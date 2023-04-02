- Home
B & B 13001, Lankford Highway
13001, Lankford Highway
Machipongo, VA 23405
B & B DELI
Burgers & Hot Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
5oz Burger dressed with Lettuce, tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato, Mayo Fried Onions
Double Cheese Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions
Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato, Mayo Fried Onions
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fried Mushrooms and Sauted Onions, Lettuce Tomato, Mayo,Swiss Ch
Mexican Cheese Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions & Jalapenos
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger
Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato, Mayo Fried Onions Sharp
Chicken Fillet Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Patty on a Brioche Bun
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Fish with Cheese & Tartar
B.L.T Sandwich
B.L.T. on toast
Porkchop Sandwich
Fried Porkchop on white bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham & Turkey Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread
Roast beef & Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread
Turkey & Roast beef
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread
Homemade Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread
Homemade Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ,Onions, White bread
Cold Subs 8"
8" American Cold Cut
Ham, Bologna, Spiced Ham,American cheese
8" Italian Cold Cut
Salami, Ham, Spiced Ham, Provolone Cheese
8" Oven Roasted Turkey
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Ham & Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Roast Beef
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Roast Beef & Turkey
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Ham & Turkey
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Homemade Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Homemade Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Veggie
Cold Subs 12"
12" American Cold Cut
Ham, Bologna, Spiced Ham,American cheese
12" Italian Cold Cut
Salami, Ham, Spiced Ham, Provolone Cheese
12" Oven Roasted Turkey
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Ham & Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Roast Beef
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Roast Beef & Turkey
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Ham & Turkey
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Homemade Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Homemade Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Veggie
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
Hot Subs 8"
8" Cheesteak
8" B&B Cheesesteak
Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions
8" Mexican Cheesesteak
Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions and jalapenos
8" Philly Cheesesteak
Steak Dressed with Mayo fried onions and sweet peppers
8" Bacon Cheddar Cheesesteak
Steak, bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions
8" Mushroom Swiss Cheesesteak
Steak with mushroom fried onions lettuce tomato, Mayo and Swiss Cheese
8" Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken steak dressed with Lettuce, tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions
8" Cheseburger sub
Burger patties on a subroll American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Chicken Fillet Sub
Chicken fillet with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
8" Fish fillet sub
Fish Fillet Dressed with Cheese Tartar
8" Double Decker Cheesesteak
Twice The meat, Twice the cheese
8" BLT Sub
BLT on a sub
8" Hot Grilled Veggie Sub
Grilled Mushrooms,sweet peppers,Onions Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, Mayo onions
Hot Subs 12"
12" Cheesesteak
12" B&B Cheesesteak
Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions
12" Mexican Cheesesteak
Steak dressed with provolone and american cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, Onions and jalapenos
12" Philly Cheesesteak
Steak Dressed with Mayo fried onions and sweet peppers
12" Bacon Cheddar Cheesteak
Steak, bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions
12" Mushroom Swiss Cheesesteak
Steak with mushroom fried onions lettuce tomato, Mayo and Swiss Cheese
12" Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken steak dressed with Lettuce, tomato, Mayo, Fried Onions
12" Cheseburger sub
Burger patties on a subroll American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Chicken Fillet Sub
Chicken fillet with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
12" Fish fillet sub
Fish Fillet Dressed with Cheese Tartar
12" Double Decker Cheesesteak
Twice The meat, Twice the cheese
12" BLT Sub
BLT on a sub
12" Hot Grilled Veggie Sub
Grilled Mushrooms,sweet peppers,Onions Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, Mayo onions
Fries and Sides
Gizzards & livers
Hotwings & Baskets
Fried Chicken
8 Pc Chicken
8 pieces of fresh chicken marinated in our special sauces, hand breaded and fried to perfection.
16 Pc Chicken
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
10 pc Whole WIngs
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
4 Wings Basket
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
3 Legs Basket
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
Breast & Wing Basket
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
Leg & Thigh Basket
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
Breast
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
Thigh
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
Leg
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
Wing
Our Delicious hand breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers,Yellow Cheese Provolone Cheese
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers,Yellow Cheese Provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey
Chicken Salad
Our Garden salad with 1 Scoop of our Homemade Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
our Garden salad with 1 Scoop of our Homemade tuna Salad
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Club Sandwich on 3 layers of toast with Turkey, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Ham Club
club Sandwich on 3 layers of toast with Ham, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Ham & Turkey Club
club sandwich on 3 Layers of toast with Lettuce, Tomato, American & provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey & Bacon
Pizza
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
13001, Lankford Highway, Machipongo, VA 23405