B & B Fish

82 Reviews

$$$

195 pleasant st

marblehead, MA 01945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Battered Cod
Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich
Jason's Boneless Buttermilk Fried Chicken

SANDWICHES

Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Tarragon Tartar , Pickles, Shredded Lettuce

Grilled Ahi Tuna Burger

$13.00

Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

L.T.O., Honey Mustard, Pimento Cheese

Alabama Style Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pickles, White BBQ Sauce, Shredded Lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Shredded Lettuce, Pickles Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, Avocado, Buttermilk Ranch

All American Burger

$12.00

L.T.O., American Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce

Hell's Kitchen Burger

$13.00

Pepperjack Cheese, Roasted Jalapenos, Cajun Remoulade

Egg Sandwiches

Bacon Egg

$7.00

Chipotle Mayo

Sausage Egg

$7.00

Honey Mustard Aioli

Fried Chicken, Egg & Cheddar

$9.00

Cajun Remoulade

Salads & Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Pumpkin Bisque

$6.00+Out of stock

Market House Salad

$8.00

Red Onion Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Buttermilk Croutons

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Onion, Bacon Bits

Baby Kale Caesar

$9.00

Biscuit Crouton, Hard-Boiled Egg, Shaved Parmesan

Combos

Battered Cod

$19.00

Shrimp

$18.00

Surf & Turf Platter

$20.00

(Cod, Shrimp, Chicken)

Jason's Boneless Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

Kids

4 pc Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

4 pc Chicken Wings & Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Family

18 Chicken Wings, French Fries, Coleslaw, Biscuits & Beignets

$30.00

6 - Piece Boneless Fried Chicken, French Fries, Creole Coleslaw, Biscuits & Beignets

$35.00

10 - Piece Boneless Fried Chicken, French Fries, Creole Coleslaw, Biscuits & Beignets

$45.00

Sauces

Tarragon Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Cajun Remoulade

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Carolina Honey Mustard

$0.50

White BBQ Sauce

$0.50

House Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

$0.50

Smoked Cinnamon Butter

$0.50

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Marscapone

$0.50

Beverages

Lemonade🍋

$2.50+Out of stock

Panna

$3.00

Stubborn Soda

$2.50+

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Extras

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Shredded Lettuce, Salsa, Chipotle Crema

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar, Ritz Crackers, Chives

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Ritz Crackers, Chives

Crispy Confit'd Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Choose of Sauce: White BBQ, Sweet & Spicy, Molasses BBQ, House Buffalo Sauce, Nashville Spice (Dry Rub), Carolina Honey Mustard

Classic French Fries

$5.00

Sea Salt

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Cheese Curds, Cheese Sauce, Bacon Bits

Black Truffle-Parmesan Tater Tots

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Butter, Fresh Herbs

Buttermilk & Bourbon's Honey Glazed Biscuits

$6.00+

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

These cannot be made gluten free

Creole Coleslaw

$4.00+

Sweets

Signature Fresh Fried Beignets

$10.00

Salted Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Root Beer & Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake

$7.00

Lollipop 🍭

$1.00

GF Combos

GF Battered Cod

$19.00

GF Battered Shrimp

$18.00

GF Jason's Boneless Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$19.00

Specials

Lobster Roll

$33.00

Huge portion of lobster served either warm or cold on a toasted roll with house-made sea salt & vinegar kettle chips.

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Buttermilk Merch

Hat

$20.00

Hoodies

$40.00

T-Shirts

$20.00

Cookbook

$22.00

Biscuit Kit

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

195 pleasant st, marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

