B&B Boil Company LLC

review star

No reviews yet

Batiste Court

Carrollton, VA 23314

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rolls
Crab Cake Sandwich Basket
Shrimp Basket

Quick Bites

Crab Balls (4)

$9.00

Four bite size miniature crab cakes rolled in a ball.

Crab Jack

$9.00

Deep Fried pastry filled with seasoned crabmeat, served with Boom Boom sauce

Fries

$5.00

Old Bay seasoning fries

Crab Rolls

$6.00

Crabmeat egg rolls seasoned with B&B famous seasoning and served with Boom Boom sauce

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.75

2 pc Fried Fish only

$9.00

3 pc Tender only

$6.00

Crab Cake only

$13.00

8 pc Shrimp only

$11.00

Baskets (includes Old Bay Fries)

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.00

Three-piece chicken tenders, served with dipping sauce and Old Bay French Fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich Basket

$16.00

Seasoned 4 oz Lump Crab Cake, Old Bay French Fries, and Boom Boom sauce,

Fish Basket

$12.00

Two pieces of Whiting, Old Bay French Fries, and Boom Boom sauce,

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Eight Breaded shrimp, Old Bay French Fries, and boom boom sauce.

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00

Seasoned 4oz Crab Cake on soft bun, served with Boom Boom sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

One piece of Whiting on soft bun, served with Boom Boom sauce.

Tender Sandwich

$7.00

Two-piece chicken tenders on soft bun served with dipping sauce.

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Stop by and enjoy the best Seafood in the 757!

Location

Batiste Court, Carrollton, VA 23314

