Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1950 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 1900

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


EMPLOYEE MEAL

EMP House Salad w/ Chicken

$15.00

EMP Spaghetti Pomodoro w/ Chicken

$15.00

EMP Grilled Chicken W Veggies and Polenta

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Azzurro offers a truly upscale-dining experience with Italian coastal-inspired cuisine in an elegant lakeside setting overlooking Lake Woodlands.

Location

1950 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 1900, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Murphys Deli Hughes
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101 Woodland, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - Hughes 1725
orange starNo Reviews
1725 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101 Woodland, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Research Forest Dr Suite 500 The Woodlands, TX 77381
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
orange starNo Reviews
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Killen's Steakhouse Woodlands - 1700 Research Forest Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Research Forest Dr Shenandoah, TX 77381
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - Z0023 - Shenandoah Research Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1620 Research Forest Dr Suite 200 Shenandoah, TX 77381
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Woodlands

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Herb & Beet - The Woodlands
orange star4.7 • 1,255
448 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Woodlands
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1066 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston