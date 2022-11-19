Restaurant header imageView gallery

B-ACK Yard BBQ

1,000 Reviews

$$

20 Straight Wharf

Nantucket, MA 02554

Order Again

Popular Items

The "Selfie"
Pulled Heritage Pork Sandwich
Mac & Cheese

Sauces

WE WANT YOU TO GET SAUCY! MIX AND MATCH. TRY THEM ALL!

Side of Sweet BBQ Sauce

Kansas City Style. Most Traditional BBQ Sauce, Ketchup and Agave Based. What you think of when you think classic BBQ Sauce.

Side of Gold BBQ Sauce

South Carolina Style Mustard Based Sauce. Tangy with a little kick. A "Staff Favorite" goes with anything.

Side of Hot BBQ Sauce

South West Style Chipotle Sauce. Ketchup based with a Gradual Smokey Heat. Adds a nice Kick!

Side of Vinegar BBQ Sauce

North Carolina Style Sauce. Cider Vinegar Based With a Secret Blend of Spices. Designed for "Whole Hog" Pork but great on everything.

Side of White BBQ Sauce

Alabama Style. Mayonnaise Based with A Secret Blend Of Spices. Kinda Like A Kicked Up Ranch!

Online Daily Specials

Peach Crisp

Peach Crisp

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade Peach Crisp with a crunchy Gluten Free topping. The perfect ending to a great BBQ.

8lb Bag of Ice

8lb Bag of Ice

$5.00
Vegan Pasta

Vegan Pasta

$14.00

Our Campanelle Pasta with Roasted Garlic Oil, Asparagus, and Roasted Mushrooms

Online Apps

D's Kielbasa and Pineapple Spiced Candy

$14.00

House Smoked Kielbasa Coins Carmelized with Pineapple and Sambal garnished with Fresh Cilantro

Smokehouse Dry Rubbed Wings

$14.00+

Large Wings Tossed in our Signature Dry Rub served with House Made Bleu Cheese Dressing

Lobster Empanadas

$26.00Out of stock

2 Crispy Empanadas Filled with Lobster and Cheddar Jack served with Corn Salsa and Chipotle Aioli

ACK Bay Spiced Peel and Eat Shrimp

$16.00

Half Pound of Peel and Eat Shrimp tossed in our House ACK Bay Spice served with Cocktail Sauce

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$32.00

Our Signature Creamy Mac & Cheese folded with Lobster, Roasted Garlic, and Tarragon topped with Crunch

Online Soups and Salads

Chorizo Chili w/ Fritos

$11.00

House Made Chorizo mixed with Beans and Secret Spices and served with Fritos

New England Clam Chowda

$11.00

Creamy N.E. Clam Chowder with Smoked Bacon

Island Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar, and Fresh Shaved Parmesan topped with White Anchovy and Cornbread Croutons

Vegetable and Field Greens Salad

$10.00

Fresh Spring Greens, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Radish, and Cucumbers

Online Sandwiches

Pulled Heritage Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Our Moist Pulled Pork on a Toasted Brioche Bun comes with 2oz Coleslaw, Half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of a Side.

Chopped Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Our Tender Smoked Beef Brisket tossed in it's own Jus on a toasted Brioche Bun served with 2oz Coleslaw, a half sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side.

House Smoked Kielbasa Sandwich

$17.00

Our House Smoked Kielbasa on a Long Toasted Brioche Roll topped with a Red Pepper Relish served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side. Kielbasa is a Smoked Polish Sausage.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Salmon with Guacamole and Mixed Greens topped with Cilantro Crema on a Toasted Brioche Bun served with a 2oz Coleslaw, a half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side.

Chopped Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Golden BBQ Glazed Chicken, chopped and chilled with Greens, Shredded Carrots, Shredded Radish, Guacamole and Cilantro Crema served with 2oz Coleslaw, a half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side.

N.E. Lobster Roll

$42.00

One of the BEST on Island. Big Chunks of Lobster tossed with a Lemon Aioli on a Buttered, Toasted Brioche Roll served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle, and your choice of Side.

Roasted Mushroom Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Crimini Mushrooms topped with Lemon Aioli on a toasted Brioche Roll, served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side.

The "Big Pig"

$19.00

Golden BBQ Pulled Pork topped with Bacon and Coleslaw on a Toasted Brioche Bun served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle, and your choice of Side.

"Nashville Hot" Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken topped with a Pickle Salad on a Toasted Brioche Bun served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle, and your Choice of Side.

The Alabama Rodeo

$21.00

Our Smoked Chopped Brisket topped with Swiss Cheese and Onion Straws drizzled with our Alabama White BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Roll served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle, and your choice of Side.

Online Meats

House Smoked Kielbasa by the Half Pound

$16.00

Pulled Heritage Pork Shoulder Half Pound

$18.00

Heritage Pork Ribs

$22.00+

Chopped Beef Brisket Half Pound

$21.00

Beef Burnt Ends

$24.00

Half Natural Chicken

$18.00+

Sliced Beef Brisket Half Pound

$21.00

Online Sides

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Ranchero Baked Beans

$10.00

3 Cabbage and Kale Coleslaw

$10.00

Potato Salad

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

VT Cheddar Cornbread

$10.00

House Cut French Fries

$10.00

Stewed Greens

$10.00Out of stock

Pickled Vegetables

$10.00

Street Corn Salad

$10.00

Online Combos

Feed 1 or Feed Every-One Choose from Our Selection of Specialty Meats and Signature Sides to Create Your Perfect Meal

The "Selfie"

$32.00

Perfect for 1! Choose 2 Meats and 2 Sides. Portions are half sizes.

The "Feedbag"

$95.00

Feeds 3-5 People. Choose 3 Meats and 4 Sides. If choosing Double of any Item please say Double BEFORE the item.

The "Trough"

$145.00

Feeds 4-6 People Choose 4 Meats and 6 Sides. If choosing Double of any Item place the Double BEFORE the Item. ie Double Mac & Cheese

The "Whole Pit"

$190.00

Feeds 5-7 People. Choose 5 Meats and 8 Sides. If choosing Double of any Item please say Double BEFORE the Item. ie, Double Mac & Cheese

Fried Chicken for 1 or 2

Fried Chicken for 1 or 2

$34.00

Our Crispy Buttermilk Fried Natural Half Chicken Cut Into 4pc Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg and served with your choice of 2 Full Sides!

Fried Chicken for the Family

$66.00

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Natural Chicken 8pc 2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Thigh, 2 Leg with your Choice of 4 Full Sides served with rolls

Online Kid's

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Kid's Pork Sliders

$11.00

Kid's BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Kid's CHEESE Quesadilla

$11.00

Online Retail

Bottle of Sauce

$12.00

Mason Jar of Sauce

$14.00

"We Only Smoke the Good Stuff" Tee

$25.00

BYB "We Only Smoke the Good Stuff" Hat

$25.00

8lb Bag of Ice

$5.00

DON'T FORGET THE SAUCE!!!!!

WE WANT YOU TO GET SAUCY! MIX AND MATCH. TRY THEM ALL!

Side of Sweet BBQ Sauce

Kansas City Style. Most Traditional BBQ Sauce, Ketchup and Agave Based. What you think of when you think classic BBQ Sauce.

Side of Gold BBQ Sauce

South Carolina Style Mustard Based Sauce. Tangy with a little kick. A "Staff Favorite" goes with anything.

Side of Hot BBQ Sauce

South West Style Chipotle Sauce. Ketchup based with a Gradual Smokey Heat. Adds a nice Kick!

Side of Vinegar BBQ Sauce

North Carolina Style Sauce. Cider Vinegar Based With a Secret Blend of Spices. Designed for "Whole Hog" Pork but great on everything.

Side of White BBQ Sauce

Alabama Style. Mayonnaise Based with A Secret Blend Of Spices. Kinda Like A Kicked Up Ranch!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

East Coast Q

Website

Location

20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

Gallery
B-ACK Yard BBQ image
B-ACK Yard BBQ image

