs 750ml

$450.00

MaCallen 12 yrs 1L

$525.00

Casamingos Anejo 750ml

$325.00

Casamigos Anejo 1L

$375.00

Casamingos Blanco 750ml

$325.00

Casamingos Blanco 1L

$375.00

Casamingos Reposado 750ml

$325.00

Casamigos Reposado 1L

$375.00

Don Julio Anejo 750ml

$325.00

Don Julio Blanco 750ml

$325.00

Don Julio Reposado 750ml

$325.00

Patron Silver 750ml

$325.00

Casa Azul 750ml

$600.00

Don Julio 1942 750ml

$500.00

Don Julio 1.75L

$900.00

Grey Goose 750ml

$275.00

Grey Goose 1L

$325.00

Ketel One 750ml

$200.00

Ketel One 1L

$250.00

Tito's 750ml

$200.00

Tito's 1L

$250.00

Ciroc Apple 1L

$325.00

Ciroc Peach 1L

$325.00

Ciroc Pineapple 1L

$325.00

Ciroc Coconut 1L

$325.00

Crown Royal 750ml

$275.00

Crown Royal 1L

$300.00

Crown Apple 750ml

$275.00

Crown Apple 1L

$300.00

Jack Daniels 750ml

$200.00

Jack Daniels 1L

$225.00

Jameson 750ml

$275.00

Jameson 1L

$300.00

Macallen

$450.00

Ghost Margarita Pitcher

$120.00

Ghost Mule Pitcher

$120.00

Liquor HH

New Amsterdam Vodka Shot

$6.00

Mi Campo Blanco Tequila Shot

$6.00

New Amsterdam Gin Shot

$6.00

Wakefield Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Merlet VS Cognac Shot

$6.00

Tanduay Asian Rum Shot

$6.00

Masson Brandy Shot

$6.00

Appetizers HH

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$5.00

Housemade Egyptian style hummus. Made with garbanzo beans and garlic served with your choice of warm pita bread or fresh cucumbers

Kofta "Asada" Fries

Kofta "Asada" Fries

$8.00

Azuza Fries topped with grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef), Bulgarian feta, tomatoes and Tzatziki sauce.

Labneh

$5.00

A creamy and flavorful yogurt dip mixed with fresh mint and garlic, topped with a drizzle of olive oil served with a side of cucumbers, pickles, pitted olives and warm pita bread for dipping.

Three Egyptian Sliders

Three Egyptian Sliders

$8.00

Grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef) burgers topped with tomatoes-feta mix, onions, baby greens and Azuza house sauce on warm sweet Hawaiian bun served with Azuza fries.

Entrees HH

Shrimp Kabob Plate

Shrimp Kabob Plate

$15.00

Six Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp with grilled veggies, Tabbouleh salad and your choice of Thai Jasmine rice or Azuza Caprese served with a basket of warm pita bread.

All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

World Famous for a Reason!

Website

Location

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Directions

