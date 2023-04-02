Main picView gallery

B & B 13001, Lankford Highway

review star

No reviews yet

13001, Lankford Highway

Machipongo, VA 23405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

B & B DELI

Burgers & Hot Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$5.49

5oz Burger dressed with Lettuce, tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato, Mayo Fried Onions

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato, Mayo Fried Onions

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms and Sauted Onions, Lettuce Tomato, Mayo,Swiss Ch

Mexican Cheese Burger

Mexican Cheese Burger

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions & Jalapenos

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato, Mayo Fried Onions Sharp

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Patty on a Brioche Bun

Fish Fillet Sandwich

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$6.99

Fish with Cheese & Tartar

B.L.T Sandwich

B.L.T Sandwich

$6.99

B.L.T. on toast

Porkchop Sandwich

Porkchop Sandwich

$5.99

Fried Porkchop on white bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.49

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49
Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Ham & Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread

Roast beef & Cheese

Roast beef & Cheese

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread

Turkey & Roast beef

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread

Homemade Chicken Salad

Homemade Chicken Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread

Homemade Tuna Salad

Homemade Tuna Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread

Cold Subs 8"

8" American Cold Cut

8" American Cold Cut

$7.99

Ham, Bologna, Spiced Ham,American cheese

8" Italian Cold Cut

8" Italian Cold Cut

$7.99

Salami, Ham, Spiced Ham, Provolone Cheese

8" Oven Roasted Turkey

8" Oven Roasted Turkey

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Ham & Cheese

8" Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Roast Beef

8" Roast Beef

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Roast Beef & Turkey

8" Roast Beef & Turkey

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Ham & Turkey

8" Ham & Turkey

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Homemade Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Homemade Tuna Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Veggie

$7.99

Cold Subs 12"

12" American Cold Cut

12" American Cold Cut

$10.99

Ham, Bologna, Spiced Ham,American cheese

12" Italian Cold Cut

12" Italian Cold Cut

$10.99

Salami, Ham, Spiced Ham, Provolone Cheese

12" Oven Roasted Turkey

12" Oven Roasted Turkey

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Ham & Cheese

12" Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Roast Beef

12" Roast Beef

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Roast Beef & Turkey

12" Roast Beef & Turkey

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Ham & Turkey

12" Ham & Turkey

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Homemade Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Homemade Tuna Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Veggie

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

Hot Subs 8"

8" Cheesteak

8" Cheesteak

$7.99
8" B&B Cheesesteak

8" B&B Cheesesteak

$7.99

Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions

8" Mexican Cheesesteak

8" Mexican Cheesesteak

$7.99

Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions and jalapenos

8" Philly Cheesesteak

8" Philly Cheesesteak

$8.49

Steak Dressed with Mayo fried onions and sweet peppers

8" Bacon Cheddar Cheesesteak

$9.99

Steak, bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions

8" Mushroom Swiss Cheesesteak

8" Mushroom Swiss Cheesesteak

$8.99

Steak with mushroom fried onions lettuce tomato, Mayo and Swiss Cheese

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99

Chicken steak dressed with Lettuce, tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions

8" Cheseburger sub

$7.99

Burger patties on a subroll American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Chicken Fillet Sub

$9.99

Chicken fillet with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

8" Fish fillet sub

8" Fish fillet sub

$9.99

Fish Fillet Dressed with Cheese Tartar

8" Double Decker Cheesesteak

$11.99

Twice The meat, Twice the cheese

8" BLT Sub

$7.99

BLT on a sub

8" Hot Grilled Veggie Sub

$7.99

Grilled Mushrooms,sweet peppers,Onions Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, Mayo onions

Hot Subs 12"

12" Cheesesteak

$10.99

12" B&B Cheesesteak

$10.99

Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions

12" Mexican Cheesesteak

$10.99

Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions and jalapenos

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Steak Dressed with Mayo fried onions and sweet peppers

12" Bacon Cheddar Cheesteak

$12.99

Steak, bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions

12" Mushroom Swiss Cheesesteak

$11.99

Steak with mushroom fried onions lettuce tomato, Mayo and Swiss Cheese

12" Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Chicken steak dressed with Lettuce, tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions

12" Cheseburger sub

$10.99

Burger patties on a subroll American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Chicken Fillet Sub

$12.99

Chicken fillet with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions

12" Fish fillet sub

$12.99

Fish Fillet Dressed with Cheese Tartar

12" Double Decker Cheesesteak

$16.99

Twice The meat, Twice the cheese

12" BLT Sub

$11.99

BLT on a sub

12" Hot Grilled Veggie Sub

$10.99

Grilled Mushrooms,sweet peppers,Onions Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, Mayo onions

Fries and Sides

Krinkle cut French Fries

Krinkle cut French Fries

$2.99
Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$3.49
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings(8)

Onion Rings(8)

$4.49
Macaroni salad

Macaroni salad

$3.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.99
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Gizzards & livers

Gizzards

Gizzards

$4.99

Our Famous Chicken Gizzards Hand breaded and Fried to perfection

Livers

Livers

$4.99

Our Famous Chicken Livers Hand Breaded and Fried to Perfection

Hotwings & Baskets

6 Hotwings

6 Hotwings

$8.99
10 Hotwings

10 Hotwings

$14.99
20 Hotwings

20 Hotwings

$28.99
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$7.99
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99
10 Nuggets Basket

10 Nuggets Basket

$6.99
20 Nuggets Basket

20 Nuggets Basket

$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried Chicken

8 Pc Chicken

8 Pc Chicken

$14.99

8 pieces of fresh chicken marinated in our special sauces, hand breaded and fried to perfection.

16 Pc Chicken

16 Pc Chicken

$28.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

10 pc Whole WIngs

10 pc Whole WIngs

$15.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

4 Wings Basket

4 Wings Basket

$8.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

3 Legs Basket

3 Legs Basket

$6.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

Breast & Wing Basket

Breast & Wing Basket

$6.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

Leg & Thigh Basket

Leg & Thigh Basket

$5.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

Breast

Breast

$3.49

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

Thigh

Thigh

$1.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

Leg

Leg

$1.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

Wing

Wing

$1.99

Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers,Yellow Cheese Provolone Cheese

Chef Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers,Yellow Cheese Provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our Garden salad with 1 Scoop of our Homemade Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

$12.99

our Garden salad with 1 Scoop of our Homemade tuna Salad

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.99

Club Sandwich on 3 layers of toast with Turkey, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Ham Club

$8.99

club Sandwich on 3 layers of toast with Ham, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Ham & Turkey Club

Ham & Turkey Club

$10.99

club sandwich on 3 Layers of toast with Lettuce, Tomato, American & provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey & Bacon

Pizza

One Slice

One Slice

$2.49
Two Slices

Two Slices

$4.99
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99
Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza

Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza

$14.99

Breakfast

Ham Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Bologna Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Scrapple Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

Wholesale Halls Stick Mentho-lyptus 9PC(480x$1.55)

Wholesale Halls Stick Mentho-lyptus 9PC(480x$1.55)

$1.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come try our delicious Cheese steaks and Fried Chicken!

Location

13001, Lankford Highway, Machipongo, VA 23405

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Small's Smokehouse - 22512 Lankford Highway
orange starNo Reviews
22512 Lankford Highway Cape Charles, VA 23310
View restaurantnext
Cape Charles Brewing
orange star4.7 • 848
2198 Stone Rd Cape Charles, VA 23310
View restaurantnext
Deadrise Pies
orange star4.5 • 488
425 Mason Ave. Cape Charles, VA 23310
View restaurantnext
AJ's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10 Peach St. Cape Charles, VA 23310
View restaurantnext
Cape Charles Coffeehouse
orange star4.5 • 810
241 Mason Ave Cape Charles, VA 23310
View restaurantnext
The Shanty - 33 Marina Rd
orange starNo Reviews
33 Marina Rd Cape Charles, VA 23310
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Machipongo
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston